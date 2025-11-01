Lyons, on Ryland Avants’ field goal, edges York in final seconds again, this time in Class 8A first-round game

Lyons' Jack Slightom (13) runs the ball during the varsity football first-round 8A playoff game between York and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Western Springs, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Last week, Lyons Township defeated York in a game that wasn’t determined until the final seconds.

Friday night at Bennett Field in Western Springs, the two West Suburban Silver rivals squared off in another contest that went down to the wire.

Once again, LT came out on top as Ryland Avants’ 31-yard field goal as time expired gave the Lions a 24-21 victory over the Dukes in a Class 8A first-round football playoff game.

Avants, who also plays soccer, said he wasn’t nervous about attempting a game-winning kick.

“I’m used to penalty kicks and I’m able to keep my composure in those moments,” Avants said.

LT coach Jon Beutjer had no doubts that Avants would come through at the end, given his demeanor.

“He’s got a really strong leg,” Beutjer said. “(Soccer) coach (Paul) Labbato has been nice in letting soccer players come and kick (for football). His focus, his composure, pressure doesn’t faze him.”

Like last week, York (6-4) jumped out to the lead just 21 seconds in as on the Dukes’ first scrimmage play, running back Henry Duda raced 73 yards to the house. The senior had another outstanding game against LT, finishing with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.

“(Duda) is one of the best running backs I’ve seen,” Beutjer said. “He’s very tough.”

York's Henry Duda (26) runs with the ball during the varsity football first-round 8A playoff game between York and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Western Springs, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

LT (8-2) responded with a pair of field goals from Avants: 40 yards in the first quarter, then 25 in the second as the Lions trailed 7-6 with 7:46 left in the first half.

York then embarked on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Duda going in standing up from five yards out with 1:31 to go before halftime, giving the Dukes a 14-6 lead.

But LT quickly marched downfield and came up big as Jack Slightom (14-of-21, 166 yards) found Tyler Stamm for a 12-yard touchdown with 37.3 left that made it 14-13.

LT continued the momentum as the Lions began the second half with an 11-play drive that ate up nearly half the third quarter. EJ Kuhlman (29 carries, 151 yards) capped the march with a two-yard score, then Slightom added a two-point conversion run to give a LT a 21-14 advantage.

The LT defense then stopped Duda on 4th and 1 from the Lions’ 37 on the ensuing possession. But on York’s first play of the fourth quarter, Duda broke a pair of tackles and raced 75 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

“(Duda) has been incredible in games and practices all year,” York coach Don Gelsomino said. “I’ve seen it all year, I love that kid. He’s going to go on a lot of great things, whether it’s football or non-football things.”

Lyons' EJ Kuhlman (20) runs the ball during the varsity football first-round 8A playoff game between York and Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Western Springs, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

The Dukes got a three-and-out defensively on the next drive and promptly marched deep into LT territory led by Duda’s running. However, a chop block penalty backed York up, and the Lions’ Anthony Pearson picked off Zack Assaad in the end zone on a pass intended for Hunter Stepanich with 6:56 left.

“I worked on it all week in practice,” Pearson said. “I had a feeling they were going to throw the ball up and when the ball is in the air, it’s mine.”

That was the last time the Dukes would touch the ball this season as LT used several Kuhlman runs and a 27-yard pass to Brady Rusk to move deep into York territory and chew up the remaining time.

With one second left, Beutjer called timeout to set up Avants’s game-winning attempt from 31 yards out. York then called timeout in an effort to ice Avants, but it didn’t work as his kick sailed through the uprights.

“It’s definitely a huge win,” Avants said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing and go 1-0 for the playoffs. Everybody played their part and we came out on top.”

Gelsomino saluted his team’s effort but couldn’t believe that this game was played in an early playoff round.

“Those were two of the best teams in 8A battling it out two weeks in a row,” he said. “We battled so hard; I love them and am proud to be their head coach.”

LT travels to Fremd for a second-round contest next weekend.