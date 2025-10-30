DuPage and suburban Cook County Round 1 IHSA playoff first-round football previews

Class 8A

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York, Class 8A runner-up last year and a semifinalist the last three seasons, is making its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Dukes, like last year, enter the postseason with a 6-3 record. York owns wins over playoff teams Glenbard West and Hinsdale Central. Henry Duda, a 1,000-yard rusher for last year’s team, is enjoying a huge senior season, and went for 256 yards in the Week 9 loss to Lyons. Junior Zack Assaad, who threw for 238 yards with two interceptions on Friday, has started the last two games at QB after Dominic Alfano broke his collarbone late in the first half of Week 7. Simon Kodosky and Hunter Stepanich, the latter a 6-foot-7 Princeton commit for football and volleyball both, are top targets. Costa Kampas, a Georgetown recruit, anchors the line.

About the Lions: Lyons, a Class 8A quarterfinalist in two of the last three seasons, is making its fifth straight playoff appearance under head coach Jon Beutjer. And Lyons appears to have momentum at the right time. The Lions followed up a Week 8 win over Downers Grove North by beating York 34-26 in Week 9. Junior EJ Kuhlman rushed for a program record 246 yards and three TDs on a career-high 42 carries in that game. Senior linebacker Miko Zecevic contributed to three of the four turnovers for the Lions with a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception. Jack Slightom, a first-year starting QB, is a Cincinnati baseball commit and threw for 175 yards with a throwing and rushing TD last week. Grant Smith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, and Brady Rusk are his top targets. Senior lineman Roman Sosnovyy is committed to Dartmouth.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 29 Huntley (5-4) at No. 4 Fremd (8-1)

Friday Night Drive pick: York

No. 30 Downers Grove South (5-4) at No. 3 Maine South (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South, rebounding from an 0-3 start to the season, is back in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive time. Downers Grove South has one win in its last seven playoff appearances – and it came last season. The Mustangs won their last four games to make the playoff push, the key win a 30-27 last-second win over Hinsdale South in Week 7. Joseph Vieyra is a 1,000-yard rusher and Daniel Mensah is another playmaker to watch. Sophomore QB James Sobkowiak has impressed for an offense averaging just over 33 points per game.

About the Hawks: Maine South, blown out by Lincoln-Way East 40-0 in Week 1, has spent the last eight weeks returning the favor to opponents. The Hawks have won their last eight games by a margin of 353-69. Junior QB Jameson Purcell, an Indiana recruit, is one of the state’s top QBs. Senior RB Niko Kokosioulos is one of the Hawks’ top playmakers both rushing and receiving. A five-time state champion, Maine South has reached the quarterfinals the last three years after reaching the 2021 finals.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 19 Hinsdale Central (6-3) at No. 14 South Elgin (7-2)

Friday Night Drive pick: Maine South

No. 19 Hinsdale Central (6-3) at No. 14 South Elgin (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, which made 10 consecutive playoff appearances between 2011-21, is back in the playoffs for the first time since that 2021 season. The Red Devils own wins over playoff teams West Aurora, Downers Grove South and Lyons with a narrow two-point loss to Downers Grove North. Senior QB Riley Contreras, a four-year varsity starter who also plays defensive back, is the man to watch. Senior lineman Gene Riordan is committed to Iowa and junior defensive end/tight end Tommy Riordan, his brother, is a high Division I prospect. Senior WR/DB Jack Lesniewicz is another veteran playmaker.

About the Storm: South Elgin is champion of the Upstate Eight West Division. The Storm have won seven straight games since an 0-2 start, losses to Barrington and Batavia by a combined 60 points. South Elgin beat West Aurora 42-35 in Week 4; Hinsdale Central beat West Aurora 56-7 in Week 1. South Elgin is making its eighth consecutive playoff appearance. Pat Pistorio is in the second season of his second stint as Storm coach. Darrion Thurman is over 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season. Gavin Mueller, a 6-foot-5 senior tight end committed to Colorado, is a transfer from St. Francis. He has also run the Storm offense out of the Wildcat position.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 30 Downers Grove South (5-4) at No. 3 Maine South (8-1)

