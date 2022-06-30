June 30, 2022
Softball: 2022 Herald News All-Area Team

By Steve Soucie

Lincoln-Way East’s Danielle Stewart delivers a pitch against Marist in the Class 4A Marist Supersectional. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Meet the 2022 Herald-News All-Area softball team.

FIRST TEAM

Lauren Brock, Plainfield East, sr., catcher

Brock, a catcher, was a consistent producer in the middle of the lineup for the Bengals. While batting ..429, Brock swatted four home runs and drove in 36 runs and was a easy pick to the Southwest Prairie Conference All-Conference squad.

Raegan Duncan, Lemont, so., infielder

Duncan played a big part in Lemont’s run to the Class 3A State Championship, routinely coming up with big hits, which often accounted for the whopping 46 runs batted in she amassed. She also finished with a .422 batting average and bashed six home runs.

Addison Foster, Lockport, jr., infielder

Foster was a top of the order nightmare for opponents to try to keep off the basepaths and they didn’t often succeed in that quest. She finished with a .449 batting average and routinely used that on-base capability to get around the basepaths to score runs as she finished with 48 runs scored.

Chloe Geijer, Lincoln-Way East, sr., infielder

Geijer, an infielder, absolutely punished the ball in her senior season. Geijer connected for 15 round trippers and drove in 41 hitting in the middle of the Lincoln-Way East lineup. Geijer, who will be continuing her career at Indiana, also scored 43 runs.

Abbie Gregus, Lincoln-Way West, sr., catcher

Gregus, a powerful catcher, has excelled in all facets of the game for the Warriors as she capped a four-year career on the varsity squad with a flourish. Setting a program record for single season home runs with 13, she also drove in 34 runs. A Loyola commit, she also contained the opposition’s running game allowing just four stolen bases against all season.

Lyndsey Grein, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., pitcher/infielder

Grein was about as good as it gets as a pitching-hitting combo player. She went 16-4 with 199 strikeouts and a 1.32 earned run average from the circle. Not inclined to limiting herself to just pitching excellence, the Virginia Tech bound Grein hit .424 with 13 home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Sage Mardjetko, Lemont, sr., pitcher

The Herald-News Player of the Year displayed little to no mercy to opposing hitters this season, as she struck out an amazing 329 batters this season. She had just one loss in the circle this year, compiling a scant 0.29 earned run average in the process. Mardjetko pieced together two perfect games and also had 11 no-hitters.

Anna McClimon, Minooka, jr., outfielder

McClimon inflicted all sorts of damage on the opposition this season, racking up 24 extra-base hits including 10 home runs. Odds were better than even that she’d reach base via a hit when in the batter’s box as she posted a .515 batting average and scored 40 runs.

McKenzie Murdock, Lincoln-Way Central, sr., infielder

Murdock, an infielder, was an all-around threat for the Knights. Beginning with providing very solid defense from the middle of the diamond, Murdock was an essential cog in things. With the bat, she slugged seven home runs while hitting at a .347 clip.

Aliana Peetz, Lockport, Fr., pitcher

Peetz stormed onto the local softball scene with authority compiling 20 victories which made her one of just two area pitchers to enter the 20-win club along with Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko. She also stacked up 216 strikeouts to go with a 1.80 earned run average. Just a freshman, it will be interesting to see what she does for an encore.

Frankie Rita, Lemont, Jr., catcher

Rita was one of the leaders during Lemont’s run to the Class 3A State Championship and formed a vital part of the Lemont’s battery from her catcher position. She was behind the plate for 11 no-hitters and a pair of perfect games. She also was a very imposing hitter, connecting for 14 extra base hits and driving in 33 runs.

Gianna Russo, Providence, Sr., infielder

Russo punished opposing pitchers to the tune of an .869 slugging percentage fueled by 22 extra base hits, included in that number was nine home runs. The two-time GCAC Red Player of the Year also drove in 52 runs while hitting .458.

Danielle Stewart, Lincoln-Way East, Sr., pitcher/infielder

Wherever Danielle Stewart was placed, she excelled. She did most of her damage at the plate as she hit .464 with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in. However, she was also dominant in the circle, compiling a 14-1 record with a 1.54 earned run average and 152 strikeouts.

Katie Stewart, Lincoln-Way East, jr., infielder

A University of Texas commitment, Katie Stewart displayed prominent power for the Griffins that culminated in 15 home runs and a .500 batting average. She also scored 39 runs and drove in 41 for the high octane Lincoln-Way East offensive attack.

SECOND TEAM

Ella Davis, P, Morris

Lisabella Dimitrijevic, P, Lincoln-Way Central

Wrigley Fanter, IF/OF, Joliet Catholic

Stephanie Hayes, IF, Lockport

Sydney Hinojosa, IF, Bolingbrook

Tricia Hogrefe, IF, Plainfield Central

Kasey Markusic, IF, Lockport

Nicole Magdziasz, OF, Providence

Ally Rodriguez, OF, Plainfield East

Alina Schlageter, OF, Joliet Catholic

Sam Vandevelde, IF, Seneca

Ashley Veltman, P/IF, Peotone

Jaelyn Wiers, OF, Morris

Allie Wondrasek, P, Lincoln-Way West

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Balcom, IF, Gardner-South Wilmington

Mya Beard, OF, Reed-Custer

Addison Brown, P, Reed-Custer

Kerrigan Copes, IF, Coal City

Natalee Curry, IF, Joliet Central

Abby DeGrado, OF, Plainfield Central

Mackenzie Gallagher, IF, Lincoln-Way East

Alexandria Guzman, IF, Joliet Central

Avery Houlihan, IF/OF, Joliet West

Chloe Kohnhorst, C/IF, Minooka

Makalia McDaniel, C, Gardner-South Wilmington

Natalie Pacyga, IF, Lemont

Allison Pawlowicz, IF, Lemont

Natalia Reyes, OF, Joliet Central

Brooke Schwall, IF/OF, Joliet West

Emma Spagnoli, C, Peotone

Jaelynn Taylor, C, Bolingbrook

