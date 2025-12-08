Here is the 2025 Herald-News Flag Football All-Area Team.
Londyn Clemmons, sr., Joliet West
The Herald-News Area Player of the Year, Clemmons ran for 3,003 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Heidi Offermann, jr., Joliet West
The junior had 108 tackles with four sacks and two interceptions. She was named all-conference and was the SPC East Defensive MVP.
Jenna Jarmus, sr., Romeoville
A two-time all-state selection, Jarmus went 339-of-487 passing with 4,907 yards and 58 TDs. She added 295 rushing yards with three scores.
Milan Cadet, sr., Romeoville
The 2024 Herald-News Player of the Year was just as productive this season. The two-time all-state selection caught 174 passes for 3,004 yards and 39 TDs while running for 130 yards and four scores.
Savannah Mwaba, so., Minooka
In Minooka’s first year as a program, Mwaba ran for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mya Harris, sr., Bolingbrook
A two-time all-conference pick, Harris recorded 97 tackles, seven pick-sixes and nine pass breakups.
Janiyah Frazier, so., Bolingbrook
A 2025 all-conference pick, Frazier completed 167 passes for 2,334 yards and 26 TDs. She also ran for 161 yards and two scores.
HONORABLE MENTION
Heaven Harris, jr., Bolingbrook
Leilani Aguilera, fr., Bolingbrook
Aja Stewart, sr., Bolingbrook
Georgianna Majerus, sr., Joliet Central
Alyssa Link, sr., Plainfield Central
Shania Davison, jr., Plainfield Central
Natalie Pina, jr., Romeoville
Jamaiah Player, so., Romeoville
Elani Trejo, sr., Romeoville
Ella Featherson, sr., Joliet West
Kay Sowatey, so., Joliet West