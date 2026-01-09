Bureau County collegiate football players go bowling

Spring Valley's Mac Resetich, a 2023 Hall graduate, took part in the Fighting Illini’s 30-28 win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. The junior reserve defensive back pitched in with two tackles, one solo and one assist. (Photo provided by the University of Illinois)

Four of Bureau County’s collegiate football players went bowling this year - Spring Valley’s Mac Resetich (Illinois) and Princeton’s Noah LaPorte (Northwestern), Teegan Davis (Iowa) and Drew Harp (North Central College).

Resetich, a 2023 Hall graduate, took part in the Fighting Illini’s 30-28 win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 30. The junior reserve defensive back pitched in with two tackles, one solo and one assist.

Mac Resetich (Photo provided by the University of Illinois)

The former Hall All-Stater played in all 13 games for the Illini this season, recording 19 tackles (12 solo). He had a season-high five tackles (two solo) with one quarterback hurry at then No. 19/now No. 1 Indiana in September.

Off the field, Resetich earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

LaPorte and the Wildcats won their sixth straight Bowl game, defeating Central Michigan 34-7 in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, the home field of the Lions, on Dec. 26

The former Tiger all-stater, was dressed and while he did not play, had the best view in the house on the Wildcats sidelines.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” LaPorte said. “We got to practice there the whole week and experience it with no fans and taking it all in. Getting to use the locker room and walking down their tunnel, it was an unreal experience, especially being my first year of college football.”

Off the field, LaPorte got to meet and have his photo taken with Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson at Ford Museum.

LaPorte, who did play this season, will be taking a redshirt as part of his acclimation to Big Ten football.

“You’ve got to get your body used to practicing as much. Especially with bowl prep, it was 20 weeks of practicing. That takes a lot,” he said. “And I’ve got to gain weight and get bigger. It’s a transition for sure, but I knew it was going to take time to build my body up for it. Hopefully, next season I’ll be out there on the field.”

LaPorte said he’s put on about 15 pounds this year, up to 233, though he’s lost a couple of it getting sick at Detroit along with just about everyone on the team.

He got a special shoutout from NU head coach David Braun on a radio show for a post route he made in practice with freshman QB Marcus Romain during the bowl prep week.

“I didn’t hear anything about it until my mom and dad told me they saw a post about it. It’s pretty cool to have the head coach mention me,” he said.

Davis made the trip with Iowa to Tampa, Fla. for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31, where the Hawkeyes rang in the New Year with a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt.

It was Davis’ third straight bowl berth with the Hawkeyes following trips to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl his freshman year and Nashville for the Music City Bowl last year.

Princeton's Teegan Davis, a sophomore redshirt for the Hawkeyes, is greeted by Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. after a home game this season in Iowa City. Davis made his third bowl trip with the Hawkeyes to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. (Photo provided by the University of Iowa)

“It was great. It was a good time,” said Davis, whose family also made the trip from Princeton. “I’ve been to three bowl games in three different places. It’s another game you’re rewarded with and a couple weeks of practice you get to be with the guys for.

“Tampa was a new experience. Did a lot of stuff while I was there. Got to go to the beach and see all the area. The ReliaQuest people took care of us. It was a good experience.”

While he does not dress with the Hawkeyes’ travel squad, Davis said it was another learning experience.

“You’re still learning on the field and talking to guys who are playing and help them as much as you can. Still learn from everything and have the same feeling being down there on the field,” Davis said.

The Hawkeyes finished with a 9-4 record.

Davis said he’s looking forward to spring ball and “see how that goes.” A redshirt sophomore, who overcame a devastating knee injury during the indoor track season as a senior at PHS, Davis has three more years of eligibility.

Harp saw action for North Central College on special teams in the Stagg Bowl for the Div. 3 National Championship game on Sunday at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Cardinals fell to UW-River Falls 24-14.

“It was a great experience getting to play in the national championship game, especially playing at the Football Hall of Fame, a place with so much football history,” Harp said. “It’s an honor getting to play on such a big stage. There was a lot of emotions going on playing my last football game with people I’ve gotten so close with and spent so much time with.

“The loss is unfortunate and that’s not the way I wanted to go out with my fellow seniors especially, because we all put so much time and work into our season getting to that point as well as our four years here. But I’m so blessed and grateful to have been apart some such a great program for the last four years. The relationships I built at Cardinal football will last a lifetime.”

Strike up the band

Bowl games are not inclusive to the players from Bureau County. Princeton alum Kailey Patterson performed with Alabama’s famous “Million Dollar Band” at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Calif.

The Alabama band marched through the rain during the Rose Bowl Parade before performing at the Rose Bowl Game. Patterson, a junior music education major, plays the clarinet.

Princeton's Kailey Patterson (second row, center) performs with the University of Alabama's famous "Million Dollar Band," during the Rose Bowl Game on New Year's Day in Pasadena, Calif. The junior Music Education major plays the clarinet. (Photo provided by the University of Alabama)

Patterson has had a lifetime of experiences with the Alabama band. She got to perform with the pep band during the men’s basketball team’s Elite 8 NCAA run and for the football team’s September, 2024 home game vs. Georgia with President Donald Trump in attendance.

The Alabama band will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City this year.

Two more Princeton band alumni, Addison Compton and Kimberly Insland, marched with the Illinois State Redbirds band in the FCS National Championship game on Monday in Nashville. Princeton’s Amelia Sommer is also in the ISU marching band but wasn’t able to travel to the game.