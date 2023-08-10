Josh Kahley preparing to be a ‘lock-down’ corner for Batavia

BATAVIA – Josh Kahley’s first varsity game action came with extraordinary, meaningful snaps on the line.

It wasn’t in a blowout in September.

Kahley, now a junior defensive back, entered last season’s Class 7A state championship loss to Mount Carmel following an injury to standout special teams ace and defensive back, Drew Gerke, on a first quarter kickoff.

After another series or two, Kahley was thrust into action. Originally, Kahley was simply elevated to the varsity roster once the postseason started, and was a depth piece; third or fourth on the depth chart.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder can now channel that experience as he heads into his first season starting at cornerback.

Batavia Head Coach Dennis Piron (center) works with his team during practice at the school on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

“I feel a lot more ready because I switched from safety to corner,” Kahley said. “It’s a big difference. A lot bigger than people realize. I’ve got a whole year training at just corner, so I feel a lot more ready.”

Kahley joins a defensive backfield headlined by senior Kyle Porter, who had 29 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception in seven games last year, and senior Brandon Redmond.

“Safety, it’s a lot more run-focused,” Kahley said. “Corner, you’re on an island; it’s a lot of pressure on you. Safety, you’ve got a lot of room [to react].”

Kahley, slated to wear No. 23, wants fans to see a player who is “always hustling”.

“Not afraid to guard anyone; always looks confident out there and just a lock-down corner,” Kahley said.

RJ Bohr ready to supplement toughness in Batavia linebacking corps

Wearing the No. 7 jersey for Batavia carries significant weight in its own right.

Tyler Jansey, the 2022 Chronicle Football Player of the Year, gave that number a reputation worthy of high expectations over the last three seasons.

RJ Bohr, a junior, now has the pen in his hand to write his own chapter in the numeral’s lore.

“Tough” is one adjective the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder hopes fans in the stands come to learn associated with number – and his name.

“[Fans] are going to see me as a really hard hitter,” Bohr said on Aug. 10. “That’s what I’ve been my entire life. I’m going to give it 100% of my all on the field. They’re not going to see me going 50% on a play. Ever. I’m just going to give it 100% every time.”

Batavia newcomer Malachi Smith (center) runs a drill with his team during practice at the school on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

Bohr played spot minutes at fullback last year. Defense is now his home. Southern Illinois commit Ben Fiegel is the lone starting returner bringing along the new pack of Bulldogs.

“We’ve prepared for this,” Bohr said. “I’m ready for anything that comes toward my way.”

“He’s really helped me stay in this football mindset,” Bohr said of Fiegel. “He keeps everyone in check; that includes the entire team because he’s a pretty good [team] captain.”

Batavia opens the season at home against Chicago Phillips on Aug. 25. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Bulldogs’ enthusiasm for their quest to get back to a potential state bid is brimming.

“I’m out of my mind pumped,” Bohr said. “Every day at practice, I just come here ready to hit someone. All my teammates are pumped, too. They always come here 100% [ready to go].”