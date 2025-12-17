Presenting the 2025 Times All-Area Football Team

Marquette's Grant Dose scores a touchdown in the closing minute of the second quarter against St. Bede at Gould Stadium in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Selected by The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present the 2025 Times All-Area Football Team.

First Team

Marcus Baker (Provided by Marquette Academy)

Marcus Baker, Marquette, TE/DL, sr.

A first-team All-Chicagoland Prairie selection, Baker had 206 yards from scrimmage with a pair of touchdown receptions, but made his biggest impact for the Crusaders on defense where he recorded 52 tackles (23 solo) with two sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Archer Cechowicz (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Archer Cechowicz, Ottawa, RB/DB, sr.

Voted to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team, Cechowicz was a workhorse for the Pirates offense with nearly twice as many as carries as the next most-used ballcarrier. He finished with 767 yards, 10 TDs and a 6.4 yard-per-carry average, also adding 50 yards and a TD receiving plus 35 tackles (21 solo).

Anthony Couch (Bill Freskos, Brian Hoxsey)

Anthony Couch, Marquette, QB/LB, sr.

A first-team All-Chicagoland Prairie selection, Couch was 71-of-112 passing for 1,176 yards and 19 touchdowns, also rushing for 423 yards and four TDs. He also added 39 tackles (21 solo) and two interceptions on defense.

Grant Dose (Bill Freskos)

Grant Dose, Marquette, RB/LB, sr.

The centerpiece of Marquette’s rushing attack, Dose finished with 887 yards, 17 touchdowns and 5.5 yard-per-carry average. He also had 10 receptions for 141 yards, four two-point conversions and 60 tackles (20 solo, four for loss). He was first-team All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Leelynd Durbin (J.T. Pedelty)

Leelynd Durbin, FCW, RB/LB, sr.

Even being a hard-nosed home-run threat as Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s fullback, Durbin may have been even more impactful as a linebacker, where he finished with 89 tackles, 9.9 per game. He received honorable mention on offense and first-team defensive honors to the I8FA All-Association Team.

Aiden Ferris (Provided by Streator High School)

Aiden Ferris, Streator, OL/DL, sr.

A cornerstone on the offensive line for a Bulldogs team that put up 71 points over the opening three weeks, Ferris on defense recorded 22 tackles (four solo, 2.5 for loss).

Chance Hedrick (Provided by Fieldcrest School)

Chance Hedrick, Fieldcrest, OL/DL, sr.

The cornerstone upon which the Knights offense was contructed, Hedrick finished his prep career being voted unanimous first-team Heart of Central Illinois All-Conference.

Dylan Johnson (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Dylan Johnson, Sandwich, OL/DL sr.

A standout on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Indians, Johnson was a physical presence for the Indians’ potent run game.

Seneca's Zebadiah Maxwell (Brian Hoxsey)

Zebadiah Maxwell, Seneca, TE/DL, sr.

An honorable mention IHSFCA All-State and Chicagoland Prairie All-Conference selection, Maxwell was arguably the most effective and accomplished O-lineman in the area, hauled in one of Seneca’s eight completed passes this season and defensively recorded 29 tackles (19 solo, one QB sack, four TFLs).

Nick Michalek (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Nick Michalek, Sandwich, RB/LB/KR, sr.

With 1,348 yards, an 8.0-yard-per-carry average and nine touchdowns rushing; 163 yards and two TDs receiving; a kickoff return TD; and 68 tackles, an interception and three forced fumbles, Michalek had a monster curtain-call season for the Indians.

Seneca senior Ethan Othon (Brian Hoxsey)

Ethan Othon, Seneca, RB/DB, sr.

An all-conference selection of the Chicagoland Prairie, Othon made 32 tackles (28 solo, four for loss) in addition to being the Fighting Irish’s second-leading rusher with 907 yards, a 10.7-per-carry average and eight TDs.

Ottawa's Evan Paris (Brian Hoxsey)

Evan Paris, Ottawa, OL/DL, sr.

An Interstate 8 All-Conference offensive lineman, Paris was a mainstay – especially on the Pirates’ O-line.

Logan Ruddy (J.T. Pedelty)

Logan Ruddy, FCW, RB/WR/LB, sr.

