Kankakee graduate Keagan Trost named first-team All-SEC at Missouri to lead local college standouts

Missouri's Keagen Trost lines up before a snap during a home game against South Carolina this season. (Mizzou A)

The SEC released its All-Conference football honors Tuesday afternoon, and Kankakee native Keagan Trost was one of the most recognized players honored from arguably the nation’s most talented college football conference.

Trost, the starting right tackle for Missouri, was named a first-team All-SEC offensive linemen by the SEC coaches. The 2019 Kankakee graduate has allowed just two sacks at right tackle for the Tigers (8-4), who will face Virginia in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 27. He also helped a Tigers ground attack that ranked eighth nationally with 234.1 rushing yards per game. The seventh-year senior had stops at Morgan State, Indiana State and Wake Forest prior to his graduate season at Missouri.

Trost wasn’t the only former Kay to earn high-level conference recognition. Last week, 2023 Kankakee graduate and current Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill was one of two local standouts to earn media and coaches All-Big Ten honorable mention. He was joined on both teams by 2021 Manteno graduate and current Illinois guard Josh Gesky.

APTOPIX Michigan USC Football Southern California tight end Lake McRee (87) fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at USC this season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Hill had 33 tackles, five pass break-ups, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in the junior’s second season starting for the maize and blue. The Wolverines (9-3) will face Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Gesky, a redshirt senior, is a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention for the third straight season and is an Academic All-American candidate. He helped pave the way for an offense that totaled 4,443 yards and scored 43 touchdowns.