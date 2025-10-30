Taking a look at the IHSA Football first-round football matchups in the Kane County Chronicle area

Class 7A

No. 30 East Moline United (5-4) at No. 3 St. Charles North (8-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: United has had an up-and-down season, starting off 3-0, then going 1-4 over its next five games before getting its fifth win on a forfeit from Alleman, securing its first appearance in the playoffs since 2001. The Panthers went 0-4 against teams with winning records this season, with their closest contests being a 36-33 loss to Geneseo in Week 5 and a 23-21 loss to Quincy in Week 6. The Panthers’ offense is led by running back Isaiah Navarrete and quarterback Jonathan Drake.

About the North Stars: St. Charles North cruised to a 35-16 victory over Lake Park in Week 9 to share the DuKane Conference title with Batavia in consecutive seasons. It also marks the second consecutive season that the North Stars secured the third seed in the Class 7A bracket. A lot of that has been thanks to the offensive play, especially from transfer quarterback JT Padron, who had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown last week. He’s also been spreading the ball out to multiple different receivers over the past few weeks, from Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke to senior Braden Harms, who had three touchdown passes over the final two weeks. North’s only loss of the season came in Week 7 with a 33-7 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. Last season, the North Stars defeated Rolling Meadows 49-7 in the first round of the playoffs before falling 48-15 in the second round to Mount Carmel.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 19 Normal Community (7-2) at No. 14 Carmel (7-2).

FND Pick: St. Charles North

No. 20 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at No. 13 Batavia (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Hoffman Estates is back in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and for the seventh time in eight full seasons under head coach Tim Heyse. A member of the Mid-Suburban - West conference, the Hawks started the season with a 5-0 record before dropping three of their final four games to Palatine, Fremd and Barrington, who are all in the Class 8A playoff field. The Hawks beat Lincoln Park 30-14 in the first round of the 7A playoffs last season before falling 49-28 to Lincoln-Way Central, a team the Bulldogs would later beat in the state semifinals, in the second round. Torey Baskin leads the Hawks as both a wide receiver and defensive back, while the offense is also aided by quarterback Austin Lesniak.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia turned in one of its most complete team performances in Week 9, putting up a season-high in points to secure a 45-12 victory over Wheaton-Warrenville South. The Bulldogs finished with a 6-1 record in DuKane Conference play, sharing the league title with St. Charles North and securing their sixth in seven years. They also showed off some tricks that might be used plenty in the playoffs, from jet sweeps from wide receiver Brett Berggren to using Princeton commit Ryan Myers as a two-way lineman. Both of Batavia’s losses on the season came against 8-1 teams (Glenbard West and St. Charles North) and were by a combined four points. The Bulldogs have had each of their last four playoff runs come to an end at the hands of Mount Carmel, who’s in 8A this season, including with a 55-35 loss in the Class 7A state title game a season ago.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 29 West Chicago (5-4) at No. 4 Glenbard East (8-1)

FND Pick: Batavia

Class 6A

No. 15 Libertyville (5-4) at No. 2 Burlington Central (8-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About Libertyville: Libertyville is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season, winning four out of its final five games to reach the Class 6A field. The Wildcats lost their Week 9 game to Warren 49-21. They’ve scored 205 points (22.8 a game) and allowed 181 (20.1 a game) this season. Senior QB Trevor Wallace leads an attack that relies more on its passing game. Wallace has completed 69% of his 163 passes for 1,244 yards and 16 TDs. Junior TE Brock Williams (6-5, 220) is Wallace’s top target. Williams has 40 receptions for 580 yards and 10 TDs. ... Last year’s Libertyville team beat Deerfield 43-17 in the first round and bowed out of the playoffs with a 23-17 loss to Lake Forest.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central coasted to a 42-6 win against Dundee-Crown, getting three touchdown passes from Landon Arnold, to finish as the FVC runner-up behind Prairie Ridge. Central’s only loss during the regular season came against Prairie Ridge in Week 4 (28-7). The Rockets’ defense allowed less than 10 points a game in the regular season, including a total of 26 points in its final four games. DL Aidan Nuno had two TFLs and a sack against D-C. ... The Rockets’ 87 points allowed during the regular season were the fewest in the FVC. ... Central enters back-to-back playoff trips on a five-game winning streak. Last year’s team defeated Grant 42-14 in a first-round game and lost to Geneva 42-28 in the second round.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 10 Mather (6-3) at No. 7 Harlem (7-2).

FND pick: Burlington Central

- Joe Aguilar

Class 5A

No. 10 Lakes (6-3) at No. 7 Kaneland (7-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Eagles: They turned around a 2-7 season to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and now look for their first playoff win since 2018. Mason Crowley anchors the Lakes’ ground game, averaging almost 7 yards per carry through eight weeks. Ean Ankney was the school’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 36 in his career entering Week 9. Dillan Davis had eight sacks in the first eight games. After a 21-13 Week 1 loss to Glenbard North (2-7), the Eagles won three straight before falling 56-15 to Antioch (7-2). They won three more in a row before closing the regular season with a 31-14 loss to Wauconda (9-0).

