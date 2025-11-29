2025 Northwest Herald Girls Flag Football Player of the Year: Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik cruises toward the end zone with a touchdown against McHenry earlier this season at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley‘s Aubrina Adamik played a major role in Huntley’s success during the school’s inaugural girls flag football season.

The Red Raiders senior and Akron softball recruit caught 138 passes for 2,218 yards and 30 touchdowns while snatching 18 interceptions on defense. A two-way starter at wide receiver and safety, Adamik ran in one TD, scored three on defense and one on special teams for Huntley, which went 16-5 and did not lose a game to a Fox Valley Conference opponent all year.

Adamik, who helped lead Huntley to a regional championship game this season, received Chicago Bears Girls Flag Football Player of the Week honors and was recognized on the Chicago Bears Girls Flag Football All-State Team. She also was one of 38 FVC players to receive all-conference recognition for her standout play.

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik (right) is greeted by Natalia Turk after a touchdown against McHenry earlier this season at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

According to MaxPreps.com, Adamik ranked third in the state in both receptions and receiving yards, as well as second in receiving yards per game (116.7). Her 30 receiving touchdowns ranked second in the state and her 18 interceptions were sixth. She scored 223 points for the Red Raiders, which ranked fourth in the state.

For her performance, Adamik is the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Flag Football Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. This is the first year of the award.

Cary-Grove senior quarterback Kennedy Manning also was considered after accounting for 54 total TDs (26 passing, 19 rushing, four receiving and five on defense) to lead the Trojans to an 11-5 mark and a regional title in their first season.

Adamik recently spoke with sports reporter Russ Hodges about her favorite moments from the season and more.

Why did you decide to play flag football this year?

Adamik: I wasn’t planning on doing flag football, but my mom really convinced me. I had the flag football schedule sent to me so I could compare it to my other sports, like softball, and it aligned really well. But my mom mostly convinced me to do it.

What were your favorite moments from this season?

Adamik: Just being around the group of girls. After every win, you could really feel the team atmosphere and chemistry. We were really connected, which made it really fun.

What accomplishments are you most proud of?

Adamik: The most exciting one was the Chicago Bears Player of the Week. ... That was probably the coolest one.

What did you learn from playing flag football this year?

Adamik: How to work with new people on a team. I had one of my closest friends, Lyla [Ginczycki], but we had to connect with everyone on the team to make it work and win games. We all ended up becoming close, and it made the game more fun.

Why did you want to play wide receiver and safety?

Adamik: I wanted to be in a position that got the ball the most, and I thought those were my best chances.

What’s your favorite pregame and postgame meal?

Adamik: Anything related to chicken. Either Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane’s. Those are my main two choices.

What songs and artists are on your pregame music playlist?

Adamik: Pitbull. I actually listen to sad music because it helps me tone down and settle in so I’m prepared for the game. But if it was hype music, Pitbull. My favorite is “Time of Our Lives.”

What are your biggest hobbies outside of sports and school?

Adamik: Watching TV shows, hanging out with friends and getting ice cream and food.

Who are your favorite athletes and biggest role models?

Adamik: I’m a big fan of Steph Curry. When I was younger, Tom Brady. Those are my top two. My biggest role models are my parents and my family. My grandparents are at every single game, and my brother comes out. He’s the reason I picked the No. 12.

What’s one thing you want people to know about you?

Adamik: I tend to care more about others than myself. I’m a team-first person, and I take team attributes over myself in any of my sports.