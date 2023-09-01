September 01, 2023
Seneca coach Terry Maxwell named Chicago Bears Coach of the Week

Seneca football head coach Terry Maxwell applauds his team during the Class 3A first round playoff game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Seneca.

The Chicago Bears have recognized Seneca High School head football coach Terry Maxwell as their pick for Week 1′s Coach of the Week.

The awards program includes a $2,000 donation to the Seneca football program.

Seneca defeated Wilmington 27-21 in Week 1, the Fighting Irish’s first win over the Wildcats since 2001. The Irish are coming off a 10-1 season.

“Known for his commitment and leadership, Maxwell coaches football and track while also teaching biology,” the Bears’ release stated.

Since the program’s introduction in 1996, the Bears have donated more than $369,000 to Illinois high school football programs.