Boys basketball: St. Charles North heading in right direction in win over Wheaton Academy

AURORA – St. Charles North has struggled through a 7-15 record this season.

Senior Parker Reinke’s effort Saturday at the East Aurora Ernie Kivisto Hoopfest might have pointed the North Stars in the right direction.

Reinke’s 33 points, including 15 in the third quarter, propelled the North Stars to a 72-60 victory over Wheaton Academy.

“His (Reinke’s) third quarter run alone won the game for them,” Warriors coach Daniel Smith said. “He was a tough matchup for us.”

The senior forward was 9-of-18 from the floor, 5-of-10 from beyond the arc and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 5 rebounds.

“We were upset about the multiple losses,” Reinke said. “We had the mindset we wanted to get a win and head in the right direction. We have a very unselfish team.”

St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin praised his senior.

“Parker had a great game,” Poulin said. “He hit the 3 and did a great job of dribble penetration and getting to the basket. Parker and the whole team did a great job of getting to the free-throw line.”

Leading 28-26 at halftime, the North Stars outscored Wheaton Academy 24-15 in the third quarter.

North (8-15) scored the first 8 points of the quarter — 6 from Reinke — as the Stars led 36-26 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors didn’t score until the 4:40 mark when Alex Moncau canned a 3-pointer to make the score 36-29.

That’s as close as the Warriors (11-8) would get.

A 3-pointer by Reinke at the buzzer gave the North Stars a 52-39 lead after three quarters.

Jake Furtney, 7-of-7 from the line, added 13 for the winners along with 12 rebounds. The Stars connected on 23-of-28 from the line for 82%.

“We had trouble making shots early but we did a good job of taking the ball to the basket,” Poulin said. “We did a good job of getting to the line.”

Freshman Hayden Schroeder paced the Warriors with 18 points and 6 rebounds while Wandy Munoz scored 15 and Moncau added 14 with 3 treys.

“This is a good game to play at this time of the year,” Smith said. “The third quarter really hurt us. We had a lot of matchup problems with them.”