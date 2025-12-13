2025 Daily Journal All-Area Football Team

First team

Coen Demack (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Coen Demack, Bishop McNamara, sr., WR/DB: Demack was a premier deep threat for the run-heavy Fightin’ Irish, racking up 293 yards and six touchdowns on just eight catches, an average of nearly 37 yards per catch. On defense he had 30 total tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups. He was named to the All-Chicagoland Christian Conference team.

Ian Irps (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Ian Irps, Bishop McNamara, sr., OL/LB: Irps posted 50 solo tackles and 74 total tackles as a leader on the Fightin’ Irish defense. He also racked up 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked for an offense that ran for 2,932 yards. He was an All-Chicagoland Christian Conference selection and an honorable mention on the IHSFCA Class 3A All-State Team.

Julius May (Photo Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Julius May, Bishop McNamara, sr., RB/LB: The 10-1 Fightin’ Irish ran for nearly 3,000 yards this season, and May led the way with his 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named the Chicagoland Christian Conference MVP and was a Class 3A All-State selection. On defense, he had 34 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Lyzale Edmon (Submitted by Mike Koh)

Lyzale Edmon, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., WR/DB: Edmon will graduate from Bradley-Bourbonnais as one of the most talented playmakers in program history. The Daily Journal Player of the Year became a repeat first-team all-stater when he made the Class 6A squad this fall after registering 49 catches for 828 yards and 16 touchdowns and nine carries for 171 yards offensively, three interceptions defensively and a pair of special teams touchdowns. He also repeated on the All-SouthWest Valley Conference team.

Calvin Kohl (Submitted by Mike Kohl)

Calvin Kohl, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., TE/FB/LB: While his teammate dominated both sides of the perimeter, Kohl similarly led the Boilermakers as a two-way star in the box. At tight end, the All-SWVC pick caught 18 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns while serving as a vital blocker for an explosive backfield. Moving from outside linebacker to the middle this year, Kohl totaled 72 tackles, two of them for loss, and forced a fumble as the heart and soul for a defense that allowed six or fewer points four times.

Joel Morrical (Submitted )

Joel Morrical, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., OL: The third three-year anchor for the Boilermakers, Morrical graduates as one of the most seasoned linemen in school history. He anchored a unit that blocked for 3,957 total yards and 56 touchdowns, earning his second All-SWVC honor.

Tye Thurmond (Submitted by Mike Kohl)

Tye Thurmond, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., DL: One of three two-year starters on the Boilermaker front, Thurmond had a knack for getting to the quarterback on his way to an All-SWVC season. He tallied a team-high nine sacks and made 66 tackles, 18 of them for loss.

Brody O'Connor (Submitted by Jeff P)

Brody O’Connor, Clifton Central, sr., OL/DL: A four-year two-way starter for the Comets, O’Connor earned All-Vermilion Valley Conference first-team honors on both sides for the second time, All-Iroquois County for the third time and was a Class 1A All-State honorable mention. He eclipsed 200 career tackles by registering 81 tackles, 22 of them for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Brady Shule (Submitted by Jeff P)

Brady Shule, Clifton Central, sr., QB: After a torn ACL ended his junior season prematurely, Shule bounced back with an all-time senior year. The Class 1A All-Stater set school single-season records in both passing yards (2,364) and touchdowns (32), giving him career numbers of 3,390 yards and 42 touchdowns. The All-Iroquois County signal-caller was also the VVC Offensive Player of the Year.

Emmett Easton (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Emmett Easton, Coal City, jr., DL: An All-Illinois Central Eight Conference player and team Defensive Player of the Year for the 9-3 Coalers, Easton recorded 66 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. The three-year starter also had a fumble recovery and returned his first career interception for a touchdown in a Class 4A postseason first-round win over Sterling.

Connor Henline (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Connor Henline, Coal City, jr., QB: Henline stepped up as a first-year starter under center to lead a Coal City offense that scored 40.5 points per game. He was 107-of-204 passing on the season for 2,035 yards and 29 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He was an All-Illinois Central Eight Conference selection and was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Logan Natyshok (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Logan Natyshok, Coal City, jr., RB: Natyshok generated 30 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage after becoming the team’s top option out of the backfield this season. He had 161 carries for 1,277 yards and 23 touchdowns while also reeling in 24 catches for 598 yards and seven more touchdowns. He was an All-Illinois Central Eight Conference selection.

Mason Roberts (Submitted by Joel Huizenga)

Mason Roberts, Herscher, sr., RB/WR/DB: One of several three-year starters that helped the Tigers snap an area-long playoff drought back to 2018, Roberts did a bit of everything. The All-ICE standout had 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries and 19 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He added three more return touchdowns and totaled 126 tackles, five interceptions and two sacks.

Ezekiel Sherrod (Submitted by Ed Ha)

Ezekiel Sherrod, Kankakee, sr., WR/DB: Whenever the Kays needed a big play, there’s a good chance Sherrod wound up being the one to make it happen. The two-time All-Southland Athletic Conference selection had six of his 15 career interceptions during a senior season in which he also had five pass break-ups and 51 tackles defensively and had 20 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns offensively. Sherrod added another four return touchdowns.

Jyheir Sutton (Submitted by Ed H)

Jyheir Sutton, Kankakee, jr., DL: Kankakee’s starting defensive tackle since Week 1 of his freshman year, Sutton started to demand Division I attention after going from All-Southland the last two years to the Southland Defensive Player of the Year this fall. He registered 88 tackles, 36 of them for loss, and tallied 6.5 sacks for a defense that allowed six or fewer points five times.