Friday Night Drive pick: Hinsdale Central

Class 7A

No. 29 West Chicago (5-4) at No. 4 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: West Chicago in 2023 made a return to the playoffs after a nearly two-decade absence. Now the Wildcats are back for the third straight year, a first in program history. The Wildcats are familiar with Glenbard East, having dropped a 41-6 Week 7 Upstate Eight East decision to the Rams. Senior quarterback Carter Naranjo leads the Wildcats’ offense, averaging 159 rushing yards per game with 18 rushing touchdowns and four passing touchdowns. Junior RB Liam Zbierski averages 62 yards per game with seven TDs, while senior RB Adriano Rivera averages 35 yards rushing with five TDs. Defensively, the Wildcats are led by senior DE Jayden Rosario (4.8 tackles per game), senior LB Roman Zolota (4.8 tackles per game, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions), and senior LB Trevor Sweeney (4.6 tackles per game, 3 sacks). Sophomores Joel Montgomery and Donovan Hamilton have provided depth for the Wildcats. Naranjo carried the ball 25 times for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 44-34 playoff-clinching win over Fenton last weekend.

West Chicago is 5-0 this season against teams with losing records, 0-4 against teams with winning records, beating Fenton 44-34 in Week 9.

About the Rams: Glenbard East is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance, a program record. The Rams are coming off a thrilling 45-43 Week 9 win over Riverside-Brookfield for the Upstate Eight East title on Moises Velazquez’s 48-yard field goal in the final seconds. QB Michael Nee, a South Dakota basketball recruit, threw for 301 yards in that game and controls an offense that’s averaged 37.4 points per game. Kedrick Dennis, who had 182 yards and four TDs, is another playmaker to watch. Defensive lineman Sam Walton anchors the defense. The Rams won one playoff game last year and made a quarterfinal appearance in 2023.

Since a 35-32 Week 2 loss to West Aurora, the two-time UEC East champions have won seven consecutive games. While Michael Nee has earned plenty of accolades for his 25 touchdowns and 67% completion rate, the Rams also possess an underrated defense, led by senior lineman Donovan Brooks (4 sacks), Sam Walton (5.6 tackles per game), and senior linebackers Orlando Hoye (7.1 tackles per game), and David Salgado (7.1 tackles per game). Senior tailback Kedrick Dennis averages 100.3 yards per game on the ground with 14 touchdowns, while senior receiver Muhammad Musleh averages 83 yards receiving per game with 9 touchdowns. Junior WR Malachi Miller (6 TDs) is another offensive threat. The Rams have compiled a 5-1 record against 2025 playoff qualifiers.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 20 Hoffman Estates (6-3) at No. 13 Batavia (7-2)

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard East

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook, like last season, started 1-3. But the Warriors are back for their ninth consecutive playoff appearance with four consecutive wins late in the season over West Suburban Gold opponents and despite a 35-0 Week 9 loss to Gold champ Addison Trail. The Warriors have won at least one playoff game in seven of their last eight playoff appearances, although this year is tied for the fewest regular season wins in that stretch and Willowbrook has an 0-4 record against playoff teams. Anthony Leo is Willowbrook’s leading rusher who also plays defense and QB Jahonise Reed is another player to watch.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, which last season missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006, is back with a vengeance. The Hilltoppers, West Suburban Silver champs, started the season 7-0 with wins over playoff teams Batavia, Joliet Catholic, Downers Grove North, Lyons and Hinsdale Central, their only loss 21-20 to York in Week 8. QB AJ Rayford, a transfer from Providence, is at the controls of an offense averaging 35.4 points per game with speedy playmakers like Jamarcus Kelly and Bryce Ellens. Max Hetlet, who also plays offense, is the ringleader of the defense. Glenbard West has never lost a first-round playoff game under head coach Chad Hetlet, with two state championships and a runner-up finish.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 18 Prospect (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove North (7-2)

