Daily Journal IHSA football preview for the Class 2A semifinal round of the 2025 playoffs

El Paso-Gridley (12-0) at Wilmington (11-1)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Titans: There aren’t many teams left in the eight classes that are as young as El Paso-Gridley, and there also aren’t many with as many wins as the Titans, who are one of just nine unbeatens left in the IHSA playoffs. They got past Farmington in the Class 2A quarterfinals thanks in large part to sophomore WR/DB Chavon Maxon, who caught a pair of touchdowns from Owen Adams and then returned an interception for his third score. Adams, a junior, is a yard shy of the 2,000 mark on the season, with Maxon one of several sophomores and juniors who will catch his passes. Braden Gibson’s got a handful of defensive touchdowns of his own for an El Paso-Gridley squad that’s forced 35 turnovers and committed just 11. In addition to his H-back duties, senior LB Nolan Whitman will look to keep Wilmington’s ground game at bay.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington continued to roll right along with a 49-7 statement-maker over Tri-Valley last week, a quarterfinal game in which the Wildcats had five touchdown drives of two plays or less and didn’t throw the ball once. They’re in the semifinals for the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years. All-state senior Ryan Kettman (1,441 yards, 26 TDs) is the unquestioned bellcow of the backfield, one of six Wilmington players with at least 500 rushing yards. Speedy senior quarterback Billy Moore brings an added layer to the Wildcat offense with his speed, and he and Kettman will be two key cogs of a Wildcats secondary that’s up against a skilled Titans’ passing attack.

Advancement: The winner faces either Maroa-Forsyth or Arthur in the state championship game.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington