Barrington gets familiar opponent, leaves with familiar result in win over Glenbrook South

Mid-Suburban League football power Barrington and the Central Suburban League’s Glenbrook South clashed for the fifth time in three years Friday night at Barrington.

The latest was a Class 8A second-round game.

“Familiar opponent,” said Barrington junior wideout Austin Coles.

Similar result: Barrington scored 31 unanswered points after Glenbrook South – behind senior quarterback Andrew Bonvechio – scored a touchdown on its first possession.

Coach Joe Sanchez’s Broncos wound up winning 38-20 to notch the program’s fifth straight victory over the Titans (8-3).

Barrington had defeated Glenbrook South 51-31 in Week 3.

On Friday night, in drizzly conditions, Coles (six catches, 97 yards) caught two of senior quarterback Luke Tepas’ four touchdown passes, the first covering 27 yards and the second 33.

Tepas (15 of 25 passing, 237 yards) also hit senior wideout Owen Cook for a TD (48 yards) and sophomore running back Lamar Osterhues (19 yards, on a check-down play) for another.

Osterhues also rushed 15 times for 76 yards, including a 19-yard, second-quarter TD run that will be talked about for decades.

The thrilling back stopped and started often, danced to find running room behind the line of scrimmage, dashed here, darted there, broke a tackle or two, and then took off along the sideline.

“I didn’t see all of it,” admitted a smiling Tepas. “I thought he’d get tackled for a loss, so I started heading toward our sideline.

“Then I heard the crowd erupt. I turned around, and there’s Lamar, in the end zone.”

Barrington (10-1), seeded second, will travel to face either 23rd-seeded Lockport or No. 26 Homewood-Flossmoor in a state quarterfinal next weekend.

Those teams play in a second-rounder Saturday night.

“It did feel like a conference game,” Sanchez said, alluding to the number of times his squad has taken on the Glenview school in recent years. “Every week, our coaches do such a good job putting our guys in positions to succeed.

“And our guys did a great job executing tonight.”

Barrington senior linebacker Jaxson Werner recorded two sacks and batted down a pass, and his defensive brethren Nick Marin and Jonathan Steiner each came down with an interception.

Broncos senior John Wormley booted a 32-yard field goal to cap off Barrington’s run of 31 unanswered points at 10:36 of the third quarter.

Fifteenth-seeded Glenbrook South, which trailed 28-6 at the half, looked formidable and efficient on its first drive of the night, needing only six plays to complete an 80-yard scoring trip.

Bonvechio (18 of 34 for 248 yards, three TDs) threw a 25-yard dart to a sliding Parker Ward in the end zone to put six points on the scoreboard less than three minutes after the opening kickoff.

Titans junior wideout Jack Gonzalez totaled 88 receiving yards on seven catches, including a 31-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter that cut Barrington’s advantage to 38-19.