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard West

No. 18 Prospect (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove North (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Prospect finished second in the Mid-Suburban League East. The Knights’ only two losses came to Palatine, 37-34 in overtime in Week 2, and Hersey, 38-34 in Week 8. Prospect, like many teams in its league, can put up the points, averaging 47.7 points per game. Junior QB Jackson Cacini is at the controls of that offense. Cacini threw for 313 yards and five TDs in Prospect’s Week 7 win over Rolling Meadows. Junior RB Matthew Donnelly is a 1,000-yard rusher and senior WR Nathan Cichy, a Harvard commit, has 50 catches and 11 TDs. This is Prospect’s sixth straight playoff appearance under coach Dan DeBoeuf, highlighted by a 2021 quarterfinal.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North, a Class 7A quarterfinalist and 2023 Class 7A runner-up, is making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Senior QB Owen Lansu, a third-year starter and Minnesota recruit, missed four games after breaking his (non-throwing) left arm in the first quarter of Week 2, but returned Week 7 to throw for 388 yards and four TDs in a win over York. Aiden Solecki, a two-way lineman and Purdue recruit, suffered a leg injury in that York game and did not play in Week 8. Will Vala, a tight end/defensive end committed to Illinois, is Downers Grove North’s third Big Ten commit. Oliver Thulin, third brother to play for the Trojans, and Max Troha are, along with Vala, Lansu’s top targets and Caden Chiarelli is a standout defender.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 31 Willowbrook (5-4) at No. 2 Glenbard West (8-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Downers Grove North

Class 6A

No. 16 Hononegah (5-4) at No. 1 Nazareth (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Indians: Hononegah is in the playoffs despite finishing the season with back-to-back losses to Belvidere and Belvidere North, 8-6 to Belvidere on Friday. This marks Hononegah’s 18th straight playoff appearance for the Rockford-area school. Head coach Brian Zimmerman is in his 11th year with an 84-27 combined record. Hononegah reached the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2021 and 2023. This is Hononegah’s fewest wins in a nine-game regular season since 2016. Hononegah is one of five playoff qualifiers from the NIC-10, a locked conference. Hononegah’s run-first attack has rushed for 1,705 yards and 28 TDs on the season. The lead back is senior Tyler Banker, who has rushed for 758 yards and 11 TDs. Drew Shockley has rushed for 405 yards and five TDs. But the Indians’ defense that gives up 14.7 points per game appears to be its strongest unit.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, three-time defending Class 5A champion, is moved up to Class 6A due to the success formula. And the Roadrunners look like a strong contender to make it four titles in a row. Nazareth has won six consecutive games since a Week 3 loss to Class 8A No. 1-ranked Mount Carmel. The Roadrunners have topped 40 points in each of the last five games since senior QB Jackson Failla, a transfer from Pennsylvania, was named the full-time starter Week 5 at Joliet Catholic. Failla threw for six TDs in that win, five the following week against St. Rita. Illinois State commit Jake Cestone and Division I prospect Trenton Walker make up one of the better receiver combos around. Nazareth’s defense looked in playoff form in a 42-16 Week 9 win over St. Francis. Junior defensive lineman Chris Kasky had two of the Roadrunners’ six sacks and they forced four turnovers. Nazareth has never lost a first-round game under head coach Tim Racki.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 9 Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3) at No. 8 Highland Park (7-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Nazareth

No. 9 Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3) at No. 8 Highland Park (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Tigers: WW South is making its third consecutive playoff appearance and fourth in five seasons under head coach Sean Norris. The six wins are the program’s most in the regular season since the 2019 quarterfinal team. The Tigers are coming off a Week 9 loss to Batavia that decided the DuKane Conference title, but do own an impressive 33-7 Week 7 win over St. Charles North. WW South senior RB Owen Yorke has rushed for over 1,500 yards with 20 TDs and six games of over 100 yards rushing. Senior outside linebacker Amare Williams and senior lineman Axel Boecker lead the Tigers’ defense. WW South seeks its first playoff win since that 2019 team.

