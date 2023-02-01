2023 NCAA Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Brother Rice

Jonah Bossette, offensive lineman — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Sidney Green, fullback — Winona State (D-II)

Marty O’Keeffe, wide receiver — Valparaiso (D-I FCS)

Emmanuel Richardson, defensive back — Kalamazoo College (D-III)

Frank Williams, offensive lineman — Loras College (D-III)

Joliet Catholic

Nathan Ahoyt, tight end — University of Indianapolis (D-II)

William Burke III, defensive lineman — St. Norbert College (D-III)

Grayson Frangella, offensive lineman — McKendree (D-II)

Loyola Academy

Declan Forde, wide receiver — Colorado School of Mines (D-II)

William Emerson, offensive lineman — Trinity College, Connecticut (D-III)

Michael Kostantonov, offensive lineman — Missouri (D-I)

Johnny McGuire, defensive back — Northwestern (D-I)

Panayiotis Mihalopoulos, offensive lineman — Eastern Illinois (D-I FCS)

Brady Moffitt, offensive lineman — Denison (D-III)

Claude Strnad, long snapper — Illinois State (D-I FCS)

Marian Catholic

Kyle Thomas, quarterback — Northern Illinois (D-I)

Marmion Academy

Ryan Prell, quarterback — Augustana College (D-III)

Zach Weiersheuser, offensive lineman — University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh (D-III)

Zach Zink, offensive lineman — St. Norbert College (D-III)

Montini

Jonathan Goff, linebacker — North Central College (D-III)

Caden Phengkeokaisone, linebacker — Lake Forest College (D-III)

Evan Raczkowski, defensive back — Lake Forest College (D-III)

Michael Wind, defensive lineman — University of Wisconsin, Platteville (D-III)

Mount Carmel

Damarion Arrington, linebacker — Findlay (D-II)

Laquan Battle, defensive lineman — Upper Iowa (D-II)

Denny Furlong, wide receiver — Findlay (D-II)

Jermaine Hampton, defensive back — Augustana University (D-II)

Nick Naujkas, linebacker — Western Illinois (D-I FCS)

Danny Novickas, linebacker — Ohio (D-I)

Sam Singleton, offensive lineman — Quincy (D-II)

Nazareth Academy

William Beargie, defensive lineman — Princeton (D-I FCS)

St. Francis

Joey Ayala, defensive lineman — Central Missouri (D-II)

Amari Head, running back — North Dakota (D-I FCS)

Brady Piper, running back — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Tyler Wood, lineman — Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA)

St. Ignatius

John Kemp, defensive back — Yale (D-I FCS)

Sam Opawuyi, linebacker — Middlebury (D-III)

St. Laurence

Danny Fitzpatrick, quarterback — North Central College (D-III)

St. Patrick

Patrick Briskey, offensive lineman — DePauw (D-III)

Mikey Brosnan, wide receiver — Augustana College (D-III)

Tyler Lemke, wide receiver — University of Wisconsin, Stevens Pointe (D-III)

Kevin Ward, offensive lineman — University of Wisconsin, Platteville (D-III)

St. Rita