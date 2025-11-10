Points aplenty for local teams into Round 2: The Herald-News football notebook

Morris Caeden Curran goes airborne for a first down during Saturday's Class 4A second-round playoff game against Metamora. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

One of the most noticeable things about the postseason, and the season in general, is the amount of points put up each week.

For the most part, that trend continued in many of the second-round playoff games in The Herald-News coverage area.

Morris, for example, scored the second-most points in a playoff game in its storied history Saturday in a 64-50 win over Metamora. Only the 2012 team scored more in a playoff game, a 65-20 Round 2 win over Urbana. It was also the second-most points a Morris team has allowed in a playoff game. Only Peoria scored when they beat Morris, 76-56, in 2022.

“We knew this would be a tough game,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “All games from here on out are going to be tough games. We were able to put four quarters of football together, which we know we are going to have to do the rest of the way.”

Morris may have its hands full with its quarterfinal opponent, Geneseo, which shut out Macomb, 29-0, in Round 2.

Also putting up big scoring numbers around the area were Lincoln-Way East (55), Coal City (49), Dwight (43), Lincoln-Way West (43), Wilmington (42) and Providence (35).

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE

For the second straight week, Coal City scored 49 points in a Class 4A playoff game.

But Friday night’s second-round victory in Dixon was much different than their first-round in over Sterling. While the celebration was on following a 49-42 victory at A.C. Bowers Field, it was as much relief as elation after both teams spent 48 minutes giving each other their best shots.

“Two very good, evenly matched teams going back and forth,” Coal City coach Francis Loughran said. “… Just when you think you get a stop, they come up with a play and we’ve got to regroup. Thankfully, our offense bailed us out, and we get to live for another week.

“I think it all starts with the offensive line; they did a great job against a very good Dixon defense. We wanted to establish the run, we were able to get into some situations with some of our play fakes to open up our receivers – we’ve got some very good receivers – and [quarterback] Connor [Henline] did a great job all night of just putting the ball on the money every time. You just saw guys out there making plays all over the field.”

WEST SIDE STORY

Lincoln-Way West has seemingly flown under the radar for a lot of the season. Despite having just one loss and regularly dominating their opponents, the Warriors earned the seventh seed in the 7A playoffs and haven’t received the same attention as their sister school in Frankfort has.

Perhaps they should. Especially given how well they executed in their 43-20 win over Kenwood on Saturday.

After a slow start by their standards (they trailed 6-3 early in the second quarter), the Warriors dominated the rest of the way. They scored two touchdowns in the final 11 minutes of the first half and were firmly in control in the second half. Two of Kenwood’s three touchdowns came late when the result was no longer in question.

A solid dual-threat quarterback in Grant Tustin, a Division I running back in Jahan Abubaker (South Dakota), and an excellent all-around defense have helped Lincoln-Way West get this far. Now, they visit Downers Grove North with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

Coach Luke Lokanc said the preparation for that game remains the same as any of their other games.

“These senior kids and leaders will get this team ready,” he said. “They’ll get us sorted and ready to go next week.”

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Out of the 64 remaining teams across eight classifications in the IHSA state playoffs, nine of them are from the Herald-News area. With the pairings, there’s a chance all nine make it to the state semifinal round as well.

Some of those teams are expected, but there are a few teams worthy of a shoutout given the circumstances.

Providence Catholic missed the playoffs last year, and now they’re in the quarterfinals. Bolingbrook went 3-6 in back-to-back years before this one and now sits at 9-2. Even Lincoln-Way East dominating their first two rounds is impressive, given how they stumbled the final two weeks of the regular season amid injuries.

The dream of a state title remains alive for all nine of them, but they at least deserve a special mention if nothing else.

QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

Class 1A: (12) Dwight at (1) Stockton, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 2A: (9) Tri-Valley at (5) Wilmington, 5 p.m. Saturday.

Class 4A: (5) Coal City at (1) Montini, 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A: (2) Morris at (6) Geneseo, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Class 5A: (1) Washington at (5) Providence, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Class 7A: (7) Lincoln-Way West at (15) Downers Grove North, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Class 8A: (9) Lincoln-Way East at (1) Mt. Carmel, 4 p.m. Saturday.

Class 8A: (2) Barrington at (23) Lockport, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 8A: (4) Fremd at (12) Bolingbrook, 7 p.m. Saturday.