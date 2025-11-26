IHSA Class 2A state championship preview capsule

Wilmington (12-1) vs. Maroa-Forsyth (11-2)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Normal

About the Wildcats: For the third time in five years, Wilmington is in the Class 2A title game. The Wildcats won state championships in 2021 and 2023. Their IHFSCA Class 2A All-State senior standouts, RB/DB Ryan Kettman (1,592 yards, 28 TDs) and OL/LB Zach Ohlund (75 tackles, 19 for loss), were supporting cast mates on that 2023 team and now serve as the heart and soul of the program. After a last-minute loss to Morris in Week 1, the three-time state champion Wildcats have been unbeatable since, first running through the Illinois Central Eight Conference unblemished before turning it up a notch for the playoffs, where they’ve won their first four games by a running clock.

About the Trojans: There aren’t many teams in the state that are accustomed to playing for state titles, as Maroa-Forsyth has been under head coach Josh Jostes, who took over in 2000 and led the Trojans to their first state championship in 2006. This will be Maroa-Forsyth’s 10th state title game appearance under Jostes, also winning it all in 2012. Since back-to-back losses to Olympia and Williamsville in Weeks 7 and 8, the Trojans have churned out five straight double-digit wins, including a 28-6 semifinal win against Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond. While the Wildcats will lean on their run game, look for the Trojans’ passing game, led by QB Ryne Sheppard, to look for big plays.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington