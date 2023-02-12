Wrestling: Yorkville Christian sends six to state; Plano’s Diaz also qualifies

OREGON – With 13 wrestlers competing this weekend, the Class 1A Oregon Sectional kind of felt like a home meet for Yorkville Christian.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in the state, sent six wrestlers through to the IHSA Individual State Tournament next weekend in Champaign, led by 120-pound champion Ty Edwards.

Edwards won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches with first-period pins, then notched an 11-2 major decision over Wheaton Academy’s Lincoln Hoger in the title bout.

“I just got on my offense right away. I got in shots when I saw an opening, moved him around instead of moving myself into it,” Edwards said.

“It definitely was fun having so many guys wrestling here. A lot of the times, it was us building off of each others’ energy. Even if one of us lost, we were all there for them, helping them get ready for their next match.”

He’ll be joined at State Farm Center by teammates Aiden Larsen (106 pounds), Drew Torza (145), Tyler Martinez (160), Jackson Gillen (170), Christopher Durbin (182).

Larsen lost a 5-4 decision to Riverdale’s Dean Wainwright in the semifinals, then bounced back with a second-period pin in the blood round before defeating Princeton’s Augustus Swanson 6-0 in the third-place match.

“After my loss in the semis, I was a little bummed out about it. But my coaches came up to me and said, ‘It happened, it’s over. Now you’ve just go to focus on getting to state,’” Larsen said. “You can always make it there and win through in Champaign, you can beat someone that you lose to here. So I wouldn’t say I’m proud of my performance, but I’m definitely happy to have something to pull out of this.

“In my opinion, I should be on that first-place spot on the podium. I messed up some things in my semifinal match that need to be fixed, and I think I can pull off that win next week.”

Yorkville Christian's Drew Torza wrestles Princeton's Augie Christiansen for third place at 145 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday. Torza won the match, but both wrestlers advance to the state tournament. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Torza also rallied back from a semifinal loss. He fell 6-2 to Richmond-Burton’s Brody Rudkin, but avenged a regional loss last week by winning a 9-3 decision over Wheaton Academy’s Taggart Kazmierczak in the blood round. Torza then defeated Princeton’s Augie Christiansen 3-2 in the third-place bout.

“I definitely cut my weight a lot smarter. I was eating a lot healthier than usual, really focusing on getting down there [to 145] from being at 152. So I really focused on my weight, really focused on bottom after losing to Taggart last week at regionals,” Torza said. “Being able to wrestle him again, I prepared myself, went over it the next day with my coaches getting ready to see him today.

“I’ve got to keep my focus now for state. I feel like I’ve been doing good lately, but I don’t want to bite myself in the butt, so I’m just going to keep working hard in the [wrestling] room, working with my teammates. It’s a great group of guys and some great coaches.”

Martinez took third at 160, as he lost to Riverdale’s Collin Altensey in the semifinals before bouncing back with a 13-1 major decision over Rockridge’s Ryan Lower in the blood round. Martinez then pinned Lena-Winslow/Stockton’s Jared Dvorak in 1:34 to place third.

He said the strong performances Saturday will help the Mustangs gain some confidence for the state tournament.

“I was just working a lot with my underhooks, getting the snap-downs and trying to put up as many points as possible,” Martinez said about his strategy. “We’ve been working real hard in the [wrestling] room recently, just pushing each other and trying to get everyone better day by day. So just trying to push to the podium, pretty much, just get as many people on that state podium and in those finals next weekend as possible.

“I’ve just got to work on some shot defense before state. Other than that, everything’s mental. I know I can win state, I know I’m one of the best kids in the state at 160, so it’s all just going to come down to whether or not I can get that in my head and if I can perform to my abilities.”

Yorkville Christian's Christopher Durbin (left) wrestles Byron's Kyle Jones for third place at 182 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday. Durbin won the match, but both wrestlers advance to the state tournament. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Durbin was third at 182, winning three straight decisions in the wrestlebacks after falling 3-1 in overtime to Stillman Valley’s Andrew Forcier in the quarterfinals following his first-round bye. He won 5-2 in the consolation quarterfinals and 8-4 in the blood round, then defeated Byron’s Kyle Jones 12-6 in the third-place bout.

“I just started pulling the trigger. That’s been my issue this season, so I noticed once I just start pulling the trigger and going for it, getting through and gaining confidence, good things happen,” Durbin said. “This tournament has helped me a lot, definitely helped me grow a lot. I lost that first match, and I just tried to find ways to fix it up, and I did. I’ve definitely got momentum for next week.”

Gillen finished fourth at 170, giving up an injury default to Dakota’s Case Rockey after picking up a first-period pin in the blood round against Sandwich’s Bryce Decker. Gillen won by pin in the quarterfinals before being pinned by Fulton’s Zane Pannell in the semifinals.

Plano’s Alex Diaz also qualified for state, taking second at 285 pounds. He gave up an injury default in the title bout against St. Francis’ Jaylen Torres in order to rest an ailing shoulder for next week.

He advanced to the championship with a 7-6 decision in the first round, then pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

“This week, I’ve just been taking it light because I messed up my shoulder a little bit. I just worked on technique, and I was able to use that in my matches this weekend, and I was able to get into that championship match,” Diaz said. “My coaches pulled me out of that championship match because they want to keep me healthy for state.

“Now, my mindset for state is first off, to keep my shoulder healthy. Then just keep using the basic techniques and hopefully place down there.”