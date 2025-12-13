2025 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel

Prairie Ridge's Luke Vanderwiel runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Wolves' Class 5A second-round playoff game against St. Francis this season at St. Francis's High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Every week, Prairie Ridge quarterback Luke Vanderwiel said, his English teacher, Bob Boldwyn, provided a board where students could write down their predicted score of the football team’s game that Friday night.

“Shoutout to Mr. Boldwyn,” Vanderwiel said.

If students were smart, they always had the Wolves winning.

Shoutout to Vanderwiel and his teammates.

Led by its 5-foot-9, 180-pound, speedy, elusive, physical, game-breaking, ultra-competitive, football-loving QB, Prairie Ridge won its first 10 games. The Wolves lost to Wheaton St. Francis 41-38 in a second-round game of the Class 5A state playoffs, despite Vanderwiel’s 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

All Vanderwiel did in leading the Wolves to an undefeated regular season and Fox Valley Conference championship was rush for 1,823 yards and 31 TDs as the operator of their option offense, while throwing for 506 yards and six scores. He had four 200-yard rushing games, including a season-best 281-yard effort against Huntley. He shined defensively too, intercepting four passes, including one that he returned for a TD.

An all-FVC player for four seasons [two at QB] and a Class 5A All-State selection this season, Vanderwiel is the 2025 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year as voted on by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

The youngest of three children of Rob and Nina, Vanderwiel recently committed to the University of Dayton, where he will continue his football career. He recently answered a few questions from sports writer Joe Aguilar.

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel runs the ball against Vernon Hills in a Class 5A first-round playoff game this season at Prairie Ridge High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

In the days following, how did you process the loss to St. Francis, which eliminated your team for the second straight year?

Vanderwiel: They’re a great team, and they won state [39-35 over Providence Catholic], so it would have been great to beat them this year. It was definitely tough knowing it was my last game, but I’m thankful that PR is so consistent that we can make the playoffs every year, doing the same thing. It works every single year.

What do you remember about your first varsity game, a 36-28 win at McHenry in your team’s 2022 season opener?

Vanderwiel: A lot of nerves. Playing with [Tyler] Vasey [who went on to break the single-season state rushing record] definitely helped relieve some of that, and it helped that I had a great team around me. Looking back, it was definitely a fun game.

You were a 14-year-old varsity running back who stood about 5-8 and weighed about 145 pounds, and your team advanced to the Class 6A state title game. How did you survive against bigger, older kids?

Vanderwiel: I’ve been playing tackle football since I was like 7 years old, so I had a lot of experience going into high school. Obviously [varsity football] is a huge increase in talent and skill, but I would say a big thing is just playing low. That’s what they preach at PR. Just being taught that when I first got there – playing low, blocking at the hip – helped a lot.

You’ve played for Coach Frericks and Coach Frericks – head varsity football coach Mike Frericks and head varsity basketball coach Brian Frericks (Mike’s younger brother). How would you describe Mike Frericks, and how would you describe Brian Frericks?

Vanderwiel: I would say [Mike Frericks’] best trait is being a leader. Even his first year as the head coach [in 2024], he brought that leadership. He’s a great guy. It was easy to play for him, even though we were switching from a hall of fame coach [Chris Schremp] to a first-year high school coach. He had big shoes to fill, and he did a great job, and I know he’s going to continue to do a great job. ... I would say [both brothers] love intensity, especially Brian Frericks. We’re a defense-focused basketball team. [The brothers] are pretty similar. We haven’t had a great basketball team in a decade, and already [Brian’s] first year we [went 13-20]. I know it wasn’t a great record, but it was our best record in a while. He’s already changing the entire culture of our basketball team.

You recently committed to play football for the University of Dayton (NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision), which recruited you as an “athlete.” What was that process like and why did you choose Dayton?

Vanderwiel: They reached out to me this summer. I went [to Ohio] for a camp, and I loved it. They seemed to have trust in me, so I had another visit, and they offered me around like mid-August. The coaches give off great energy, they seem very interested in me, and I love everything the school is about.

What are you going to study at Dayton?

Vanderwiel: I’m going to major in business, and I’m thinking about minoring in their entrepreneurship program because Dayton has one of the best in the country, actually. The goal [after college] would be to work for myself. That would definitely be a dream of mine.

What was your favorite game this season?

Vanderwiel: I had three. I don’t really know which one I liked the best. I would say Cary-Grove [in Week 1], Burlington [Central in Week 4], and then Huntley [in Week 6]. Cary, they’re our rivals. We lost to them last year. Just being able to beat them on their field, senior year, was pretty cool. Burlington, last year they came to our field and beat us pretty good [52-21], and then this year we do the same thing –go to their field and beat them pretty good [28-7, on Central’s homecoming]. That was sweet. And then during the game, there was like a 10-minute rain, where it just poured down. I loved it, and all of the guys loved it. We’re in the huddle, and I’m screaming. The crowd was probably the loudest I’ve ever played in. It was just a great atmosphere, and also a great team. And then Huntley also was just crazy, the comeback [PR trailed until late in the fourth quarter]. I loved that one too.

Why do you love football?

Vanderwiel: My life is centered around football. From watching NFL and college football to playing high school football, I love everything about the sport. In the offseason, I love playing football with my friends. My family loves football. I guess this town loves football, too.