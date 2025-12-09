2025 NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year: Princeton’s Casey Etheridge

Princeton's Casey Etheridge is the 2025 NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year. He ran for 1,519 yards and 22 touchdowns to finish his career with 5,326 yards and 79 TDs, which are both Bureau County records. (Scott Anderson)

Through his first two varsity seasons, Princeton senior Casey Etheridge ran for 3,807 yards and 54 touchdowns.

During those two seasons, Etheridge helped the Tigers to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances, he was named NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior and earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State honorable mention last year.

But entering his senior season, Etheridge didn’t rest on his laurels.

During the offseason, Etheridge worked with former University of Illinois running back Kendrick Foster and also ran hills to go along with the Tigers’ regular summer workouts.

“I worked with (Foster) over the summer two or three times per week and he helped a lot,” Etheridge said. “He really had me see a different side of the game with ball vision, seeing cuts and what the cuts could open up for you. We’d work on different body parts and injury prevention. We’d do hill sprints. I felt that helped develop a good amount of speed because those hill workouts were pretty tough.”

Etheridge felt the offseason work helped him improve his breakaway speed and make quicker cuts.

As a result, Etheridge ran into the record books as a senior.

With 1,519 yards and 22 touchdowns, Etheridge finished his career with 5,326 yards and 79 touchdowns, which are both Bureau County records.

“Coming into high school, I never would have guessed that would happen,” Etheridge said. “But after my sophomore year, I was like, ‘I can do this.’ I’m really grateful for the opportunities my coaches gave me. Some kids don’t ever get the opportunity to play. I was able to earn that opportunity and I’m grateful that I got to show my abilities. I might not be the biggest or the fastest kid out there, but I’m glad I was able to show that I can make an impact on the football field.”

Etheridge was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division at running back and first team at defensive back and he was voted IHSFCA Class 3A All-State.

For all he accomplished this season, Etheridge is the NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year for the third time. He is the fifth player to earn the honor multiple times since its inception in 1988 and just the second to win it three times, joining former Tiger running back Ronde Worrels, who Etheridge replaced atop the county record books.

“Obviously, when you finish your career with over 5,000 rushing yards and he had over 1,500 rushing yards this season, that’s awfully good,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “Casey had a tremendous year for us. We relied on his leadership a ton. We’re certainly going to miss him.”

Princeton's Casey Etheridge (left) runs the ball against Hall at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

While he’ll obviously be remembered for his rushing records, Etheridge hopes people remember him for more than that.

“I want to be remembered as a hard working kid who doesn’t have much of an ego,” Etheridge said. “I’m grateful for the records, but I want to be known for more of an impact than just running the ball. I could do things on defense, some special teams here and there and in leadership aspects.

“Football only lasts so long and I also want to be remembered for the kind of person I was too. You can be a great football player, but if you’re not a good person, then what does it really matter?”

During his carer, Etheridge was visible in the community. He participated in Princeton’s Second and Seven program where athletes read to second graders, helped coach in the Princeton Youth Football League, greeted grade schoolers – along with his teammates – entering their building and high-fived kids after touchdowns and talked with kids on the field after games.

“The kids make it really special,” Etheridge said. “It makes you feel like you’re an NFL player. It’s really cool to see how they look up to you and it motivates you to even be a better person, like how would the kids feel if I messed up or did something wrong? The kids look up to me, so I have to be a good role model. It makes you think, ‘Hey, I’m doing something right if these kids are looking up to me,’ and that makes me very grateful.”

Pearson said Etheridge was a good role model for kids in the community and for other players in the Princeton program.

“He leads by example with everything he does,” Pearson said. “In the weight room, he’s one of the hardest working kids we have in there. He’s a great example for our younger kids to see how he handles himself in the building. He’s a great student. He’s the All-American kid, truthfully.

“With his presence and how he interacts with every person he comes across, he makes an impact. He understands that kids really look up to him. He makes time to talk to them. In the community, he was a volunteer coach for our eighth graders. His leadership qualities trickle down to that younger generation that got to watch him on Friday nights. He understands the importance of being a good role model and you really can’t find a better one.”

With his Princeton career over, Etheridge is still considering options for where he’ll continue his career in college.

“I’m really excited to go play in college because getting to play at the next level is a blessing,” Etheridge said.

For the Tigers, they’ll have a big hole to fill.

“We’ve got good, capable kids who are going to be coming in and competing for the spot that he’s leaving, but at the same time, you can’t replace Casey Etheridge,” Pearson said. “The things he brought for us, not every kid is going to have. Replacing him is obviously going to be very tough. We’re sad to see him go because he’s not only a great football player, but he’s an even better person.”