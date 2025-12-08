Londyn Clemmons of Joliet West is the 2025 Herald-News Girls Flag Football Player of the Year

No, not every girls flag football team in the country uploads statistics to MaxPreps.com. But many teams do, and to be No. 1 in any category is tremendously impressive.

That’s a long, roundabout way of saying Joliet West’s Londyn Clemmons had one of the most impressive seasons in the nation this year.

Clemmons, a senior, ran for 3,003 yards with an average of 11.7 per carry and 143 yards per game. That included three runs of over 86 yards, while 25 of her runs went for touchdowns. According to MaxPreps, those 3,003 rushing yards were most in the nation.

Whether everyone loads stats ono MaxPreps or not, read that number one more time: 3,003 yards. That’s a monumental number no matter which way it’s spun. It was enough to earn Clemmons Southwest Prairie All-Conference, SPC East Offensive MVP, and All-State honors.

It also was enough to earn her 2025 Herald-News Girls Flag Football Player of the Year.

“It feels really good to know that I came out on top and showed my skill,” Clemmons said. “It’s nice to be noticed.”

Three thousand yards and 25 touchdowns are typically enough to get anyone noticed. Ask Clemmons, though, and she’s just as surprised as anyone that her numbers were that impressive.

“It’s really just an overall shock,” she said. “Just knowing that out of so many people I’m on top of that list with everything I’ve done is just surprising for myself and such an accomplishment.”

Clemmons comes from a family of athletes. Her parents and siblings all play sports. The athleticism comes almost naturally, so impressive stats can usually be expected.

Still, to take the massive leap she did this year came with hard work.

“I decided in the offseason I wanted to make a name for myself,” Clemmons said. “I wanted to do better than I did last year, and I wanted that next step to happen.

What wasn’t guaranteed was team success, but that, too, came with Clemmons’ outstanding year. Joliet West went 15-6 overall, including 7-0 in conference play, before falling to Oswego in the regional semifinals.

While the season and her prep career are over, she left quite the legacy. She’s the school record holder for most rushing yards and touchdowns, and those numbers should stand for some time.

She’ll be the first to tell anyone, though, it wasn’t a one-person job.

“My teammates played a huge role,” Clemmons said. “The overall communication between us was amazing. When I succeed in my job, they succeed in theirs, and when they succeed in theirs, I succeed in mine.

More than the stats or awards, though, Joliet West coach Tisha Evans singled out what an impressive person Clemmons has been.

“When I say she’s a coach’s dream, I mean it,” Evans said. “From being coachable on the field to likable and lovable off the field, she’s a dream. Even though the season is done she comes into find the coaches just to say high and keep us updated on everything.”

Clemmons is appreciative of the staff’s efforts with her as well.

“The coach’s communication and reliance on me has helped me build character,” she said. “They’ve helped me be a better athlete.”

Clemmons is planning to play flag football in college and has been in communication with multiple schools about joining them. For anyone hoping to follow her in being named Player of the Year, she has some advice.

“Don’t give up on yourself,” she said. “Things can happen, but don’t let other people’s doubt invade your space. Give it your all for you. Carry yourself right on the field and keep your mindset on your goal.”