February 03, 2023
Plainfield North
Plainfield North

Plainfield North football falls to East St. Louis in state title game

By DICK GOSS
Plainfield North quarterback Brady Miller moves out of the pocket in the second quarter against East St. Louis in the Class 7A state football final Saturday.

Plainfield North quarterback Brady Miller moves out of the pocket in the second quarter against East St. Louis in the Class 7A state football final Saturday. (H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com)

CHAMPAIGN – The most successful season in Plainfield North football history ended Saturday when Plainfield North fell to quick and powerful East St. Louis, 26-13, in the Class 7A state championship football game.

The Tigers finish 11-3 after earning their trip to state with an 18-17 semifinal victory over Fenwick in an overtime decision that became controversial a short while after the game. A ruling from Cook County court Wednesday ended the controversy.

East St. Louis (14-0) scored two spectacular touchdowns in the third quarter to extend a 12-0 halftime lead to 26-0 before North demonstrated its character in battling back. Quarterback Brady Miller ran 53 yards down the left sideline, with the help of a block from Ryan Krystofiak, to make it 26-7 with 11:48 left in the game.

The Tigers threatened on their next possession, thanks to Tyler Hoosman's 24-yard run to the East St. Louis 37. But that drive stalled.

On the Tigers' next possession, however, a 19-yard fourth-down pass from Miller to Dillon McCarthy and a roughing-the-passer penalty gave North a first down at the Flyers' 23. On fourth-and-10 from there, Miller hit Connor Pelow in stride on an out pattern to make it 26-13 with 2:58 left. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

East St. Louis scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions in building its 12-0 halftime lead.

After North's defense produced a three-and-out on East St. Louis first possession, the Flyers took advantage of a short punt and drove 56 yards in 11 plays, a march that took 5 minutes 40 seconds off the clock and ended when Rey Estes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass over the middle to James Knight on a fourth-and-3 play with 2:55 left in the first quarter. The failed two-point conversion left it 6-0.

North went three-and-out, and the Flyers used a different route to reach the end zone as, after another short Tigers' punt, the Missouri-bound Estes connected on the first play with an open Jeff Thomas, one of the top receiver prospects in the nation, on a 43-yard scoring bomb to make it 12-0. The pass for two points failed and East St. Louis had its 12-0 lead with 1:12 left in the first quarter.

For the rest of the half, North's defense matched hard hits and big plays with the East St. Louis defense. The Tigers' offense did have a first-and-10 on the Flyers' 21-yard line early in the second quarter, but after Tyler Hoosman's 1-yard run, Lamontre Harvey sacked Miller for a 9-yard loss and Malcomb Bell then intercepted Miller's pass and returned it 4 yards to the 32 to snuff out the threat.

Three plays later, North cornerback Anthony Fumagalli intercepted a pass from Estes, who was under pressure from end Tim Donnahue. For the remaining 7:42 of the first half, neither defense budged.

East St. Louis finished the half with seven first downs and 142 total yards to North's four first downs and 37 yards. Miller was 3 of 9 passing for 32 yards with an interception and was sacked twice.

The East St. Louis scores in the third quarter came on Estes’ 61-yard pass to Thomas over the top of the North defense and Eric Owens’ 85-yard interception return after North had driven to a third-and-6 at the East St. Louis 18.

High School FootballPlainfield North Preps