The Herald-News 2023 girls cross country preview capsules

Dwight
Coach: Anne Simms
Key returners: Brooklyn Todd (so.), Maddie Simms (so.)
Top newcomers: Grace Olsen (jr.), Mikayla Chambers (fr.)
Coach’s comments: “Overall, our team is very young, but has so much potential and spunk. They are a great group of athletes who are fun to coach. Due to our small size, we may not see as much team success this year, but I am looking forward to many individual accomplishments.”
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Jason Midlock
Key returners: Claire Blotnik (sr.), Annie Tibbott (sr.), Jordan Reeves (sr.), Sophia Mihelich (sr.), Ella Heinen (so.)
Top newcomer: Carolina Gallegos (jr.)
Coach’s comments: “The Angels are excited for an opportunity to run and improve on their state qualification last season. They have moved up to 2A for the postseason and are looking forward to the challenge. The team has been consistent with their summer training and had a few opportunities to race both locally and in Peoria.”
Joliet Central
Coach: Neal Brockett
Key returners: Madison King (so.), Dalyssah Guzman-Calderon (sr.), Nereida Jimenez (sr.), Dianna Mascote (jr.), Jasmine Betancourt (so.), Jessenia Chavez (so.), Afrika Armstead-Lee (sr.)
Top newcomers: Nancy Arias (fr.), Arly Zavala (jr.), Ari Arciniega (so.), Faith Rodriguez (sr.)
Coach’s comments: “We have a really talented, hardworking group that will gain valuable experience. We had a really good summer program and have carried that into the season. We look forward to a season full of PR’s and hopefully some team trophies at invitationals.”
Joliet West
Coach: Renae Batch-Haaker
Key returners: Asia Kocheva (jr.), Janell Oceguera (sr.)
Worth noting: Kocheva is a two-time sectional qualifier, and Ocegura is returning to the sport after two seasons away.
Coach’s comment: “There are 11 freshmen entering the season, the most in many years. This will be an exciting year with lots of competition, improvements and new faces for Joliet West girls cross country.”
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Ryan Stapinski
Key returners: Nadia Bowden (sr.), Claire Carter (sr.), Ava Dughetti (so.), Nancy Flais (sr.), Ruby Hillegass (jr.)
Top newcomers: Brea Counihan (fr.), Mia Forystek (fr.)
Worth noting: Bowden qualified for state in track and field last spring in the 800-meter run. Carter is a returning state cross country qualifier. Counihan won the eigth-grade cross country championship last year, while Forystek ws first in the 800 and second in the 1600.
Coach’s comment: “We have high expectations for this coming season. We can’t wait to see what this group can do this fall, and we think we can really surprise some schools come November.”
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Wendy Hegarty
Key retuners: Kara Waishwell (jr.), Maura Hanrahan (sr.), Ava Conway (sr.), Katie O’Brien (sr.), Makayla Kelly (sr.), Kylie LaMonto (sr.), Nora DeFrank (so.)
Top newcomers: Kate Robers (fr.), Emily Creech (fr.), Maddie Valerius (fr.), Alina Purl (fr.)
Worth noting: The Griffins saw only one of their top seven runners from last season graduate. Waishwell returns as a state qualifier.
Coach’s comments: “The competition among our team should make us a pretty deep team and able to place well at invitationals this fall, defend our regional title and have a shot to qualify the team to the state meet.”
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Matt Bowden
Key returners: Makenna Zitkus (jr.), Morgan Sallese (sr.), Mia Klosowski (jr.), Sophia Mikolajczak (jr.), Ellie Trench (so.)
Top newcomers: Carli Smith (fr.), Payton Guendling (fr.), Teagan Dudeck (fr.), Zlata Kovalenko (fr.), Jessica Lewis (fr.), Danity Paape (fr.), Gabby Robertson (fr.)
Coach’s comments: “The Warriors are looking forward to a fun year. Makenna and Mia ran mega miles this summer, and many other runners have leveled up in their training. There are also a lot of athletes who are new to the team and the sport, so every race will be an opportunity to grow and improve.”
Lockport
Coach: Reagan Devore
Key returners: Maya Chudoba (sr.), Emily Pubentz (sr.), Liz Ramirez (sr.), Sydney Fontaine (jr.), Lexi Shea (jr.)
Top newcomers: Sarah Mack (fr.), Eva Minshall (fr.), Katie Peetz (fr.), Allie Trower (fr.), Grace Seibt (so.)
Coach’s comments: “I’ve seen some impressive things this summer from all levels. Since starting the season, I’ve seen even more of a drive to improve on last year’s season. I am excited for our schedule this year, as we will see a lot of our conference/regional opponents.”
Morris
Coach: Joe Blumberg
Key returners: Makensi Martin (jr.), Danica Martin (jr.), Leah Ortiz (jr.), Paityn Valentine (jr.), Hope Emmerich (so.), Aubrey Bormet (so.)
Top newcomers: Aubrey Lines (fr.), Zara Lugo (so.), Leah Laughery (fr.)
Worth noting: Morris won the Interstate 8 Conference and Class 2A regional championships last season and finished 14th at the state meet, the best finish in school history. Makensi Martin finished 24th at the state meet.
Coach’s comments: “This season, we will either have success or learn. We don’t have a single senior on our roster, and will only get better next year. Our season goal is to be healthy and running our best at the sectional Oct. 28. Obviously, we’d love the opportunity to improve upon last year’s top-15 finish, but we will have to be patient, selfless and smart to avoid injuries to have that chance.”
Plainfield Central
Coach: Jeff Purdom
Key returners: Hannah Kilday (sr.), Bridget Kemp (jr.)
Top newcomers: Emily Fannin (fr.), Ella Ruland (fr.), Sophie Salkas (fr.)
Coach’s comments: “The girls should be ready for a strong season. We will have great leadership up front from Kilday as a potential state qualifier. The next spots in the lineup have done a great job of running as a pack, and that will pay off with strong team depth in meets.”
Providence Catholic
Coach: Jamie Walker
Key returners: Maggie Wolniakowski (so.), Ava Duda (sr.), Abbey O’Brien (jr.)
Top newcomer: Kate Gomez (so)
Worth noting: Wolniakowski qualified for the state meet last season, and Duda just missed qualifying.
Coach’s comments: “We are looking forward to an exciting season this year with an outstanding group of young ladies. We have trained hard this summer and are primed for a competive season.”
Seneca
Coach: Kim Foster
Key returners: Gracie Steffes (sr.), Natalie Misener (jr.), Evelyn O’Connor (jr.), Lily Mueller (so.), Ruthie Steffes (so.)
Top newcomers: Julie Mueller (fr.), Aubrie Jackson (jr.)
Coach’s comments: “Our numbers are on the low side, but the team is working hard and together. Many of the returning runners have put in a lot of summer training, so we should see some big improvements early on. We are also working on staying in a pack as we train and race. I think the girls have a great chance of advancing to state again. I’m really excited to see how our newest runners perform.”
Wilmington
Coach: Stephanie Stickel
Key returner: Brooklyn Flores (jr.)
Top newcomer: Emily Hughes (jr.)
Coach’s comments: “All of our runners are hard-working, dedicated and passionate about running. They have set their personal goals high, and I’m ready to watch them soar.”