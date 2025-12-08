Here is the 2025 Herald-News Flag Football All-Area Team.

Londyn Clemmons, sr., Joliet West

Londyn Clemmons of Joliet West. (Courtesy of Joliet West )

The Herald-News Area Player of the Year, Clemmons ran for 3,003 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Heidi Offermann, jr., Joliet West

Heidi Offermann of Joliet West. (Courtesy of Joliet West )

The junior had 108 tackles with four sacks and two interceptions. She was named all-conference and was the SPC East Defensive MVP.

Jenna Jarmus, sr., Romeoville

Jenna Jarmus of Romeoville. (Courtesy of Romeoville )

A two-time all-state selection, Jarmus went 339-of-487 passing with 4,907 yards and 58 TDs. She added 295 rushing yards with three scores.

Milan Cadet, sr., Romeoville

Milan Cadet of Romeoville. (Courtesy of Romeoville )

The 2024 Herald-News Player of the Year was just as productive this season. The two-time all-state selection caught 174 passes for 3,004 yards and 39 TDs while running for 130 yards and four scores.

Savannah Mwaba, so., Minooka

Savannah Mwaba of Minooka. (Courtesy of Minooka )

In Minooka’s first year as a program, Mwaba ran for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mya Harris, sr., Bolingbrook

Mya Harris of Bolingbrook. (Courtesy of Bolingbrook )

A two-time all-conference pick, Harris recorded 97 tackles, seven pick-sixes and nine pass breakups.

Janiyah Frazier, so., Bolingbrook

Janiyah Frazier of Bolingbrook. (Courtesy of Bolingbrook )

A 2025 all-conference pick, Frazier completed 167 passes for 2,334 yards and 26 TDs. She also ran for 161 yards and two scores.

HONORABLE MENTION

Heaven Harris, jr., Bolingbrook

Leilani Aguilera, fr., Bolingbrook

Aja Stewart, sr., Bolingbrook

Georgianna Majerus, sr., Joliet Central

Alyssa Link, sr., Plainfield Central

Shania Davison, jr., Plainfield Central

Natalie Pina, jr., Romeoville

Jamaiah Player, so., Romeoville

Elani Trejo, sr., Romeoville

Ella Featherson, sr., Joliet West

Kay Sowatey, so., Joliet West