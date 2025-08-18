2025 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Red

Team previews

De La Salle Meteors

2024 record: 1-6 (suspended season)

Coach: Harold Blackmon

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 Reavis; Sept. 5 Plainfield East; Sept. 12 at Benet; Sept. 19 at Marmion; Sept. 26 Fenwick; Oct. 3 Leo; Oct. 10 at Nazareth; Oct. 17 Joliet Catholic; Oct. 24 Marian Catholic.

Worth noting: It’s going to be all about gradual progress for the Meteors this season. De La Salle’s 2024 season barely got off the ground, having played four games, shutout in three of them, before deciding not to continue its varsity campaign, concluding with five consecutive forfeits to end the year. The intention was to return to the varsity game this season after rebuilding the numbers a bit and second-year head coach Harold Blackmon believes the program has enough to give it a go again. Seniors Phillip Seltzer, Zachary Woodberry and Joshua Thornton will be leaned on heavily for leadership for a group that will have more than its fair share of players coming from the underclassmen groupings asked to contribute early and often. Sophomore Amari Brown will be leaned on heavily from that group.

Leo Lions

2024 record: 1-8, 0-2

Coach: Theo Hopkins

2025 schedule: Aug. 30 at Dunbar; Sept. 6 Amundsen; Sept. 13 at St. Patrick; Sept. 20 Marian Catholic; Sept. 27 St. Laurence; Oct. 3 at De La Salle; Oct. 10 at St. Rita; Oct. 18 Niles Notre Dame; Oct. 24 at Marmion.

Worth noting: Leo again is a program in transition as Hopkins, a former Leo quarterback, is the third head coach for the program in the last four seasons. The Lions will go to battle with an extremely young team. Hopkins indicated that nearly half of the varsity roster comes from Leo’s sophomore class. However, there are some experienced pieces on which Leo tries to rebuild. Javion Dale will be a key cog on both sides of the football, while linebacker Derrick Davis should provide a solid anchor for Leo’s defensive front. Leo hopes to build a little bit of momentum against a pair of Chicago Public League schools before entering what looks to be a very tricky CCL/ESCC portion of their schedule.

Marian Catholic Spartans

2024 record: 2-7, 1-1

Coach: Nick Lopez

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at St. Viator; Sept. 5 Morton; Sept. 12 at DePaul Prep; Sept. 20 at Leo; Sept. 26 Carmel; Oct. 3 Marmion; Oct. 10 at St. Francis; Oct. 17 Providence; Oct. 24 at De La Salle.

Worth noting: The Spartans have big aspirations heading into the season with a solid core of returning players to help try to make that possible. Two-way performer Gavin Neil was the CCL/ESCC Red’s defensive player of the year from his defensive end position. He, along with linebackers Nate Rhein and Adrian Esparza and defensive back Braxton Henry, could provide the foundation for a unit that needs to make a step forward in order for Marian Catholic to trade blows in a loaded schedule. Offensively, Marian Catholic’s tandem of quarterback Owen Askren and WR Jazarris Mackmore should be enough to give Red Division foes some major problems and the hope is that 1-2 punch can also provide some woe for Marian Catholic’s opponents in crossover games as well.

Marmion Cadets

2024 record: 5-5, 3-0 (CCL/ESCC Red champion)

Coach: Adam Guerra

2025 schedule: Aug. 29 at Oak Forest; Sept. 5 North Lawndale; Sept. 12 at St. Viator; Sept. 19 De La Salle; Sept. 26 Montini; Oct. 3 at Marian Catholic; Oct. 10 at IC Catholic; Oct. 17 Marist; Oct. 24 Leo.

Worth noting: Marmion was a little ahead of its development curve last year with a conference title and a playoff qualification considering that was accomplished with 11 underclassmen starters that all return with a lot more experience and provide an excellent base for the Cadets. The offensive line looks to be a true bedrock for Marmion with returning all-conference performer Michael Harris (6-3, 295) looking to lead the way. The line has four returning starters, but two of those are players that were previously starters on the defensive line. Once that unit jells, Marmion has some intriguing pieces to deploy at the skill positions. Sophomore quarterback Roy Magana Jr. showed flashes as a freshman starter at the position and looks poised to break out and will have WR Colin McEniry as a viable weapon to throw to.

Five players to watch

Owen Askren, Sr., QB, Marian Catholic: Askren has been a staple for the Spartans offense recently and seems poised to help lift the program up in his senior season.

Javion Dale, Sr., WR/DB, Leo: Dale is a capable performer and the hope is that the Lions can build around the speedster with some other complementary players.

Michael Harris, Sr., OL, Marmion: Harris will be looked to be a leader for a Marmion program that has been leaning heavily on underclassmen as of late.

Roy Magana So., QB, Marmion: Magana was thrown into the fire as a freshman quarterback last season, so look for signs of significant progress from the signal caller.

Zachary Woodbury, RB/LB, De La Salle: It's difficult jump starting a program after a short shutdown, but players like Woodbury who have experience can play a big part in the transition.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 1 - Marian Catholic at St. Viator: The Spartans will try to get back to playoff contention after a down season last year. They’ll get a strong chance to prove the case that they can do that starting the season against the Lions, who are under the leadership of first-year coach and former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould.

Week 6 - Leo at De La Salle: This midseason matchup should be important for both the Lions and the Meteors. Both programs will be vying for a Red championship and playoff contention as well, so a win here in Week 6 could go a long way in achieving both of those goals.

Week 6 - Marmion at Marian: Much like with their division rivals’ Week 6 game, this matchup between the Cadets and Spartans could go a long way in deciding how the rest of the season goes. Marmion will need to pick up this win if it wants to repeat as Red champions.

Week 7 - Marmion at IC Catholic: A week after playing Marian in an important Red matchup, Marmion will get a nice CCL/ESCC crossover test as it enters the final third of the season. The Cadets will try to prove they can compete with a team in a higher division of the CCL/ESCC.

Week 9 - Marian Catholic at De La Salle: A lot could be on the line in this regular-season finale. Both the Spartans will try to win at least a share of the Red title if not an outright title while also trying to either secure a playoff spot or better postseason seeding.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

