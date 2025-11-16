Richmond-Burton, Hunter Carley find big plays to get past Monmouth-Roseville in 3A

Richmond-Burton's Hunter Carley breaks out of the backfield for a long run against Monmouth-Roseville during an IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff football game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When Richmond-Burton needs a big play, Hunter Carley knows to expect the ball in his hands.

Par for the course, the junior got the scoring going with a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, and the top-seeded, undefeated Rockets cruised thereafter to a 31-6 quarterfinal victory over No. 5 seed Monmouth-Roseville.

The Titans (10-2) were able to keep the game competitive early on, but they had no answer for the Rockets (12-0) and Class 3A all-stater Carley (13 carries, 77 yards, one TD) in key situations.

His long return to open the third quarter set up a Riley Shea (10 carries, 54 yards, one TD) 18-yard gain followed by Shea’s 2-yard rushing touchdown just 31 seconds into the half.

“He’s got great vision,” Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll said of Carley. “He’s been our guy all year, so I’m never real surprised. First play of the second half, that was a backbreaker, I think. He got that kickoff and almost took it the distance. That was a big, big play.”

Not done yet, Coach Knoll called Carley’s name when R-B went for it on a fourth-an-1 later in the third quarter. Rushing into an expectant defense, Carley muscled his way forward for the first down, confirmed by official measurement.

“I think it just shows that Coach can trust me to make plays when I need to, and if there’s a big situation, he knows that I can make that play and do what I have to do,” Carley said.

Richmond-Burton's Blake Livdah, Trevor Szumanski, and Riley Shea tackle Monmouth-Roseville's Elijah Noel during an IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff football game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Carley’s first-down conversion was the only gain on that drive not by Blake Livdahl. Livdahl (team-high 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns) carried for 57 of the 58 yards during the eight-play possession.

Livdahl also capped the Rockets’ scoring with a 54-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Nick Maziarz tacked on a 25-yard field goal for the Rockets that gave them a 10–0 lead at halftime.

From the start, the R-B defense handled their opponent in dominant fashion, pinning the Titans in their own territory and forcing four first-half punts on a team not used to punting.

Senior captain Gavin Busa helps lead that defense and said that everyone came together and played well.

“If we keep our composure and play tough football, we’ll win,” Busa said. “If I’m confident in myself, I’ll do great, and I know I got players around me to help me.”

A credit to Busa and the tough R-B defense, the Titans did not have comparable offensive success with their all-state running back, Nick Huston.

Huston was held to just 31 first-half yards on 12 carries. Most of his game-high 144 rushing yards came with the game out of reach. He scored his team’s only points, a 1-yard rushing touchdown, before his high school career came to a close.

Another playoff win in the books, the Rocket players celebrated by listening to “I’m Still Standing,” a locker room tradition after a win.

They will host second-seeded Byron, 28-6 winners over IC Catholic, in a 3A semifinal game next week.