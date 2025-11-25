IHSA Class 1A state preview: Lena-Winslow vs. Brown County

Lena-Winslow's Koby Kearns (15) fights off a Stockton defender in 1A semifinal action in Stockton on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Lena-Winslow will be making its sixth consecutive state title game appearance. (Earleen Hinton)

The predominant two conferences in Class 1A for the better part of the last decade have been the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

So in that sense, it seems only fitting that the two representatives in the Class 1A final come from those two power leagues.

But at certain times it looked like those conference representatives might be from different teams.

Even though Lena-Winslow has been in the Class 1A final in each of the last five seasons an early-season loss to conference rival Stockton and a litany of injuries made this year’s path to the final a little bit more taxing than in years past.

Brown County took a pair of regular-season losses to Calhoun and Camp Point Central. But the Hornets have played gritty, opportunistic football in the playoffs and managed to avenge both of those losses in the postseason on their road to Hancock Stadium.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 1A title game, which will get underway at 10 a.m. Friday in Normal.

Lena-Winslow (12-1)

Head coach: Ric Arand (273-69, 29 years)

Last title-game appearance: 2024, lost 57-14 to Belleville Althoff

Path to state

• defeated Forreston, 48-22

• defeated Gibson City-Melvin Sibley, 43-14

• defeated Annawan-Wethersfield, 42-20

• defeated Stockton, 30-16

Offensive stalwart

Aiden Wild, FB/DL: Wild surged past the 2,000-yard barrier in the semifinal win over Stockton and leads a rushing attack that has posted nearly 4,500 rushing yards this season.

Defense stalwart

Miles Mahon, TE/ILB: An honorable mention All-State performer, Mahon leads the team in receiving yards, tackles and extra points made.

The wildcard

Gannon Dunker, OL/DL: An interior lineman that makes an impact on both sides of the football.

Stat book

• Lena-Winslow has attempted just 24 passes all season, completing 13.

• The Panthers are averaging 8.43 yards per rushing attempt.

• Aiden Wild (32 touchdowns) and Alec Schlichting (21 touchdowns) have accounted for 62% of the 520 points Lena-Winslow has scored this season.

The skinny

Lena-Winslow has made itself a staple at the state finals weekend and has made six consecutive championship games. The Panthers have a blueprint that clearly works and after a rare early-season setback to Stockton coupled with some injury issues that have largely been resolved, Lena-Winslow appears to be in a great place to possibly collect its fourth title in the last six years after falling in the last two title games.

Brown County (11-2)

Head coach: Tom Little (154-94, 26 years)

Last State Title Game Appearance: First appearance

Path to state

• defeated Athens, 48-0

• defeated Camp Point Central, 16-8

• defeated Carrollton, 37-13

• defeated Calhoun, 14-13

Offensive stalwart

Jack Sefton, RB/DB: His carries have been somewhat limited on the season, but when Brown County does deploy him he does major damage to the tune of 12.7 yards per carry.

Defense stalwart

Trey Fullerton, RB/LB: Fullerton has an astonishing 173 tackles on the season and remarkably serves as the team’s leading rusher as well.

The wildcard

Brodie Phelps, RB/DB: Phelps is slowly being brought back from an injury but has been a beast when unleashed, averaging nearly 12 yards per carry.

Stat book

• Brown County has a +22 turnover ratio.

• The Hornets have four different ball carriers that have rushed for 400-plus yards.

• Brown County only allowed 42 points in the nine games they played this season that weren’t against Camp Point Central or Calhoun.

The skinny

Brown County has had an excellent season but the Hornets dominance, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, was overshadowed a bit by two regular season losses to teams that entered the season with a bit higher profile. But a defense that had allowed eight points or less in six games during the regular season ratcheted things up in the postseason and got quality teams to turn the ball over to them in key situations. It’s a routine that Brown County would like nothing more than to replicate in the title game.

FND pick

Lena-Winslow 28, Brown County 20