About the Knights: They secured a home game with an emphatic 55-28 win against Althoff Catholic, keeping the defending 1A champs out of the playoffs and avenging a 14-10 loss in Belleville last year. Kaneland had struggled in Weeks 7 and 8, falling 21-20 to Rochelle then needing a last-second field goal to win at La Salle-Peru, 22-21. “Weeks 7 and 8, you just couldn’t quite put your finger on it but it was just not us,” Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said. “We came out against Althoff and just executed. Outside of a special teams play it was pretty lopsided there.” The Knights had a huge day on the ground, with Carter Grabowski running 27 times for 238 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Carter ran for 184 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns while throwing for 180 yards and two more scores. Thorgesen said the offense runs through Carter, and he’s opened up a lot of things for not only receivers like Brady Brown and Evan Frieders, but also Grabowski - who Thorgesen said became the Knights’ first 1,000-yard running back in a while. “It’s hard to decide who helps whom. Does Carter set up Jalen, or is it Jalen that opens things up for Carter? I think it’s reciprocal, both build off one another. As a defensive guy, I’m not sure who I’d want to focus on. It’s a tough choice.”

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 15 Noble/Bulls (5-4) at No. 2 Belvidere North

FND pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

No. 9 St. Francis (6-3) at No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: St. Francis, a semifinalist in each of the last three seasons, is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance under coach Bob McMillen. The Spartans feature one of the better wide receiver groups around with Michigan State commit Zach Washington, SIU recruit Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Senior QB Brock Phillip, a transfer from Geneva, returned in Week 9 after missing the previous week with an injury. Jaylen Torres, a four-year starter and Lindenwood commit, leads St. Francis up front. St. Francis was held to a season-low point total in a 42-16 Week 9 loss to Nazareth, but on the season the Spartans score just over 32 points per game. The defense, though, has given up 40 points per game in its three losses. St. Francis beat Morgan Park 37-14 in the 2023 Class 5A quarterfinals.

About Mustangs: The Mustangs are making their fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs, and their 24th playoff since 2000. The Mustangs’ three losses are also nothing to scoff at, falling to Downers Grove North, Nazareth and Kenwood. Morgan Park lost to Kenwood, who St. Francis beat 38-34 in Week 1, by a 29-22 final in Week 8. The big name on the Mustangs’ team is Nasir Rankin, an Illinois wide receiver commit and the No. 2-ranked senior in the state who leads the team with 393 receiving yards in seven games. Morgan Park can also run it behind a huge offensive line. The man to watch defensively is 6-foot-7, 250-pound defensive lineman Carmelow Reed, a Mississippi recruit and transfer this season from Rich Township.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 16 Vernon Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (9-0).

FND Pick: St. Francis

- Josh Welge

Class 3A

No. 9 Aurora Central Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 Noble/Rauner (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Chargers: It has been a turnaround season for the Chargers. Following three consecutive 3-6 seasons, coach Christian Rago’s squad earned its first playoff berth since 2016 with a 7-win regular season, highlighted by three straight victories against Wisconsin-based teams. Senior tailback Trey Seifrid carries the offensive load for the Chargers, flanked by southpaw quarterback Grant Bohr. Juniors Aidan Crisci and Kyle Stanislo provide added backfield depth. ACC averaged 30.4 points per game. Noble/Rauner will be the second winning team the Chargers have faced this season. ACC dropped a 41-20 Week 4 decision to Alton Marquette (5-4).

About the Wildcats: Noble/Rauner reached the playoffs for the first time in school history – since 2009 – with a 7-win campaign that included a 5-game winning streak before its 22-6 Week 9 loss to Crane. Quarterback Carlo Alvarado directs the Wildcats’ offense, supported by WR/FS John Lockhart and RB/WR Delonta Holmes. Defensively, the Wildcats recorded 3 shutouts in 9 contests. Coach Daron Brown has guided the program to 3 consecutive winning seasons. Noble/Rauner averages 23.3 points per contest.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 16 North Boone (5-4) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (9-0).

FND Pick: Noble/Rauner

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Class 2A

No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (6-3) at No. 6 Aurora Christian (7-2)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: E-P, who took third place in a in a rugged Three Rivers Rock conference behind Newman and Rockridge, have made consecutive playoffs for the second time in school history, with the Panthers advancing to three in a row from 2012 to 2014. E-P lost its season finale to Princeton 48-0, but was the winner of four straight before it, which included a 42-36 victory over Riverdale in Week 6, its only win over another school making the playoffs. The Panthers lost their opening round matchup against Bismarck-Henning 12-6 and will be looking for their first playoff win since 2021.

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian enters the playoffs as winners of their last four games, including a 44-20 win over Marian Central Catholic in Week 9, after losing back-to-back contests against Bishop McNamara and Hope Academy, who finished the season a combined 17-1. The Eagles have appeared in the last seven playoffs, but have only made it out of the second round twice during that span, with their last time being in 2023. The main focal point of the team is their offense, which averaged 44.2 points a game during the regular season. Senior quarterback and NIU commit Asa Johnson has been the key at the mantel for the season, while two-way stars in Jalen Callaway and Dom Klimpke have been crucial to the team’s success.

Advancement: The winner faces the winner of No. 14 EPC (5-4) at No. 3 Farmington (9-0).

FND Pick: Aurora Christian