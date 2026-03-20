Friday Night Drive’s Top Receivers to Watch in 2026

Spring sports are in full swing, but it’s never too early to start thinking about high school football season.

After Friday Night Drive began looking toward 2026 by highlighting some notable quarterbacks and top running backs returning to Illinois prep gridirons next fall, this week is all about the receivers.

Here are 10 to keep an eye on in 2026:

Damacio Ortegon, Montini, Class of 2027: Coming off a junior campaign that saw him record 58 receptions for a team-high 1,212 yards and 14 touchdowns, the 5-foot, 10-inch, 170-pound Ortegon was a lightning-quick, sure-handed target in the undefeated Class 4A state champion Broncos’ passing attack. Expect more of the same this coming fall.

Marshaun Thornton, Mount Carmel, Class of 2028: Thornton’s numbers last season as a sophomore starring on the Class 8A state champions – 48 receptions, 881 yards, 16 touchdowns – were impressive, but only tell part of the story. The 6-2, 180-pound receiver already has over 20 Division I collegiate offers (including multiple FBS schools such as Miami, Iowa and Michigan), still with two seasons of high school football remaining.

Johnsburg's Ryan Franze stiff-arms Woodstock North's JR Fadahunsi last fall at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg, Class of 2027: Franze – a 5-11, 185-pound receiver who excels split out or in the slot – has been remarkably consistent over the past two seasons, following up his 66-reception, 849-yard, 13-touchdown sophomore campaign with 62 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Known as a precise route-runner and two-time all-stater, Franze should have another huge season this coming fall.

Curtis Stubbs II, Providence, Class of 2027: Stubbs hauled in 48 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns last fall as the Celtics’ second receiving option behind now-graduated Xavier Coleman. Standing 6-3 with a 200-plus-pound frame, Stubbs is a darkhorse candidate for a breakout senior season and listed as one of Prep Redzone’s 2027 Wide Receivers Flying Under the Radar.

Josh Riggs, Hersey, Class of 2027: His junior season, Riggs posted impressive totals with 46 receptions, 870 yards and 11 touchdown catches for the surprise nine-win Class 7A playoff quarterfinalist. A 6-1, 175-pound senior-to-be, Riggs projects as a player to keep a close eye on in the 2026 season.

Keilan Winfield, Romeoville, Class of 2027: Winfield enters his senior season coming off a strong junior showing that included 48 receptions for 773 yards yards and eight touchdowns. A Deebo Samuel-type player dangerous split out wide, in the slot or coming out of the backfield, Winfield measures 5-11 and 200 pounds on an explosive, powerfully built frame.

Marquette Academy’s Blayden Cassel (7) fends off Knoxville’s Tysean Pullens as Cassel heads toward the end zone last season in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Blayden Cassel, Marquette Academy, Class of 2028: As a 6-4, 230-pound sophomore tight end, Cassel emerged into a big-play threat for the usually run-heavy Crusaders, averaging 18.9 yards per reception on his 16 catches, six going for touchdowns. Ranked by Prep Redzone as one of the top tight ends in his class and expected to climb as former wing-T Ottawa Marquette continues to open up its offense.

Owen Matela, Lyons Township, Class of 2027: Another tight end to keep an eye on, the 6-5, 220-pound Matela – Lyons’ Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2025 – is in the midst of receiving a flurry of collegiate offers including multiple Division I schools, including a reported upcoming visit to the University of Illinois. The high-level target and blocker capped off his junior year with a 13-catch, 145-yard game in an 8A playoff loss to Fremd.

Ben Anderson, Sycamore, Class of 2027: A two-way standout, Anderson became a primary weapon for the Spartans last season. The 6-1, 185-pound receiver/defensive back turned his 31 receptions into 500 yards and six touchdowns his junior year, his breakout game a seven-catch, 115-yard performance with three scores in a come-from-behind win over Interstate 8 Conference rival Rochelle.

Quentin Burrell, Mount Carmel, Class of 2027: A human highlight waiting to happen anytime he touches the football and high-level recruit, Burrell led Mount Carmel’s receiving corps with 67 catches for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns and added two more TDs on kick returns for the undefeated Class 8A state champs. Burrell was the 2025 CCL/ESCC Blue Offensive Player of the Year and the only non-senior receiver selected to the 2025 Friday Night Drive Team of the Year.