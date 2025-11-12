2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A quarterfinal round analysis

Dwight's head coach Luke Standiford addresses his team following the Trojans' 43-14 victory over Clifton Central in second round playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Dwight is a quarterfinalist for the second consecutive year after reaching the 2A quarterfinals a year ago. (Jake Carr for Shaw Local News Network)

When the brackets were released it seemed that the Class 1A bracket would likely produce a matchup of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and Western Illinois Valley Conferences.

While that may certainly still happen as five of eight teams still left in the draw are from one of those two conferences, the identity of one of those teams may now likely be a little different than many anticipated.

Camp Point Central, state finalist in two of the last three years, was surprised in the second round in a regular season rematch against conference rival Brown County.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second round predictions: 6-2

Second-round matchups

Stockton vs. Dwight: Stockton has met little resistance in the first two rounds of the playoffs, allowing just three points over the course of two games. Dwight seems like a far distance from its three-game losing streak in the middle of the season and now looks much more like the program that is now making its second consecutive quarterfinal appearance, last year in Class 2A.

Pick: Stockton

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Lena-Winslow: Annawan-Wethersfield labored to get past Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the second round. That win was the first time all season the Titans allowed more than two touchdowns in a game defensively, an issue they’ll need to correct against a Lena-Winslow team that has scored 91 points through two comfortable wins in the playoff.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Calhoun vs. Casey-Westfield: Calhoun survived the second of two matchups with Greenfield this season this time needing overtime to net the win. It’s a Calhoun team that’s been stingy on defense all season and it will need to be again to rein in a Casey-Westfield team that has largely been robust scoring this season including 83 points through the first two rounds of the postseason.

Pick: Calhoun

Brown County vs. Carrollton: Brown County pulled off the 1A upset of the postseason by reversing a 27-6 loss to Camp Point Central with a 16-8 win in over them in the second round of the postseason. The Hornets will now look to keep the same thing from happening to them in the quarterfinals as they beat Carrollton 28-7 back in Week 1.

Pick: Carrollton