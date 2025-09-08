A journey back through Streator vs. Ottawa football history, 10 years at a time

Ottawa's Archer Cechowicz treis to fight off a tackle from Streator's TJ Horton at King Field. The Pirates won the 104th meeting between the programs 50-14 and now lead the all-time series 64-38-2. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

The third-oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Illinois and 40th nationally added more memories Friday when the Streator Bulldogs and Ottawa Pirates clashed at King Field for the 104th meeting between the Route 23 rivals. The Pirates defeated the Bulldogs 50-14 and now hold a 64-38-2 edge in the all-time series.

Here’s a dive into history and a recounting of some of those interesting matchups in years ending with 5, viewed a decade at a time.

1915

In a contest on Friday, Oct. 8, that the Ottawa Free Trader said was filled throughout with mistakes on both sides, host Streator recovered a blocked punt in the Ottawa end zone with just 30 seconds remaining to post a 7-0 victory.

1935

In the season opener Sept. 20, it was a defensive battle from start to finish with neither side able to get on track. The lone score of Ottawa’s 6-0 triumph came midway through the third quarter when, after a Streator punt was blocked and recovered at the Bulldogs’ 15, the Pirates’ Andy Hinch dashed in the end zone from 13 yards out.

1945

Streator’s John Kerestes ran wild in the Sept. 21 game to help the Bulldogs defeat Ottawa 20-0 in front of 3,000 at King Field. Kerestes rushed 24 times for 228 yards and a first-quarter, 3-yard scoring run. The Bulldogs also received a 3-yard scoring run in the third from Lou Beckendorf and a 1-yard plunge in the fourth from quarterback Kenny Pickerill. The visitors held a 364-109 advantage in total yards.

1955

Ottawa QB Jack Meckenstock’s 1-yard sneak with 1:34 remaining gave the Pirates a 6-0 victory at King Field in front of 4,200. Meckenstock finished with 62 yards on 16 tries, while Fred Ieuter led the hosts with 71 yards on 20 carries. Ron Goerne led the Bulldogs with 82 yards on five carries. Ottawa ran 68 offensive plays to Streator’s 36.

1965

Ottawa led 12-7 at halftime before scoring 20 unanswered second-half points in a 32-7 homecoming victory at King Field on Oct. 15 in front of 4,100. The Pirates’ running game was led by Jeff Hale (10 carries, 70 yards), Jim Wagner (14-60, 3 TDs) and Fred Crisler (4-65-1), Bob Burns (1-yard TD run). Ottawa QB Jay Bernardoni was 8-for-12 passing for 127 yards. Streator’s Dave Paton ran nine times for 73 yards while Bob Wade scored Streator’s lone TD on a 9-yard run.

1975

After playing a scoreless first half on Oct. 10 on homecoming at King Field, Streator — which outgained Ottawa 303-75 — used a 20-yard field goal in the third and TD runs in the fourth by Ken Lyons and Brian Witko to grab a 17-0 triumph. It was Streator’s fifth straight win, the longest such streak since 1958. Streator was led on the ground by Mike Massino (16 carries, 72 yards) and Jim Schmitz (21-64) while QB Pat Benning went 10-of-13 passing for 100 yards.

1985

The Pirates and Bulldogs met twice, with Ottawa winning both contests.

On Sept. 13, the Pirates held a 17-0 lead late in the second quarter and hung on for a 17-14 win at King Field. Jason Burgwald posted 119 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a 16-yard first quarter TD. Pirates’ QB Dave Keely added 1-yard plunge and Rich Gama a 32-yard field goal before halftime. Cheng Hang also had 82 yards rushing on 21 tries for the hosts. Streator had a 1-yard run by QB Bob Yanello in the second and a plunge by Dave Woolford (10 carries, 47 yards) in the fourth.

Then on Oct. 11 on Streator’s homecoming, Ottawa scored in the first on a Gama 6-yard run, in the third on a Burgwald 5-yard dash and was called for intentional grounding in the end zone late in the game to give Streator a safety and its only points in a 12-2 defeat. Ottawa outgained Streator 172-137, with Hang running for 70 yards on 14 tries.

1995

On Oct. 6, Ottawa’s Ryan Nevins carried the ball 25 times for a then school record 260 yards and four TDs in the Pirates 42-6 win at Streator to go to 7-0, clinch a second straight playoff berth and a share of the North Central Illinois Conference Northeast Division title. Brent Allen’s 12-yard run and a Grant Myers-to-Al Banushi 13-yard pass were the other scores for Ottawa, which owned a 425-85 advantage in total yards and held the hosts to seven rushing yards on 20 tries. Streator QB Eric Lovins threw for 115 yards, including a TD pass to Todd Mangruem in the fourth.

2005

Streator backup QB Chad Hardgrove threw for 61 yards and scored the game’s only TD on a 1-yard plunge early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs captured the Oct. 7 homecoming contest 6-0. Ottawa, which led in total yards 236-174, was led by 68 yards rushing by Gavin Kurtz and 83 yards passing by Jared Mundt.

2025

Ottawa’s 50-14 victory lifted the Pirates to 2-0 and dropped the Bulldogs to 1-1.