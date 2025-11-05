2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 3A second-round analysis

IC Catholic Prep's KC Kekstadt (20) runs the ball during the game against Chicago Hope Academy during the first round of 3A playoff football game on Saturday Nov. 1, 2025, held at Altgeld Park in Chicago. IC Catholic will look to dispatch a second consecutive Chicagoland Christian opponent, Bishop McNamara in Round 2. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Class 3A is another classification where the path seems to be creating some titanic later-round clashes.

All six undefeated schools in the field advanced into the second round without much trouble and the other non-undefeated major threats also moved along.

The bigger matchups seem to be geared toward the quarterfinal round should this trend hold, but there’s quite a few second-round games where the higher seeds might get pushed.

First-round predictions: 13-3

Second-round matchups

Richmond-Burton vs. Aurora Central Catholic: Richmond-Burton had absolutely no trouble in the opening round in its win over North Boone. The Rockets were leading 49-0 in the third quarter when a North Boone player was injured and both teams elected to end the game early because of it. Aurora Central Catholic toppled a Chicago Public League team in the opening round and the Chargers haven’t seen an opponent anywhere near the caliber of Richmond-Burton all season.

Pick: Richmond-Burton

Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Monmouth-Roseville: Bloomington Central Catholic broke away from an inspired Princeton team in the second half in a game that was a bit closer than it appeared. Monmouth-Roseville continued to quietly go about its business shutting out a solid Manteno team and the Titans have a solid resume whose only loss came at the hands of undefeated Rockridge.

Pick: Bloomington Central Catholic

Byron vs. Durand-Pecatonica: Byron will play its second consecutive opponent that they played during the regular season after easily dispatching Oregon in Round 1. These two teams played a non-conference game in Week 6 with Byron claiming a 42-14 victory. No team has been closer than 21 points to Byron all season. Durand-Pecatonica’s losses are to three teams with a combined 29-1 record.

Pick: Byron

Bishop McNamara vs. IC Catholic: These two schools used to play on the regular as conference mates in the Metro Suburban Conference with the Knights getting the better of the series in the last seven games between the two schools, the last meeting of which came in 2022. McNamara’s last win in the series was a 2015 playoff semifinal game that was a precursor to Bishop McNamara’s state championship, the most recent of the school’s five state titles.

Pick: IC Catholic

Williamsville vs. PORTA: Williamsville continues to blast its way through its schedule having scoring at least 39 points in each of its 10 games to date. That includes a 45-8 victory over PORTA in Week 2. PORTA advanced to this round in controversial fashion having kicked a game-winning field goal on an erroneously awarded fifth down in a 9-8 victory over Fairfield.

Pick: Williamsville

Tolono Unity vs. Monticello: Yet another pairing between two teams that played in the regular season. Tolono Unity had little problem in that Week 2 matchup, earning a 34-7 victory. The Rockets haven’t had much of problem with anyone other than Bloomington Central Catholic, who narrowly defeated them for its only loss of the season. Monticello’s other loss was also to BCC, but the Sages weren’t anywhere near as close in that contest.

Pick: Tolono Unity

Vandalia vs. Greenville: Vandalia is the smallest school by enrollment in the Class 3A field, but it doesn’t seem to be effecting them. The Vandals breezed to an opening round win and they now face a Greenville team that they defeated 28-18 back in Week 6. It’s hard to see Greenville reversing that outcome as its opening round win over Olympia was only the second playoff caliber opponent the Comets have defeated this season.

Pick: Vandalia

St. Joseph Ogden vs. Roxana: St. Joseph Ogden managed to do something that no other team really managed to do this season in containing the Benton offense for a by seed upset (14 over 3). The Spartans will need to have that defense stand up again against a Roxana team that dropped 55 points in its opening round victory over West Frankfort.

Pick: St. Joseph Ogden