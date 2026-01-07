Dixon football coach Jared Shaner resigns after successful run

Dixon coach Jared Shaner smiles after his team scored a touchdown during a first round playoff game against Rochelle. Shaner resigned as head coach after six seasons leading the Dukes. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

After a six-year run as the Dixon head football coach that included three straight seasons with nine or more wins, Jared Shaner has stepped down from the position.

Shaner, who is also Dixon’s Principal and former athletic director, resigned after going 41-17 at the helm. He helped continue a run of 11 straight playoff appearances, not including the 2020 COVID season.

Shaner said AD Roger Fegan is continuing to interview candidates this week. The goal is to find the new coach in the early part of this year.

Shaner has been coaching football and several other sports for 25 years and felt like it was time to step away.

“At this point, I don’t see myself coaching again,” he said, “but I would also say that things change, life happens and never say never.”

The Dukes have been one of the top teams in their class the last few years.

Dixon reached the second round of the playoffs in Class 4A this past season after a run to the quarterfinals in 2024. Dixon has gone 28-6 the last three seasons.

“I have been fortunate to have had great support from administration, teachers, staff, assistant coaches, players and families during this time,” Shaner said. “I was originally going to coach for a year or so and get us through COVID and the transition of coach [Dave] Smith retiring, and it turned in to six tremendous years.”

Smith was Dixon’s head coach for nine years prior to Shaner taking over. Smith went 48-43.

“I will certainly miss the connections with the players and the coaches and the relationships and bonds that form with coaching,” Shaner said. “Coaching DHS has been a family affair for the past six years, with my wife, our children, parents, family and friends supporting and cheering for the Dukes each fall- this is certainly something that will be missed as well.”

Along the way, Shaner coached his two sons, Tyler and Cullen.

The Dukes have finished second to Byron in the Big Northern Conference the last three years.