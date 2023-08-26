Casey Etheridge, Princeton run past Monmouth-Roseville in season opener

MONMOUTH - The secret is out.

The Princeton Tigers have found a new offensive weapon.

Sophomore Casey Etheridge rushed for 234 yards and scored four touchdowns with a conversion run in his first varsity start to lead the Tigers to a 40-0 win over Monmouth-Rosevillle at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth Friday night.

Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said it was no surprise to him to see Etheridge have a break-out game.

“I knew what we had, but I don’t know if a lot of other teams did. We knew he was going to have this kind of night, we just kept it quiet,” he said.

Casey Etheridge

PHS senior lineman Bennett Williams was quite impressed.

“What did he have, what 400 yards, four touchdowns? It’s insane,” he said.

Etheridge, who scored on touchdown runs of 42, 4, 93 and 18 yards, said he couldn’t have asked for a better first start.

He gave all the credit to his linemen and fullback Preston Arkels.

“I was not expecting this. They made my job a lot easier. All across the board, they know what it takes,” he said. “Preston Arkels, couldn’t ask for a better fullback. He does amazing. He gets low.”

Another Tiger, junior quarterback Will Lott, also shined in his first varsity start, throwing touchdown passes to Noah LaPorte (63 yards) and Ace Christiansen (20).

Just as impressive was the Tigers defense, who pitched an opening night shutout with the second string holding their own late in the second half.

“Defense has a shutout. Getting donuts. I always think it’s good to get the first win out of the way,” Etheridge said.

It was all in a good night’s work, Pearson said.

“They brought their hard hats, lunch pails and came to work every day. I’m very proud of that,” he said.”Obviously, we have some execution errors we’ve got to get shored up. When you got some things you’ve got some things you got to shore up and got to go on the road and battle through the week we had (practicing around the heat) and still win 40-0, I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Tigers will make their home debut next week against Morrison, which shut out Mendota, 54-0.