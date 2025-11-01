Downers Grove North, behind stellar defensive effort, defeats Prospect to return to Class 7A second round

Hit hard by a couple of significant injuries, Downers Grove North‘s path this fall hasn’t always been smooth.

But after Friday’s 28-21 victory over Prospect in the Class 7A opener, the Trojans find themselves right back in a familiar spot - the second round of the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

It took an impressive defensive effort to advance this time around, as Downers Grove North (8-2), playing without Purdue commit Aiden Solecki (knee), held the Knights well under their average of nearly 48 points per game. In fact, the Knights hadn’t scored less than 28 points all season.

“We knew they were a great team,” said Downers Grove North two-way player and Illinois commit Will Vala, a defensive end who also added a 33-yard catch and run for a touchdown to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead in the third quarter. “They’ve put up a lot of points. They have a good offense and a solid defense as well.

“We prepared so much for them. Every day in practice this week, it was long, long hours preparing for a high-quality team. We were able to get some pressure on their quarterback and that kind of sealed it for us. Obviously being down Aiden, our defensive end, he’s huge for us on defense. But you have to be resilient through it. Other guys have to step up and they did.”

Downers Grove North's Owen Lansu (1) hands off the ball to Caden Chiarelli (4) for a long touchdown run during the IHSA Class 7A playoff football game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The Trojans received three rushing TDs; Kevin Jay began the scoring with a 2-yard run, sophomore Grant Georgas found the end zone from 3 yards out early in the fourth and Caden Chiarelli took his first carry 65 yards to the house immediately after Prospect (7-3) had sliced the deficit to 21-14 with 3:07 remaining.

Quarterback Owen Lansu finished 11-of-18 through the air for 190 yards, with Oliver Thulin hauling in five catches for 98 yards while also playing in the defensive secondary.

“They are a really good team,” Thulin said. “All week in practice, we knew we had to lock in. It’s do or die and we wanted to keep playing with our brothers. We just put our head down and grinded; that (Prospect) offense over there is awesome.

“We have so many dudes and it’s just so fun to be out here with our brothers, having the success we are having.”

Jacob Vroman contributed a pair of sacks, Rhys Dominow and Joe LaSota had a sack apiece and Connor Crowley notched an interception.

“Prospect is fantastic,” said DGN coach Joe Horeni, whose team will face the winner of Saturday’s contest between Glenbard West and Willowbrook. “They are an awesome football team; just unbelievable fight from their kids. Their offensive line does what they need to do and their defense, we spent a lot of time trying to figure out what they do defensively.

“I’m proud of our guys, they showed a lot of resiliency. Our defense is what makes us go. Our defensive staff does such an unbelievable job.”

Prospect's Nathan Cichy (6) reels in a long touchdown pass over Downers Grove North's Connor Crowley (21) during the IHSA Class 7A playoff football game Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Knights’ wide receiver Nathan Cichy put together a spectacular performance, catching 15 passes for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second of which closed the gap to seven points again with 43 seconds left. But DGN recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Jackson Cacini was 28-of-41 through the air for 297 yards and Matthew Donnelly rushed for 85 yards and a score.

“Just the feeling when it is over,” said Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf, whose team has reached the postseason seven consecutive years since he took over (not counting the Covid year), “it doesn’t matter if it is the first round or the semis or the state championship, the feeling never changes. I’m really proud to be our program’s head coach. This senior class, I know this is not the way they wanted to leave their legacy but the type of character this senior group has, that will stick with our team for years to come.

“We knew this would be a super tight game. They are a good program, we are a good program. We thought it would come down to the wire. We missed a couple of opportunities early in the game and those were things we hadn’t missed on during the season.”