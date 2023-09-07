Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 3

DuKane Conference

Batavia (1-1) at Lake Park (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 42-0 Batavia (2022)

About the Lancers: It’s not something to just gloss over: Lake Park has won its first two games of the season for the first time in six years. That’s fantastic momentum for a building program heading into conference play. Declan Fortuna, a four-year varsity stalwart, can make plays all over the field. Fortuna has averaged over 120 yards per game on the ground and is starting to gain steam in the passing game. Matt Rodriguez has emerged as a game-changer in special teams, and the Lancers have clamped down defensively. Granted, Batavia is Batavia.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is a week removed from its huge nonconference game with Lincoln-Way East that came down to a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Ryan Boe turned in a phenomenal performance and was boosted by Charlie Whelpley’s eight-catch game and a ferocious defense. Ben Fiegel might be the best linebacker in the conference and had 15 tackles last week to show for it. The Batavia secondary is still coming along, but this projects to be the beginning of the Bulldogs really taking off.

FND Pick: Batavia

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) at Geneva (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 11 (2022)

About the Tigers: WW South, which didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard in its Week 1 win over Simeon, was shut out 13-0 at Lyons last week. The Tigers managed just 65 yards of offense in the first half and missed a 29-yard field goal in the second. Junior QB Luca Carbonaro passed for 154 yards, 114 in the second half. WW South sophomore Owen Yorke rushed for 70 yards starting in place of both injured Matt Crider and Max Schlegal. The Tigers’ defense has been a sound constant through two games. It should get tested against a Geneva team with high-level playmakers.

About the Vikings: Geneva’s revitalized program is off to a 2-0 start for the third consecutive season, picking up a quality 21-10 win at Lemont last Friday. Junior running back Michael Rumoro, who had a splashy 125-yard, three-TD varsity debut in Week 1, followed it up with two TDs at Lemont. Junior receiver Talyn Taylor also had a TD run. Taylor, the No. 3-ranked junior in Illinois, holds 21 offers including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. Senior QB Nate Stempowski is a second-year starter.

FND Pick: Geneva

-- Joshua Welge

St. Charles North (2-0) at Wheaton North (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Charles North 22, Wheaton North 21 (2022)

About the North Stars: St. Charles North challenged itself with a rather ambitious nonconference schedule – and passed with flying colors. The North Stars followed up their notable Week 1 win over Palatine with a 30-14 win at Crete-Monee. Junior QB Ethan Plumb threw TD passes to Jake Mettetal and Jake Furtney, and ran for a score, and Joell Holloman also had a rushing TD. Plumb shared the varsity quarterback job over his first two years of high school, but appears to have come into his own by the looks of the first two games. He has plenty of playmakers including Mettetal, who had 12 catches for 177 yards and a 47-yard TD in the Week 1 game. The North Stars could see how they stack up in the DuKane quite soon, matchups with Wheaton North and Batavia the next two weeks.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been a rather sound, at times dominating defensive team in recent seasons, which made a 37-22 loss to Lockport last week a little jarring. Max Howser threw two TD passes to Matt Kuczaj and one to Rich Schilling in the loss. Aside from Wheaton North’s 35-3 win over St. Charles North in 2021, the three other DuKane matchups between these two have been down to the wire close ones, including last season. This one seems to have the makings to follow that pattern.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

-- Joshua Welge

St. Charles East (0-2) at Glenbard North (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last Matchup: 41-24 GBN (2022)

About the Saints: St. Charles East has stumbled a bit in the first weeks of the season. The Saints suffered a big loss to open the year to Lincoln-Way Central and followed it up with a very surprising loss to Wheaton Academy last week. Wheaton Academy came out firing in the second half and didn’t relinquish the lead after a Saints fumble on the second half opening kickoff. It’s gut-check time for St. Charles East with no seemingly favorable matchups the rest of the season.

About the Panthers: Similar to the Saints, Glenbard North has also stumbled out of the gate with losses to Moline and Willowbrook. Glenbard North, traditionally, is a tough matchup for most of the DuKane Conference and should start stringing together some wins here.

Pick: Glenbard North

Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White

Morris (2-0) at Kaneland (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland lost 32-24 at Morris last season.

About the Knights: Kaneland bounced back nicely from a Week 1 loss to Washington by rolling over Wauconda in Week 2. It looks as if the Knights can put up some points behind quarterback Troyer Carlson and receiver Aric Johnson. After giving up 21 straight points in the second half to fall to Washington, the defense clamped down on Wauconda last week, letting the offense room to maneuver and put the game out of reach.

About Morris: Morris continues to storm through regular-season play, posting another huge offensive day in a Week 2 win over Joliet West. Morris hasn’t really been pushed yet, as an offense led by quarterback Carter Button gets the team in a comfortable position quickly in most contests. AJ Zweeres also had a big night in the win over Joliet West, scoring on a pair of touchdown receptions and also snaring an interception on defense.

FND pick: Morris

-- Eddie Carifio

Chicago Catholic League

Leo (2-0) at Marmion (1-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 27-0 Marmion (2022)

About the Cadets: Marmion has six players with at least five carries through two weeks, so it points to the positional versatility on offense, at a minimum. Christian Favia and Jack Lesher take the cake so far to combine for 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns between them. Gavin Burt and Charlie Reynolds are getting it done defensively for them, combining for 18 tackles.

About the Lions: Leo improved to 2-0 for the first time in a decade after its 49-2 win over Walther Christian Academy.

Pick: Marmion

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Spartans: The Spartans’ offense runs through veteran senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who completed 16 of 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for a TD in last week’s 42-28 victory over Sterling. “It’s huge having a guy like Alessio back there running the show,” said Spartans coach Bob McMillen. “He’s a 3-year starter, and in my eyes, the best quarterback in the state. It also helps to have a solid receiving corps around him. Ian (Willis), DeShaun (Williams), Zach (Washington) and Dario (Milivojevic) have all been around Alessio since youth ball, so they have that chemistry.” The emergence of RB TyVonn Ransom also boosts the offense. Defensively, the Spartans must continue to improve. “There’s only one key really, it’s to play football and don’t be robots,” said the coach. “I believe the kids are so worried about making mistakes that it’s slowing them down. We tell our players that if you’re going to make a mistake, do it at 100 miles per hour.” Dom Beres and Corin Greenwell anchor the defensive unit.

About the Vikings: After a 3-6 finish last year, St. Laurence is off to a 2-0 start. The Vikings walloped Von Steuben, 77-0, in their opener before winning by forfeit over Noble/Academy last week. Senior QB Evan Les directs the offense. “St. Laurence is a well-coached football team with some very good players,” said McMillen. “The tough part is we don’t have much tape on them. After what they did in Week 1 and having a forfeit in Week 2, it’s hard to really break down what they can do. It’s almost like going into a Week 1 game not really knowing your opponent, so we have to prepare for everything and anything.”

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (1-1, 1-1) at Crystal Lake South

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central beat the Gators 24-20 in Week 5 last season.

About the Rockets: Central beat Dundee-Crown 41-6 last week. … QB Jackson Alcorn, who started last season, had his finest varsity game as he completed 16 of 24 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. WR Brady Gilroy caught two of those scoring passes.

About the Gators: South lost to Prairie Ridge 38-14 last week. … The Gators took a 14-0 lead against the Wolves as WRs Colton Hess, Michael Prokos and Sasha Summers all caught passes of 35 or more yards from QB Caden Casimino. … Prokos (ankle) and WR Nolan Gorken (leg) both suffered injuries in the second half and did not return. … Casimino threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-- Joe Stevenson