2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 1A quarterfinal-round analysis

Several teams were considered legitimate threats to win the Class 1A state title when the playoffs began.

And pretty much all of those threats remain in the field as we enter the quarterfinals.

That makes for a potential doozy of a quarterfinal round to look forward to.

First round predictions: 14-2

Second round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal matchups

LeRoy vs. vs. Galena: LeRoy’s defensive performance has seen a slight downturn in the postseason as it has allowed 50 points in two games, but the offense has easily done enough to offset that, scoring 107 points in those two games. Galena survived a brutal NUIC schedule and is now reaping the benefits of what that schedule prepared them for.

Pick: LeRoy

Lena-Winslow vs. GCMS: Lena-Winslow has showed the postseason form that allowed them to claim three consecutive championships prior to last year as it has posted a ton of points in two playoff games. GCMS has to hope that they have the defense to slow that points onslaught down. The Falcons have allowed just a singular touchdown in two playoff games heading into the showdown.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Belleville Althoff vs. Casey-Westfield: Althoff is at full strength and that’s a problem for the 1A field as the Crusaders are having little difficult maneuvering the Class 1A field right now. Casey-Westfield has run up impressive win margins for much of the season and will need to be prepared to post as many points as it can to keep pace in this one.

Pick: Belleville Althoff

Hardin Calhoun vs. Camp Point Central: Calhoun surprised the defending 1A state champions with a 14-13 win back in Week 2. It’s hard to tell if Calhoun will be able to take another win from Camp Point Central as while each team has had a few close calls both have been playing extremely good football for the most part since their first encounter.

Pick: Camp Point Central