Girls basketball: Geneva builds big league, holds off Lyons’ late charge

LINCOLNSHIRE – Leading Lyons 38-20 midway through the third quarter, it looked like Geneva was going to cruise to an easy victory Thursday night at the fourth annual Grow The Game Showcase hosted by Stevenson.

But the Lions just refused to fold. They would cut the lead to 43-31 after three quarters before continuing that momentum into the fourth quarter when they closed within 45-40 on a 3-pointer by senior Elin O’Brien with 1:33 to play.

Four turnovers in the earlier stages of the final quarter hurt the Vikings (11-5). But in the end they were able to hold off Lyons (12-6) for a 48-44 victory. A rebound basket by Geneva senior Leah Palmer, who scored a game-high 19 points with nine rebounds, made the score 47-40 with 59 seconds to play.

The Lions put together a great comeback late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter when they outscored the Vikings 13-5. Lyons had a chance to cut the lead to four points on numerous occasions in the final quarter. They closed within 47-42 on Gwen Smith’s inside basket with 30.3 seconds remaining.

“I liked our effort until the end, and then we didn’t finish in that last quarter and we let them back in it,” said Geneva coach Sarah Meadows, whose team led 25-13 at halftime. “I think we get nervous in some situations and we don’t move the ball enough. We need to keep the ball moving.”

Besides Palmer’s big game offensively, the Vikings got 13 points from junior Peri Sweeney while teammate Caroline Madden had five points, six rebounds, and four assists. Geneva’s Keira McCann had six points and five rebounds while teammate Lucie Garnier hauled down five rebounds.

Lyons’ balanced scoring was led by sophomore Emma O’Brien with 11 points while teammates Avery Mezan and Smith scored seven points apiece. The Lions also got six points each from Kennedy Wanless and Elin O’Brien.

Smith and Emma O’Brien both hit 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 43-37 with about four minutes to play.

“I’m really proud of how we held on in that game. You know it got tough in the second half for sure and I think going forward we just need to face adversity a little better,” said Palmer, who had 12 points in the first half.

“I think we just really need to lock in this second half of the season, get better, and fight through it when we’re tired. I think we can use this as a learning moment for sure. Sometimes things don’t go our way, but we stayed together and grinded out that win for sure.”