Cedric Terrell III (Submitted by Ed H)

Cedric Terrell III, Kankakee, sr., WR/QB/RB/DB: After beginning his varsity career as a freshman, Terrell III will graduate as one of the most versatile players to step on a Kankakee County football field. Primarily a receiver on offense, Terrell III had 44 catches for 641 yards and eight touchdowns, adding another 248 yards and six touchdowns on 57 carries and 387 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. He picked off seven passes, returning one for a touchdown, and had three special teams touchdowns. The All-Southland star scored 38 touchdowns and threw another dozen in his prep career.

Matthew Langellier, St. Anne, sr., WR/DB: A first-team I8FA All-Stater, Langellier was both an offensive and defensive first-team pick for the All-East Division team as well. The three-year starter had 35 catches for 692 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 78 tackles and an interception on defense and a pair of special teams touchdowns for a St. Anne team that won a school-record nine games.

Ryan Kettman (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington, sr., RB/DB: There’ve been several skilled running backs to come through Wilmington, and Kettman’s career will hold up against any of them. Despite being on the bench in blowouts by halftime most of the year, Kettman recorded 1,703 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 128 rushes, good for 13.3 yards per carry. He’s tied for the school career touchdown record (66) and tied for second in career rushing yards (3,840). The Class 2A All-Stater and All-ICE pick also had 42 tackles and 10 pass break-ups.

Declan Moran (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Declan Moran, Wilmington, jr., TE/LB: In his second year as a two-way starter, Moran set the edge for arguably the most lethal Wilmington rushing attack ever and spent equal time rushing the passer and dominating the flats at outside linebacker. The All-ICE pick had 78 tackles, 18 of them for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Billy Moore (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Billy Moore, Wilmington, sr., QB/DB: While Wilmington quarterbacks are accustomed to handing it off, turning around and blocking, Moore’s state sprinter speed made him an extra Wildcats weapon. On just 65 rushes, Moore ran for 941 yards and 14 touchdowns. A three-year starter at cornerback, the All-ICE threat had 24 tackles, 17 pass break-ups and an interception.

Zach Ohlund (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Zach Ohlund, Wilmington, sr., OL/LB: Ohlund was the top O-lineman for a Wilmington offense that had the fourth-most rushing yards in IHSA history (5,744) and the third-most rushing touchdowns (92). A Class 2A All-State pick, Ohlund also saw 19 of his 80 tackles go for a loss.

Logan Van Duyne (Photo Submitted by Krista Niehls)

Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington, sr., OL/DL: Along with Kettman and Ohlund, Van Duyne gave the Wildcats a trio of three-year starters to graduate with a pair of state title rings. He manned the opposite guard spot of Ohlund offensively and was the defensive line anchor for a starting defense that didn’t allow a point during the postseason. The All-ICE selection had 53 tackles, 12 for loss.

Second team

Kian Bramer, Bishop McNamara, OL/DL

Jordan Callaway, Bishop McNamara, RB/DL/LB

Malachi Lee, Bishop McNamara, RB/WR/DB

Issac Allison, Bradley-Bourbonnais, RB

Ky’ren Edmon, Bradley-Bourbonnais, RB

Ellis Johnson, Bradley-Bourbonnais, QB/K/P

Evan Cox, Clifton Central, LB

Derek Meier, Clifton Central, WR/DB

Kaden Neveu, Clifton Central

Gavin Berger, Coal City, WR

Cade Poyner, Coal City, DL

Brody Widlowski, Coal City, RB/DB/K/P

Gavin Hull, Herscher, OL/LB

KJ Crite, Kankakee, DL

Camren Johnson, Kankakee, DL

Phillip Turner, Kankakee, QB

Dominic White, Kankakee, DB

Jacob Boeschel, Manteno, OL/LB

Connor Harrod, Manteno, QB

Dierks Neukomm, Milford/Cissna Park, QB

Erick Castillo, Momence, QB/DB

Jack Cutter, Wilmington, OL/DL

Nate Cupples, Wilmington, RB/DB

Honorable mention

Karter Krutsinger, Bishop McNamara; Micah Lee, Bishop McNamara; Victor Rosales, Bishop McNamara; Rontez Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Garrison Bailey, Clifton Central; Jake Thompson, Clifton Central; Wyatt Koehn, Coal City; Brock Finch, Coal City; Alex Draper, Herscher; Brock Crane, Herscher; Tanner Jones, Herscher; Jaxon Sukely, Herscher; Christian Gaytan, Iroquois West; Julian Melgoza, Iroquois West; Dameir Green, Kankakee; Davion White, Kankakee; Joseph Coley, Manteno; Nick Honkisz, Manteno; Skyler Estay, Milford/Cissna Park; Jayden Dau, Momence; Eddie Ferreira, Momence; Tucker Cain, Peotone; Alex Chenoweth, Peotone; Nick Cronin, Peotone; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer; Kris Budick, Reed-Custer; Kaiden Klein, Reed-Custer; Jesse Tresouthick, Reed-Custer; Brandon Schoth, St. Anne; Grant Pomaranski, St. Anne; Jyimere Thomas, St. Anne; Austin Morris, Watseka; Cooper Holman, Wilmington; Hunter Kaitschuck, Wilmington; Will Wilson, Wilmington