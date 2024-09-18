Herald-News Flag Football Notebook: Romeoville eyes growth, Joliet West keeps on humming

At 5-4 on the season, the Romeoville girls flag football team is mainly focused on one thing – growth.

The growth already seen out of the Spartans, however, is extremely impressive. That much was evident in their 29-0 victory over Joliet Central on Monday.

The Spartans were firing on all cylinders as the defense compiled two interceptions and one sack, while the offense was on fire in the first half. Quarterback Jenna Jarmus had as many touchdown passes as incompletions (three) and threw for 131 yards. Milan Cadet ran for 60 yards and a score on just three carries while hauling in four passes for 56 yards and two scores.

Yet even in a decisive victory, there was still room for improvement. Two of Jarmus’ three incompletions were interceptions, both tossed in the second half. The offense scored just one TD in the final 20 minutes, while Central was driving when the mercy rule was applied at the two-minute mark.

Needless to say in a 29-0 win, these are merely nitpicks. But for a team on the rise, they’re areas to build upon.

“For me personally and the offense, I’d (like to improve) on reading the defense,” Jarmus said. “As a young quarterback who has never played before, I see that as a way to grow. For the defense, we did great today. We just need to get on top of the reads as a defense.”

While coach Chaz Kuhn noted the second half wasn’t as sharp as the first, there was still a lot to like, especially after the Spartans dropped their previous two games.

“I think in the second half we were putting girls in positions that were opposite of what they’re normally in and flipping plays,” Kuhn said. “It wasn’t as crisp, because they don’t have as many reps there, but it’s good to get those looks against a live opponent.”

Joliet West ruling the local area

There’s no denying it was a rough start to the season for Joliet West. On the road against Yorkville to open the season, the Tigers couldn’t get anything going on offense, while the Foxes’ offense scored at will. The result was a 25-0 win for Yorkville that left coach Tisha Evans and Co. looking for answers.

Whatever answers Evans dug up, they were clearly the right ones. It’s been smooth sailing ever since.

Joliet West followed the opener with an 18-6 win over Sandburg before downing Romeoville 7-6. The Tigers then went up against Yorkville again with revenge on the mind. While they were unable to get it and fell to 2-2 on the year, the result was far more competitive, as they lost just 13-12. That may only be a moral victory, but for a brand-new team in a brand-new sport, it’s something.

It also led to something even better, as the Tigers followed it up with their best effort of the season, a 24-0 win over Bloom. The most recent result was a 36-12 victory over Hillcrest to move to 4-2 on the year.

Bolingbrook building up

It’s been a rough debut for the Bolingbrook Raiders, no doubt. They currently sit at 2-5, including a 28-0 loss to Romeoville and a 30-0 loss to Stagg. Losses to Rich and Lyons were closer, but losses none the less.

However, there have been positives to build on as well. Both of the Raiders’ victories have been shutout wins, 14-0 over Bloom and most recently 18-0 against Belleville East. Bolingbrook is hopeful it’s a step in the right direction.

Joliet Central still seeking first win

Joliet Central’s Ta’Niya Banks attempts to pull in a pass in their inaugural flag football game against Bradley-Bourbonnais on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Central Steelmen are still seeking their first win on the season after a recent loss to Romeoville dropped them to 0-5. Aside from a 20-16 loss to Bloom, all of the losses have been by double digits.

However, there have been little victories. The Bloom game was competitive, and the Steelmen did pick Jarmus off twice on Monday. They’ll hope to etch win No. 1 against Yorkville next week.