Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Williams named Herald-News Football Player of the Year

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams drops back to pass during a game this season. Williams is the 2025 Herald-News Football Player of the Year. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Entering the 2025 season, all eyes were on Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams.

And with good reason.

Williams, who started as both a freshman and sophomore at Bolingbrook before transferring to Lincoln-Way East before his junior year, was chasing history. He was within reach of two big records – the IHSA career passing touchdown record and the career passing yards mark. On top of that, he had first committed to attend the University of Oregon before flipping his commitment and deciding to play under coach Lincoln Riley at the University of Southern California, the same coach and college that produced current Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The dream for the Griffins this season was to advance to the playoffs and finally get the Loyola monkey off their back. In their previous 100 games entering 2005, Lincoln-Way East was 95-5, with three of the losses coming to Loyola.

Unfortunately, things took a bit of a wrong turn midway through the season. Williams suffered an ankle injury during a game against Naperville Central in which he tied the IHSA touchdown record. He was able to play in the next game, breaking the mark with four touchdowns in a home game against Metea Valley, but the injury wouldn’t go away and he missed the final two games of the regular season (losses to Naperville North and Sandburg).

Williams returned for the Class 8A playoffs and directed the Griffins to wins over Stevenson and Palatine before their season ended with a loss to eventual state champion Mount Carmel.

“Even though winning state was a goal we fell short of, I was happy as long as I was playing,” Williams said. “Individually, I feel like I got better as a teammate and as a person.

“I was able to build great bonds with my teammates. All of the records I set, I wouldn’t have been able to do without them. Football is such a unique sport. Everyone has to work together in order to achieve your goals.”

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams looks to throw in a game this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

Williams is considered one of the best prep quarterbacks in the country. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder passed for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns despite missing two games with an ankle injury and spending the better part of the second halves in games in which he was healthy on the bench due to the large leads the Griffins had amassed.

The Griffins went 9-3 and reached the 8A quarterfinals despite a rash of injuries to numerous players. Williams also carried a 3.69 GPA in the classroom and volunteered as a local football coach with youth teams and was named Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year.

“We went through some adversity this year,” Williams said. “But that may end up to be a blessing because it made me keep pushing to get through that adversity.”

Williams was not a one-man show for the Griffins, as the offense also featured Washington recruit Blaise LaVista at wide receiver and Navy-bound Brody Gish at running back, among others.

Lincoln-Way East's Jonas Williams (left) throws a pass to a teammate in a game this season. (Laurie Fanelli)

“It was a lot of fun this year,” Williams said. “Having all those weapons on the field took a lot of pressure off of me. I’m super grateful for all the outstanding plays my teammates made. There were a lot of plays where someone scored when they probably shouldn’t have.

“It made my job easier when I would complete a short pass, and whoever caught it would make a great move or break a tackle and then they were in the end zone.”

Williams even made an impression on opponents.

“Good doesn’t adequately describe Jonas’ play,” Lockport coach George Czart said. “Great would be the word to use as you see how he makes all the throws on the field with accuracy and precision. Jonas is a great player, leader and person.”

With so many big moments in his career, Williams said there’s one that stands out the most.

“When I broke the career touchdown record,” Williams said. “That was something I will remember. The entire team ran out on the field to congratulate me.

“I didn’t feel a lot of pressure during the season to break that record. I knew that if I just played like I know how to play, that it would eventually happen.”

When he begins school and spring practice at USC in a couple of weeks, Williams will take big expectations with him.

“I am looking to go out there and compete for the starting spot right away,” Williams said. “That’s the only reason I am going out there is to try and be on the field as much as I can.”

Williams feels that the mental side of the game is his strength, but also feels that his work ethic is in the mix as well.

“When it comes to my craft, I have worked very hard and I am very committed to improving every day,” Williams said. “God-given talent is a plus, but it’s hard work to enhance that God-given talent that separates players and teams.

“I have worked hard and I feel like I can make every throw on the field. There’s not really a quarterback that I have modeled my game after. I am just going out there trying to be Jonas.”

That has certainly worked well so far.