A first-team selection on both offense and defense to the I8FA All-Association Team, Ruddy rushed for 953 yards and 19 touchdowns and added another 410 yards and six more TDs as a receiver.

Alex Schaefer

Alex Schaefer, Marquette, OL/LB, jr.

A first-teamer and the Co-Defensive Player of the Year of the Chicagoland Prairie Conference, Schaefer was a force on the offensive line and the Cru’s leading tackler with 86 total (21 solo, nine for loss, four quarterback sacks).

Cam Shriey (J.T. Pedelty)

Cam Shriey, Seneca, RB/LB, sr.

All-Chicagoland Prairie, the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, an IHSFCA All-State first-team selection and the 2025 Times Football Player of the Year, the physical Shriey finished with 1,376 yards, a 9.4-per-carry average, 21 TDs, seven two-point conversions, a receiving touchdown, and defensively 49 tackles (42 solo, four for loss, one QB sack).

Caden Shreve (Provided by Marquette Academy)

Caden Shreve, Marquette, OL/DL, jr.

The Crusaders’ anchor on the offensive line from his tackle position was selected first-team All-Chicagoland Prairie. He also had 30 tackles (10 solo, six for loss) on the defensive line, where he also starred,

Cooper Smith (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Cooper Smith, Ottawa, OL/DL, sr.

A two-way standout in the trenches, Smith earned all-conference honors from the coaches of the Interstate 8. Defensively, he had 19 tackles (five solo, one for loss, one quarterback sack).

Riley Stevens (Provided by Streator High School)

Riley Stevens, Streator, WR/DB, sr.

A threat on offense with eight receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown, it was on defense where Stevens made his biggest impact with 44 tackles – 18 of them solo – including eight made behind the line of scrimmage.

Gunner Varland (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Gunner Varland, Seneca, QB/DB, sr.

Running the power-T offense to near-perfection, Varland completed six of his 14 pass attempts for 120 yardas and two touchdowns, ran for 669 yards, 17 touchdowns and three two-point conversions and on defense notched 22 tackles (15 solo). He was also Chicagoland Prairie All-Conference.

Seneca's Landen Venecia (Brian Hoxsey)

Landen Venecia, Seneca, OL/DL, sr.

An All-Chicagoland Prairie pick and Seneca’s Defensive MVP award-winner, Venecia recorded 36 tackles (27 solo, 12 behind the line of scrimmage) in addition to being a force on the offensive line.

Oliver Weber (Provided by Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland football co-op)

Oliver Weber, FCW, OL/DL, sr.

The leading lineman from an interior position for a Falcons playoff team that relied on its physicality, Weber was a captain as well.

Streator's Cole Winterrowd (Brian Hoxsey)

Cole Winterrowd, Streator, OL/LB, sr.

An Illinois Central Eight All-Conference selection, Winterrowd led the Bulldogs in total tackles (63) and solo tackles (32) this past fall in addition to his solid work on the O-line.

Leodies Jordan (4) of Streator runs the ball this past season. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Second Team

Colton Angeloff, Seneca, OL/DL, sr.

Lucas Anson, Fieldcrest, RB/DB, sr.

Jeffrey Ashley, Sandwich, RB/LB, sr.

Connor Baker, Marquette, WR/DB, so.

Blayden Cassel, Marquette, TE/DL, so.

Easton DeBernardi, Marquette, WR/DB, jr.

Austin Ferracuti, Marquette, OL/DL, sr.

Luke Gebhardt, Streator, OL/DL, sr.

Matt Graham, Marquette, OL/DL, sr.

Leodies Jordan, Streator, RB/LB, sr.

Liam Knoebel, Seneca, RB/LB, sr.

Sam LeRette, Streator, QB/DB, jr.

Joey Liebhart, Ottawa, TE/DB, sr.

Sharonn Morton, Streator, WR/DB, jr.

Ethan Poutre, Ottawa, RB/LB, sr.

Carter Price, Ottawa, OL/DL, jr.

Brady Sheedy, Seneca, TE/LB, sr.

Brayden Simek, Seneca, RB/DB, sr.

Brezdyn Simons, FCW, QB/DL, jr.

Tony Stalter, Fieldcrest, OL/DL, sr.

Wes Weatherford, Ottawa, RB/LB, jr.

Aiiden Wilkinson, Streator, WR/DB, sr.