About Highland Park: Highland Park is champions of the Central Suburban North, one of just two teams from that league to reach the playoffs. Highland Park has shut out three of its last four opponents and allowed 111 points on the season. Highland Park bounced back from a 3-6 season after reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in 2023. Highland Park has played just one opponent with a winning record, a 35-7 win over 5-4 Vernon Hills in Week 5. Junior QB Gustav Crane has thrown for 1,354 yards and 18 TDs with just three interceptions and has also rushed for 485 yards and seven TDs. Crane’s top target through the air is senior Lucas Gordon, who has 45 catches for 809 yards and 13 TDs.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 16 Hononegah (5-4) at No. 1 Nazareth (8-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

No. 12 Glenbard South (6-3) at No. 5 Antioch (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Raiders: Glenbard South is making its 14th straight playoff appearance, the second consecutive up in Class 6A. The Raiders are 1-3 against playoff teams, including one-score losses to Glenbard East and Riverside-Brookfield. Sophomore Elijah Donahue rushed for 301 yards and a school-record six TDs in a Week 7 win over Ridgewood, but missed the following week’s loss to Glenbard East with an injury.

Junior quarterback Tommy Bauman directs the Raiders’ attack, flanked by senior WRs Isaiah Gray, Jr., Jonny Baldauf, and senior TE Troy Oleksak. Baldauf doubles as on special teams as a kick returner. Glenbard South is 2-2 in its last 4 games, but took Glenbard East to the wire in Week 8 without Donahue, losing 21-14. Making its 14th consecutive postseason appearance, Glenbard South dropped a 42-0 first-round decision to Kankakee last season.

About the Sequoits: Antioch placed second in the Northern Lake County standings behind first-place Wauconda following a 25-20 Week 8 loss. The Sequoits, making their ninth consecutive postseason appearance, rebounded with last weekend’s 35-30 victory over Grant. Junior quarterback Ethan Patel leads the offense, flanked by senior receiver Damion Johnson, and sophomore running back Logan Lennon.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 13 Fox Lake Grant (6-4) at No. 4 Lake Zurich (7-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Antioch

No. 14 Rolling Meadows (6-3) at No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Rolling Meadows finished third in the Mid-Suburban League East. Rolling Meadows is 6-0 against teams with a losing record, 0-3 against teams with a winning record. The Mustangs average 45.4 points per game. Rolling Meadows, led by first-year coach Devonte Amos, recorded the program’s most regular season wins since the 2019 Class 7A semifinal team. Rolling Meadows was blown out 54-14 by MSL East champ Hersey in Week 9, but put up 49.4 points per game over the season’s first eight weeks. Senior RB Joe Brigham and junior RB Luke Harvey lead that high-powered offense. Sean Kerr, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end/defensive end, is committed to Navy.

About the Bulldogs: R-B missed out on the program’s first 9-0 regular season since 2001, and an Upstate Eight East championship, with its 45-43 loss to Glenbard East on Friday that came down to the final seconds. But this has still been a huge bounce-back season for the Bulldogs, who missed the playoffs at 4-5 last year. Braeden Novak, who has rotated with fellow junior Giancarlo Garcia at QB, has thrown for over 1,400 yards with 20 TDs, 290 and three in the game Friday. Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus has been on the receiving end of 13 of those TDs. The Bulldogs’ last playoff win came in 2015, with six first-round losses since.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 11 Fenwick (6-3) at No. 6 Kennedy (7-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Riverside-Brookfield

No. 11 Fenwick (6-3) at No. 6 Kennedy (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Friars: Fenwick is making its fourth playoff appearance since 2001 under head coach Matt Battaglia. Two of the Friars’ three losses came to unbeatens Montini and Mount Carmel, the first that came down to a missed two-point conversion and the second, 35-28, the Caravan’s closest game against an Illinois opponent. QB Jamen Williams has completed 65.6% of his passes for 1,648 yards and 18 TDs with just two interceptions. Miami of Ohio commit Tommy Thies and his brother Jake Thies are two of Fenwick’s other players to watch. Northwestern commit Noah Sur is one of the country’s top kickers.

