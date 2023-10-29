Cross country: Downers Grove North sweeps team titles at Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional

HINSDALE – Naperville Central senior Liv Phillips and Naperville North senior Julie Piot were girls cross country teammates at Kennedy Junior High School.
“From where we were as seventh and eighth graders to now is just insane,” Phillips said. “I can tell we just put in so much hard work.”
Their outstanding high-school ledgers could end together at the Class 3A state meet Nov. 4 in Peoria – on the awards stand among the elite top-25 all-staters.
On Saturday, Phillips battled off Piot to win the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional, covering the muddy 3.0 miles at Katherine Legge Memorial Park in 17:42.18 with Piot second in 17:49.09.
Piot was an all-state 20th last year. Phillips, 59th in 2022 and 26th in 2021, also won conference and regional titles.
In another classic boys battle, Hinsdale Central senior Aden Bandukwala, the defending 3A champion, kicked past Neuqua Valley senior Zac Close down the long, final straightaway of the Red Devils’ home course to win in 15:10.61. Close ran 15:11.91.
“We practice that same exact thing (here) at practice,” said Duke recruit Bandukwala. “I never planned for there to be that much of a gap, but I feel like when I’m down in that last 300, I might as well give it everything I have.”
Downers Grove North swept the sectional titles. The top seven teams in both races advanced to state and top 10 individuals not among those teams. Top-10 finishers were all-sectional.
The Downers North boys, ranked No. 1 all season, won 49-120 over Lyons Township. Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, defending 2A state champion Riverside-Brookfield and Hinsdale Central were third, fourth, sixth and seventh.
In a battle of top-five girls teams, the Trojans edged Naperville North 54-62. Naperville Central was third and Hinsdale Central, LT and Metea Valley fifth through seventh. Metea’s other state team berth was 2016.
Seeking the program’s second state title, the Downers North boys had senior Ryan Eddington (15:24.61), Grant Schroder and Philip Cupial third, sixth and ninth. Caden Weber and Will Surratt were 14th and 15th.
The Trojans were third at 2022 state with Weber (13th) and Eddington (14th) all-state. Weber hadn’t competed since Sept. 9.
“It’s been 49 days. I was super excited to get back,” Weber said. “We definitely want to get that trophy and see what we are made of (at state).”
The boys field featured the top four returning 3A 2022 state finishers and seven of the top eight plus R-B senior Cooper Marrs, fifth in 2A in 2022 and fourth Saturday (15:24.94).
LT senior all-staters Cillian Henning and Nick Strayer were fifth (15:25.25) and eighth.
Close, 15th at 2022 state, led most of Saturday’s race.
“Maybe if there had been someone earlier in front of me, I would have been able to chase (Bandukwala) down,” Close said. “I’m ready to bring my A game (to state).”
Downers North put four girls in the top eight with Lily Eddington third (18:15.72), Ava Gilley fifth (18:30.74) and Alayna Todnem and Sarah Paul seventh and eighth. Their top three contributed to fifth at state last season.
“I actually thought that our kids ran well and Naperville North ran really well,” Downers North coach Tim McDonald said.
Sophomore Rianna Tandon was sixth and twin sister Shania 11th for the Huskies, third at state in 2022.
“I’m pumped (for state) because that course is really fun. It’s really fast,” Piot said. “This was my closest (to Phillips). I don’t necessarily try to push the pace. But today I wanted to try something different and it was fun.”
The top girls individual qualifier was ninth-place Downers South junior Holly Johnson. An all-state 13th in 2021, Johnson was injured last season.
“It’s so magical, almost, to be back (competing) and I love it,” Johnson said.
Others to qualify included Willowbrook junior Amelie Ojeda, Waubonsie Valley’s Mia Bertolini and Lily Baibak, Neuqua’s Addison Guskey and Oswego’s Addison Richter, the last in 43rd overall.
“It’s been my dream since freshman year and I woke up telling myself I’m going to finish what I started,” Ojeda said.
“I’m excited to go with (Baibak), a little less stressful than by myself,” said freshman Bertolini.
Naperville North junior Ammar Bhanpuri (10th) was the last all-sectional boys runner. Also advancing individually were Downers South’s Josh Poeschel, West Aurora’s Sean Heetland and Samuel Rocio, Metea’s Austin Brown and Naperville North’s Jack Robertz.
“I’m really looking to risk it a little bit and put myself up there, hopefully top 10 (at state),” said Bhanpuri, whose known Bandukwala since they were kids. “He had kind of a breakthrough race (in 2022) so I’m looking forward to that great opportunity, too.”