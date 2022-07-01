DuPage County recruiting notes: Glenbard South junior receiver Cam Williams commits to Notre Dame

Cam Williams surprised himself.

The Glenbard South rising junior wide receiver made a name for himself with eye-popping plays early in his career, shocking defenders and opposing coaches with his blend of intelligence, jaw-dropping athleticism and instincts.

But Williams, who committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday night, admitted he’s been “surprised” at his rocket-like rise in recruiting. He had offers from several traditional powers, choosing the Irish over Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. In total, the four-star recruit had 24 offers.

“Everything has been like a roller coaster with this entire process, and there’s still more to come but from the beginning, I never thought I would be committing to Notre Dame, especially this fast,” Williams said. “But I couldn’t be more happier.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams burst upon the scene after transferring from Montini following his freshman season. In his first season at Glenbard South, Williams caught 37 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Williams said Notre Dame’s academics, football coaching staff and support system and a quality program were all selling points that prompted him to end his recruiting before the start of his junior season. Williams said his visit during the Irish Invasion sold him on the family culture of the program.

“Notre Dame stood out amongst the other schools because of the school along and the values it holds,” Williams said. “It’s a special place, and then who they’re bringing in along with me and the class ahead of me.

“I also know Notre Dame can set me up for a great future, plus it’s close to my home and the program and the entire staff of the team are amazing as well.”

Glenbard South football coach Ryan Crissey said Williams, a cousin of former East Aurora and Connecticut star point guard Ryan Boatright, is just scratching the surface of his talents.

“Cam is the best athlete in his class,” Crissey said. " As a high school player, he can do it all. He can take the top off of a defense, turn a five-yard slant into a 60-yard touchdown and he isn’t afraid to block anyone at any position.

“He’s explosively fast, and he takes the ball out of the air. He doesn’t wait for the ball to come to him. This is a special moment for Cam and the program. Cam’s presence elevates everyone’s game, including the coaches.”

Glenbard West defender Chris Terek (77) goes up against Downers Grove South's Tyler Williams (5) during a game in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Terek picks Wisconsin

Just a few miles away from Williams’ home, Glenbard West senior offensive lineman Christopher Terek also put a bow on his recruiting. The 6-6, 295-pound Terek selected Wisconsin on Wednesday.

“After the second day of my official visit, I kind of knew Wisconsin was the place for me,” Terek said. “I was pretty interested in Wisconsin at the start of my recruiting but during my official visit, everything changed for me. I picked Wisconsin because their coaches are awesome, and they’ve had a lot of success in the past with offensive lineman.

“The energy they have around the team was also different than the other school that I visited, and I really wanted to be a part of that. The academics are also top tier and the campus is awesome.”

Terek, a three-star recruit with a big upside, said he’s happy to end his recruiting and realize his dream of playing college football. He becomes the second Glenbard West player to commit to the Badgers in recent years, joining running back Sam Brodner (2016). Glenbard West offensive line coach John Sigmund also has ties to the Wisconsin program. He was a tight end for the Badgers from 1997 to 2000.

Terek picked the Badgers over Iowa, and joins a long line of recent Glenbard West offensive linemen to commit to a Power Five Conference, including Chris Watt (Notre Dame), Jordan Walsh (Iowa) and Johnny Caspers (Stanford).

“This feels awesome,” Terek said of committing. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play college football. My dad also played in college, so did many others of my family members. That makes it extra special to me.”