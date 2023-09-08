Mac Resetich named Special Teams MVP for Fighting Illini for Week 1

First impressions go a long way and Mac Resetich made some big ones in his debut for the University of Illinois football team.

The freshman from Hall High School got in on the action and fun in the Fighting Illini’s last-second, 30-28 win on a field goal over Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign Saturday.

The All-Stater from Hall played on special teams for the Illini’s kickoffs, making a solo tackle on a Rockets’ return man as the first man down field.

He earned Special Teams MVP honors for the Fighting Illini and special recognition from head coach Bret Bielema.

“If I’m not mistaken, he was going to play junior college football before we offered the opportunity to come play football,” Bielema said. “And he’s proven to be a very dynamic player. Lot of speed. Lot of ability. Just a fun kid in the program.”

Along with his play on the field, Bielema continues to praise Resetich for his curly locks saying, “He’s got the best hair style by far.”

Resetich was a late signee for the Fighting Illini with Bielema laying low on his interest about the former Hall star, who set career and single season rushing records for the Red Devils, so not to draw the attraction of other colleges.

Red Devils roll call

Hall product James Mautino is back for his senior season at Aurora University. He caught two passes for 21 yards and returned two punts for 52 yards in the Spartans’ 38-17 win over Hope College last week.

Aurora plays at Franklin (Ind.) College Saturday.

Two other former Red Devils - senior tight end Jeff Delaney and sophomore lineman Elian Rivera - are teaming up at Judson University. They both took part in the Eagles’ 40-6 loss to Marian on Saturday.

Tigers send six to college ranks

There are five Princeton products suiting up this season and another on rehab, including Chase Tatum, a fifth-year senior lineman, and Ronde Worrels, a sophomore linebacker at Augustana College.

The Vikings opened with a 49-27 win at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Worrels had four tackles.

Chase Tatum (Photo provided by Augustana)

Drew Harp is a sophomore linebacker for North Central College. He made two tackles in the Cardinals’ 41-7 win at Roosevelt University in Saturday’s opener.

Bennett Sierens is a sophomore receiver for Loras College. The Duhawks beat Benedectine, 42-41, in Saturday’s opener in Dubuque, Iowa.

Grant Foes is a junior offensive lineman for Indiana Wesleyan. The Wildcats cruised to a 56-7 win at Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Mich. on Saturday.

Grant Foes

Teegan Davis, an all-stater for the Tigers quarterfinalist last year, is at the University of Iowa, continuing to rehab a knee injury sustained in indoor track this spring.

Bruins team up at Eureka College

There was a St. Bede reunion on the field Saturday at Eureka. Three St. Bede products - senior Ben Bernabei (RB/DB), senior Kobe Newman (WR) and sophomore Ethan Sramek (LB) - all started for Eureka College in its 41-16 opening win over Knox College. Former Bruin Kaile Williams, a fifth-year senior, started at quarterback for Knox.

Ben Bernabei (Photo provided)

Bernabei rushed for 50 yards and one TD on nine attempts and had two receptions and 19 yards, including an 18-yard TD catch. Sramek had three tackles.

Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 101 yards and a 13-yard strike and rushed for another 80 yards and a 31 yard-run score for both of Knox’s touchdowns in the losing cause.

St. Bede’s Tyreke Fortney is a sophomore wide receiver for Illinois State University. The Redbirds beat the University of Dayton, 41-0, in its opener.

Tyreke Fortney

Another St. Bede alum, Ben Burke, is a long-snapper for Iowa Western Junior College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Ayize does it

Freshman Ayize Martin of Bureau Valley has earned a starting role on the offensive line for the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. The Chapparals are 2-0 on the young junior college season.