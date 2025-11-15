Montini overcomes slow start, Coal City for eventual 35-0 4A victory

Coal City ballcarrier Brody Widlowski (3) is upended by Montin's Laddie Asay (0) during the 4A quarterfinal game Saturday Nov. 15, 2025, at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The only previous meeting between Montini and Coal City back in 2004 resulted in the Broncos’ first state championship and was the start of a special run that continues more than two decades later.

The storied programs locked horns again on Saturday, and after Montini’s 35-0 victory over the Coalers in a Class 4A quarterfinal in Lombard, the Broncos’ hopes for an eighth state title and second undefeated campaign remain intact.

Montini (12-0), which was bumped up a class after winning Class 3A last fall, will host Morris next Saturday in the semis with its 22-game winning streak on the line.

“This is very special for us,” said senior linebacker and honorable mention all-state selection Santino Tenuta. “A couple of years ago we were 3-6, and 3-6 (in 2021 and 22). We’ve turned the program back around a little bit. To be in the semifinals is huge for us, and we love to be at home, our atmosphere (which included fireworks and a pregame flyover) is great.”

Montini’s defense led the way, holding down a strong Coal City (9-3) offense that had scored 40 or more points in each of its wins. Brody Boyer, Ben Evenson and Johnny Louise all had interceptions, while Louise and Tenuta had two sacks apiece. The Broncos have allowed just 33 points over their past six contests since yielding 54 to Carmel in Week 6.

“Their offense is really good,” Tenuta said, “and we knew their running back (Logan Natyshok) is a really good player. I think he had over 1,500 yards coming in. We had to stop the run and make them pass. We were able to get a lead and hold them from there.

“Give props to Carmel, they have a great offense, but we’ve grown from that game. Our defense had to step up. We’ve been playing as a unit, and we have a lot of chemistry going. Hopefully we can keep it up.”

Montini's Isaac Alexander (28) runs before being brought down by Coal City's Brody Widlowski (3) during the 4A quarterfinals game on Saturday Nov. 15, 2025, at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

On the other side of the ball, after a scoreless opening 12 minutes, Montini got cooking in the second quarter. Quarterback Israel Abrams tossed touchdown passes to Damacio Ortegon and Nico Castaldo while also finding the end zone himself on a 1-yard sneak.

Castaldo added an 11-yard TD reception from Abrams on the first play of the fourth, and Charles Flowers rounded out the scoring with a 13-yard run with just over a minute remaining.

“Offensively we came out flat, but our defense had our back,” said Castaldo, who caught four passes for 69 yards. “They picked us up, that’s what a good team does. Then we were able to get into a rhythm and get it rolling.

“Our offense is amazing. Everyone plays for each other. If one player makes a play, everybody else is celebrating for him. Everybody is willing to do anything for everybody else.”

Abrams was 18-of-32 through the air for 247 yards. Ortegon finished with 71 yards on four receptions, Isaac Alexander totaled 81 rushing and 69 receiving yards, and Flowers added 77 yards on 13 attempts.

“Our defense played great,” said Montini coach Mike Bukovsky, whose program had their lone undefeated campaign in 2015. “They really kept us in it. It was a slow start from our offense, but they got it rolling in the second quarter and did a great job as well.

“We are very explosive. You can’t just shut down one thing with us. We can run the ball and throw it effectively.

“Give a lot of credit to Coal City, they hung in there. I have a lot of respect for those guys. I knew it’d be a tough game because of their wrestling program, they are very good in wrestling, and it correlates. They have some really tough kids, and they play so hard. I was worried about this game, they have impressive film.”

Making their 14th straight trip to the playoffs and reaching the quarterfinals for the 10th time since 2003, the Coalers drove into Broncos’ territory on multiple occasions, including a trio of times in the opening half. But closing out drives with points proved elusive.

Coal City's Logan Natyshok (21) catches a pass and gains some yards while taking on Montini Catholic during the 4A quarterfinals game on Saturday Nov. 15, 2025, held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Connor Henline threw for 155 yards, Natyshok ran for 70 yards on 18 carries, and Brody Widlowski gained 76 yards on six attempts. Both Natyshok and Widlowski also caught four passes, as did Gavin Berger.

“We just couldn’t finish drives, and that’s a darn good team over there,” said Coal City coach Francis Loughran, whose team posted 10 victories last season. “[Our players] have nothing to hang their heads about. They came out with great energy and never showed quit. That is all you can ask for, and it shows a lot of character. I’m proud of the group as a whole, and I’ll miss the seniors.

“I told the guys, we’ve won a lot of ballgames over the last couple of years. Our town has bought in, and the kids have bought in. We get great community support, and I’m very fortunate to be part of a program like that.”