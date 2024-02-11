Girls wrestling: Huntley sophomores Janiah Slaughter, Aubrie Rohrbacher clinch state bids

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (right) fights to keep top position over Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv during their 105-pound championship match in the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional at Schaumburg High School on Saturday, Feb 10, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

SCHAUMBURG – Huntley wrestlers Janiah Slaughter and Aubrie Rohrbacher left the Schaumburg Girls Wrestling Sectional Tournament thrilled, but not completely satisfied.

The sophomores both finished as runners-up in close championship matches that will have them motivated for the state tournament on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

They were the highest placers among six local competitors who qualified from the sectional on Saturday. Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth (110), Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskey (140) and Harvard’s Ithandehui Rosas (145) all took thirds and McHenry’s Natalie Corona (145) was fourth.

Slaughter almost pinned Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv early in their 105-pound title match, but was caught and pinned in the second round.

“Overall it was pretty all right,” said Slaughter (26-2), who was third in state at 100 last year. “It wasn’t what I expected, but I’m glad I came out there and worked.

“I knew I had that match. I got caught up and headlocked. She worked a lot of upper-body and I haven’t really worked that. It’s something I can work on. I was coming out here to get first, but a little setback.”

Rohrbacher (40-4) lost the 130 championship to Lockport’s Claudia Heeney 4-0. Rohrbacher lost in the 125 state wrestlebacks last season.

“It was awesome,” Rohrbacher said. “I have high expectations for myself this year, trying to place at state. I made it down, got second. I have things I can work on now, things I can learn from. I’m excited to work on those things.”

Aarseth, a freshman who is 32-4, had a close call in the wrestleback semifinals, dubbed the “blood round,” which determines the third and fourth qualifier at each weight. She led Huntley’s Taylor Casey 4-0 in the third period, but was hit with four stalling points in the third period to send their match into overtime.

Aarseth managed a takedown in the first overtime period, which is sudden death, for a 6-4 victory.

“She shot and I was able to go around and circle back,” said Aarseth, who is South’s first girls state qualifier. “I got three stalling calls, I just had to keep going. I was just praying so hard and listening to my coaches in my corner helping me out with what I had to do.”

McCaskel (18-3) lost in the 140 semifinals, but came back with two pins to take third. She beat Corona, a sophomore who is 21-3, in the third-place match.

“I thought it was actually really fun,” McCaskel said. “I was hoping for the best, to get first, but things don’t always work out that way. I thought it was really tough, good competition. I just had fun doing it.

“The last match I didn’t really expect that because. (Corona) is really tough, she’s amazing. I wrestled her a couple weeks ago and it was a tough match. I didn’t expect it to go that way.”

Rosas, a sophomore who is 32-9, is Harvard’s first girls state qualifier. She won her last two matches by pins.

“It was amazing, it was such a great experience,” Rosas said. “I love the coaches preparing me. It is an opportunity, it’s super awesome.

“I caught my girl and got the pin (in the blood round). She was really tough. (For third place) she was really strong, I pinned her too. I don’t even remember it happened so fast.”

105 — Janiah Slaughter (Huntley) 26-2 lost by pin in to Nadiia Shymkiv (Glenbard East)

110 — Annalee Aarseth (CLS) 32-4 dec. 3-1 over Ayane Jasinski (Grant)

130 — Aubrie Rohrbacher (Huntley)40-4, 4-0 decision to Lockport’s Claudia Heeney.

140 — Jasmine McCaskey (R-B) 19-3 pin Natalie Corona (McHenry)

145 — Ithandehui Rosas (Hvd) 6-3 dec. over Natalia Cruz (DG North)