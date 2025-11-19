2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A semifinal round analysis

Asher Kargle (12) of Dwight and Morgan Haas (29) of Stockton leap for ball on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at John O' Boyle Field in Stockton. Stockton earned the win and will face a rematch with Lena-Winslow in the semifinals. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

There’s been at least one member of either the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference or Western Illinois Valley Conference in the Class 1A State Championship game every year since 2015.

So it’s no surprise that based on the four teams remaining (two from the NUIC, two from the WIVC) that a collison course between the two leagues is once again about to happen.

But there’s one step before that and both leagues have some inter-conference scores to settle before it does.

Stockton served notice early in the season with a win over Lena-Winslow in the regular season. Neither Brown County nor Calhoun was the WIVC representative most thought would be in this situation.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal round predictions: 4-0

Semifinal round matchups

Stockton vs. Lena-Winslow: Lena-Winslow has played in the last five Class 1A state title games (winning three) so it definitely raised some eyebrows when Stockton upended them 38-14 back in Week 2. L-W has looked fantastic since that loss even stepping up in class for a solid nonconference win over Rochelle. Stockton has been steady and has only allowed three points to the opposition in three playoff games.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Calhoun vs. Brown County: Calhoun claimed a 21-12 win over Brown County in Week 9 of the regular season. Calhoun had to scratch and claw out a win in the quarterfinals against Casey-Westfield but the 21 points it allowed in the win were the most it has allowed all season. Brown County, two weeks removed from arguably the biggest upset of the 1A draw, has continued to follow a blueprint that works very well in the postseason, playing great defense coupled with an opportunistic side that forces turnovers and creates extra possessions.

Pick: Calhoun