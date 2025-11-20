2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A semifinal round analysis

Providence's Dominic Vita hands off to Broden Mackert during a 5A varsity football playoff game against Washington at Providence on Nov. 15, 2025. Providence powered its way into the semifinals with a win. (Laurie Fanelli)

It probably would have taken a long time to find someone who correctly forecasted all four teams into the Class 5A semifinals.

That’s not because they aren’t good football teams.

It’s probably more likely because of who isn’t there than who is.

Neither of the top seeds on either side of the bracket are still in the draw and two of the Fox Valley Conference’s postseason stalwarts (Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove) both bowed out in earlier rounds.

That leaves four teams, two from the CCL/ESCC and two that are either making their first appearance in the semifinals in quite some time or their first appearance in school history.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second round predictions: 5-3

Quarterfinal round predictions: 2-2

Semifinal round matchups

St. Francis vs. Belvidere North: St. Francis finally removed itself from its self-imposed postseason tightrope with an easier win over King in the quarterfinals as the Spartans endured two nailbiters in the previous two rounds against Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge. Belvidere North is in truly rarified air for its program having advanced to this stage of the postseason for the first time. The program, which began in 2007, had just eight postseason wins entering the 2025 season.

Pick: St. Francis

Providence: vs. Oak Forest: Providence isn’t having much trouble rambling through the Class 5A playoff field to date as it seems the Celtics are now benefitting from the high quality of competition they sparred with in the regular season. Oak Forest has a high seed to its credit but entered the season as a total wildcard due to a schedule that unlike Providence didn’t have a whole lot of high-profile competition. But the Bengals have proved their skills in the postseason particularly in the quarterfinals where they fenced in a highly productive Peoria offensive attack for most of the game.

Pick: Providence