About the Crusaders: Kennedy finished second in the Chicago Public League - Southwest, winning its last five games. Kennedy has only topped 20 points in a game once this season, and has actually been outscored 147-137. This marks Kennedy’s third-ever playoff appearance, all since 2021.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 14 Rolling Meadows (6-3) at No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (8-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Fenwick

St Francis at Kenwood Academy St. Francis's Dario Milivojevic (12) celebrates a touchdown during football game between St. Francis at Kenwood Academy. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (6-3) at No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Spartans: St. Francis, a semifinalist in each of the last three seasons, is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance under coach Bob McMillen. The Spartans feature one of the better wide receiver groups around with Michigan State commit Zach Washington, SIU recruit Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Senior QB Brock Phillip, a transfer from Geneva, returned in Week 9 after missing the previous week with an injury. Jaylen Torres, a four-year starter and Lindenwood commit, leads St. Francis up front. St. Francis was held to a season-low point total in a 42-16 Week 9 loss to Nazareth, but on the season the Spartans score just over 32 points per game. The defense, though, has given up 40 points per game in its three losses.

Senior quarterback Brock Phillip has thrown 24 touchdown passes, and he rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown against Nazareth. Phillip has a pair of D1 receivers in SIU-bound Dario Milivojevic (92 yards per game, 12 TDs) and Michigan State commit Zach Washington (83 yards receiving per game, 5 TDs). Tanner Glock (56 yards receiving, 6 interceptions) offers 2-way leadership, while junior RB Tivias Caldwell (6 TDs) adds offensive depth. St. Francis averages 32.3 points per game. Defensively, the Spartans feature junior free safety James McGrath (9.4 tackles per game, 2 fumble recoveries) and senior nose guard Jaylen Torres (6.4 tackles per game, 8 sacks, 12 hurries).

St. Francis beat Morgan Park 37-14 in the 2023 Class 5A quarterfinals.

About Mustangs: The Mustangs are making their sixth consecutive appearance in the playoffs, and their 24th playoff appearance since 2000. The Mustangs’ three losses are also nothing to scoff at, falling to Downers Grove North, Nazareth and Kenwood. Morgan Park lost to Kenwood, which St. Francis beat 38-34 in Week 1, by a 29-22 final in Week 8. The big name on the Mustangs’ team is Nasir Rankin, an Illinois wide receiver commit and the No. 2-ranked senior in the state who leads the team with 393 receiving yards in seven games. Morgan Park can also run it behind a huge offensive line. Last season, the Mustangs reached the quarterfinals before falling to Morris, 21-7. Sophomore quarterback Ronald Smith, Jr. (7 touchdown passes) leads the attack, flanked by receivers Travezz Jones (72-yard average), Nasir Rankin (6 TDs), and tailbacks Reggie Gray, Jr. (59-yard average, 7 TDs), and William Smith (6 TDs). Junior free safety Darrell Mattison (5 interceptions) anchors a defense that has recorded 4 shutouts in 9 contests.

The man to watch defensively is 6-foot-7, 250-pound defensive lineman Carmelow Reed, a Mississippi recruit and transfer this season from Rich Township.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 16 Vernon Hills (5-4) at No. 1 Prairie Ridge (9-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

No. 13 Lemont (5-4) at No. 4 Kankakee (6-3)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About Lemont: Lemont is a fixture in the playoffs, making its 11th straight appearance. It went 5-1 in the South Suburban Blue, with its only loss to 8-1 Oak Forest. Its other losses were also to playoff teams - Libertyville (5-4), Kaneland (7-2) and Richards (8-1), the top seed in Class 7A. It has wins over playoff qualifiers TF North (7-2) and Hillcrest (6-3).

About Kankakee: The Kays had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 27-14 loss to Crete-Monee in Week 9, but from Weeks 3-8, not many teams in Class 5A looked as lethal at the Kays. Their 28-17 win at Normal in Week 4 stood all year as one of the best wins in the state, a game in which All-State candidate Cedric Terrell III exemplified his two-way stardom by catching a pair of touchdowns and returning an interception for a third. He and quarterback Phillip Turner were both injured in Week 9, and while Terrell III later returned, Turner didn’t. They’ll obviously prefer to have the maestro of their offense back, but with a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, the Kays plan on a deep run with or without him.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 12 Springfield (5-4) at No. 5 Providence (6-3).

