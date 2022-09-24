Sam Schuyler’s 3 interceptions, one for go-ahead TD, rally Hinsdale South at Morton

BERWYN – As the final minutes ticked down Friday night, Sam Schuyler spent time on the sideline dealing with a cramp.

The Hinsdale South junior had definitely earned a break.

Schuyler notched a trio of interceptions, returning one for the go-ahead score in the Hornets 27-17 West Suburban Gold victory over Morton in Berwyn.

Schuyler’s three picks came on consecutive drives, the first right before halftime as Morton was looking to build on a 17-13 lead. Then on the opening possession of the second half, he cut in front of a slant from his safety position and ran untouched 40 yards into the end zone.

“In the locker room (at halftime), we talked about how we came out flat,” Schuyler said. “A play like that to open the half, when you are down and then you go up, that’s a big thing for the team. Everyone got hyped. It was a great second half for us.

“It’s just a combination really, reading the leverage of the wide receivers and also their eyes. And then after they run a few plays, you have to recognize plays quickly and have good field awareness. You just try to take advantage of any mistakes the quarterback makes.”

The junior didn’t just contribute on defense, he also topped the visitors with 102 rushing yards on 10 carries.

“We can’t run our offense without the five linemen up front,” Schuyler said. “I have to give all the credit to our line. If they are playing well, everyone else plays well.”

Indeed, those five up front helped Hinsdale South (2-3, 2-0) run for over 300 yards. Michael Jefferson totaled 78 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts and Nathaniel Fundator scored twice, finishing with 58 yards on nine carries.

“Our coaches at halftime told us we had to pick it up,” said senior two-way lineman Griffin Carr, “and we came out and we picked it up. It was a fun time.

“Coming off the Hinsdale Central game into this one, I think we kind of overlooked them and we shouldn’t have. It bit us. We came out in the second half like we should have in the first half.”

The Mustangs (2-3, 2-1) overcame an early 7-0 deficit with a pair of first half touchdowns passes by Julian Hernandez. He found Michael Barnes for a 33-yard TD and Jeremiah Putterlik for an 8-yard score. Barnes caught four passes for 96 yards and Putterlik had eight catches for 96 yards.

Jeremiah Jones also ran for 156 yards on 24 carries while Marco Salcedo kicked a 36-yard field goal.

“The turnovers killed us,” Morton coach Bob Organ said. “You can’t turn the ball over three times against a good team and expect to win the game. Give Mike (Barry) and his team a lot of credit, they played hard.

“Jeremiah is a tough kid and he’s a heck of an athlete. He’s a football player and he is getting better and better. I thought our O-line played well also; I thought they did a great job. And Michael and JJ have both worked their tails off, they’ve gotten so much better since last year. And they are outstanding kids.”