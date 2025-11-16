Mariano Velasco’s 2 TD catches, pick 6 rally Oswego past Maine South, reach semis for first time since 2003

Oswego's Mariano Velasco (10) makes a reception during a Class 8A second-round playoff game between Oswego and Lane Tech on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Mariano Velasco led Oswego back from the dead Saturday in Park Ridge.

Velasco had a game to remember. He caught a pair of touchdown passes and also had a 41-yard interception return for another touchdown.

That enabled his Panthers to rally from an early 14-point deficit to post a 24-21 victory over Maine South in a Class 8A quarterfinal.

Oswego has not been to the semifinals since 2003 when it won the 7A state title. The 11th-seeded Panthers (10-2) will host Lockport, a 35-0 winner over Barrington, next weekend.

“We are slow starters for some reason,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said.

Velasco not only had a game that he won’t forget on Saturday. The senior also had a week to remember.

Earlier this week, Velasco, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Oswego, was named to the Illinois High School Football Coach’s Association Class 8A All-State team.

But that didn’t matter much to him when Maine South (10-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead just 4:15 into the game.

“We got down early, but we knew our team had fight,” said Velasco, who led a defensive charge that had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. “We knew they were going to hit us in the mouth. We never quit.”

Maine South went no huddle to begin the game. That’s because a slow start last week in its 33-29 comeback win over Hinsdale Central almost doomed the third-seeded Hawks.

Jameson Purcell capped a six-play, 80-yard drive to open the game with a 12-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw. On Maine South’s next possession, Purcell connected with Finn Haugh, who made an acrobatic catch on a 40-yard touchdown pass and quickly it was 14-0.

After another three-and-out for Oswego, Maine South looked to get the ball around midfield with a solid opportunity to go up three touchdowns.

But the Hawks fumbled the punt and Oswego’s Ammar Banire recovered at the Maine South 40. On the next play, Panthers quarterback Drew Kleinhans connected with Velasco, who caught the ball at the 15 and made a couple of moves before racing to the end zone to cut the deficit to 14-7.

That play sparked Oswego, especially on the defensive side. The Panthers turned away Maine South twice on fourth down to stay in the game.

The first stop was at the Oswego 10 and the next came with just over a minute to play in the half, which gave Oswego the ball at the Maine South 42.

Four plays later, Kleinhans connected with Velasco on a skinny post for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 9.3 seconds left in the half.

It remained that way until late in the third quarter. The Panthers were again opportunistic and took advantage of a short field to take the lead for the first time.

Drew Mata recovered a fumble at the Maine South 48. The Panthers drove another 22 yards, all on the ground, before Kaleb Stumpenhorst drilled a 43-yard field goal with 1:28 left in the quarter to make it 17-14.

Velasco then gave Oswego even more momentum. He jumped a pass and picked it off, returning it 42 yards on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 24-14.

“I was on top of the route,” Velasco said. “I saw the break and I read it perfectly. I jumped it and made a play and then got to the end zone.”

Maine South, which struggled against Oswego’s defense, finally got things rolling in the final 3:23. The Hawks drove 80 yards with Purcell (31 of 55 for 327 yards) connecting with Niko Kokosioulis on fourth down from the 15 to make it 24-21 with 51.6 seconds left.

Maine South, which still had three timeouts remaining, opted to kick deep. The defense held, giving Maine South the ball at its own 32 with 24.8 seconds left.

Maine South was able to get to the Oswego 42, but its 59-yard field goal was short.

“It took a little time,” said Cooney, whose defense limited Purcell to 13 of 30 for 149 yards in the second half. “But that is how our defense rolls. I am very proud of their effort.”

Maine South coach Dave Inserra said his team just couldn’t hold on to win its 11th game in a row.

“We came out firing but you just have to sustain,” Inserra said. “At this stage, you are playing good teams. They are going to know how to come back. We just turned the ball over in many phases. But I am proud of our seniors. This is a special group.”