Friday Night Drive pick: Kankakee

Class 4A

No. 16 Urban Prep Bronzeville (4-5) at No. 1 Montini (9-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Lions: Bouncing back from back-to-back losing seasons, Urban Prep Bronzeville is making its sixth playoff appearance since 2013. Urban Prep Bronzeville was the 256th team in the playoff field, having beaten out Marist in a tiebreaker. They upset six-win Prosser 22-20 in Week 9 to get here. The Mustangs played one non-Chicago Public League team, a 47-0 Week 2 loss at Sterling.

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Williams (6 touchdown passes) leads the offense, supported by senior athlete Ronald Brooks (86 yards rushing per game, 3 TDs), senior RB Amir Ferguson (4 TDs), and senior WR Jaydon Johnson (34 yards receiving per game). Defensively, senior LB Kaleb Hayden averages 10 tackles per game, while junior CB Tristan Summeries has 3 interceptions. The Lions average 14.7 points per game, and own the worst point differential (minus-3.9) of the 4A playoff qualifiers.

About the Broncos: After capturing the Class 3A state title with a 49-8 victory over Monticello last season, the Broncos step up a class with hopes of repeating as state champions. Junior quarterback Israel Abrams directs the attack, having completed 159 of 228 passes for 2,720 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing for 260 yards and 6 touchdowns. Montini’s quick-strike offense features receivers Damacio Ortegon (35 catches, 804 yards, 6 TDs), Luca Florio (25 catches, 575 yards, 7 TDs), Nico Castaldo (42 catches, 674 yards, 5 TDs), and backs Charles Flowers (411 yards, 5 TDs), and Isaac Alexander (409 yards, 8 TDs). Defensively, the Broncos are paced by Santino Tenuta (96 tackles, 22 for loss), Orlando Greco (91 tackles, 2 interceptions), Ben Evenson (76 tackles), and Laddie Asay (73 tackles, 24 for loss). Montini averages 36.8 points per game and has outscored opponents, 217-66, in the first half. Coach Mike Bukovsky’s Broncos are looking for their eighth state title since 2004.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 9 Peoria Notre Dame (7-2) at No. 8 Marengo (7-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

Class 3A

No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (6-3) at No. 6 Hope Academy (8-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Making its ninth playoff appearance in 10 seasons, IC Catholic Prep has faced one of the state’s toughest schedules. Facing larger schools throughout the season, including Nazareth, St. Rita, Marist, and St. Francis, the Knights more than held their own, finishing 6-3 against teams with a combined record of 50-40. Junior quarterback Nate Lang has completed 72 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns, while averaging 48 yards rushing per game. Senior RB/MLB Foley Calcagno (9 touchdowns, team-high 10.3 tackles per game) is the Knights’ 2-way veteran leader, supported by sophomores Grant Bowen (9 receiving TDs, 2 interceptions) and Will Schmidt (57 yards receiving per game). Junior WR Quai McGee (5 TDs) enjoyed a strong finish to the season. Defensively, senior DE Tamarion Garner (4 sacks), Calcagno, Bowen, and Schmidt provide versatility. Coach Bill Krefft has guided the Knights to 4 state titles since 2016 – the latest as 3A champions in 2022.

About the Eagles: Making its 12 consecutive postseason appearance, Hope Academy is an explosive team, having scored 60-plus points in 4 of its 9 games. The lone blemish on the Eagles’ schedule came in a 48-20 Week 8 loss to unbeaten Bishop McNamara. Two years ago, coach Chrie Mallette’s squad reached the 1A semifinals before dropping a tough 30-28 decision to Lena-Winslow. Junior quarterback Daevion Greenberg leads the Eagles’ attack, supported by junior receivers Jacobi Henry, Josh Hallom, and sophomore tailback Kareem Morris. Hope Academy’s opponents compiled a 39-51 record.

Advancement: Winner plays the winner of No. 14 Herscher (6-3) at No. 3 Bishop McNamara (9-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: IC Catholic