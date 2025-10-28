CCL/ESCC Week 9 Notebook: Montini makes history, Joliet Catholic stuns Providence

Montini Catholic's Montini's Charles Flowers (15) runs the ball while being defended by Fenwick's Mike Muprhy (5) and teammate Aiden Williams (28) during the game held at Montini Catholic High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here are highlights and notes from Week 9 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Montini shuts out St. Laurence, claims outright CCL/ESCC White title

For only the fifth time in school history, Montini finished the regular season undefeated. Currently the No. 1-ranked AP team in Class 4A, Montini hit the road and shut out St. Laurence 23-0 on Friday, securing the CCL/ESCC White Division championship outright and extending its win streak to 19 games.

Quarterback Israel Abrams completed 19 of 29 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos (9-0, 3-0 CCL/ESCC White) earned the No. 1 seed on the north side of the 4A playoff bracket. Running back Isaac Alexander went for 63 yards and two scores on 13 carries, while linebacker Orlando Greco compiled 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Joliet Catholic holds off Providence to win CCL/ESCC Orange title

Firmly on the playoff bubble and needing a victory to keep its hopes alive, Joliet Catholic started strong and held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat Providence 30-27 and secure the outright CCL/ESCC Orange Division title. The win also enabled the Hilltoppers to qualify for the postseason.

Quarterback Lucas Simulick rushed for 126 yards on four carries and threw for 106 yards as the Hilltoppers (4-5, 3-0 CCL/ESCC Orange) earned one of the two No. 16 seeds in the 6A bracket. Standout wide receiver Jayden Armstrong caught five passes and scored a 33-yard touchdown for Joliet Catholic, which will face undefeated Chatham (Glenwood) in the first round.

Quarterbacks Dom Vita and Leo Slepski combined for over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns to lead the Celtics (6-3, 2-1 CCL/ESCC Orange), who snagged a No. 5 seed on the south end of the 5A bracket. Wide receivers Xavier Coleman (10 catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs) and Curtis Stubbs (seven catches for 112 yards and a TD) shined for the Providence offense.

St. Patrick cruises over St. Viator, wins outright CCL/ESCC Purple title

In a matchup of former NFL players turned head coaches, Tom Zbikowski’s St. Patrick Shamrocks beat Robbie Gould’s St. Viator Lions 44-21 on Friday to make the playoffs and win the outright CCL/ESCC Purple Division title.

It’s St. Patrick’s first playoff berth since 2021, when the Shamrocks went 7-5 under former coach Adam Guerra. Running back Anthony Catron posted nearly 9 yards per carry in the win over the Lions, rumbling for 147 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Gavin Gardiner completed 12 of 23 passes for 124 yards and a score for the Shamrocks (5-4, 3-0 CCL/ESCC Purple).

Kevin Michaelsen and Matthew Downes recorded sacks, while Thomas White recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the win. On the St. Viator side, Joe Lampignano completed 11 of 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Keaton Franzen went for 112 yards on 26 carries for the Lions (1-8, 0-3 CCL/ESCC Purple), who lost their final eight games of the year.

Marian Catholic blanks De La Salle for outright CCL/ESCC Red crown

Quarterback Owen Askren went 9 for 12 and logged 151 passing yards with three scores as Marian Catholic grabbed the outright CCL/ESCC Red Division crown with a 51-0 shutout victory against De La Salle on Friday evening.

It’s the second division title in three seasons for the Spartans (3-6, 3-0 CCL/ESCC Red). Running back Kyle Scott totaled over 100 yards on the offensive end, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown while reeling in two catches for 45 yards and a score. Antonio Banks scored two touchdowns, Nick Ventura had an interception and Elijah Reynolds recovered a fumble.

The Meteors (0-9, 0-3 CCL/ESCC Red) finished the regular season with just 27 points in nine games. According to the IHSA database, it’s the first time in over 100 years that De La Salle finished the season without a victory.

Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor leads Carmel to divisional win over Fenwick

Junior quarterback and Nebraska recruit Trae Taylor completed 21 passes and totaled nearly 400 yards of offense, while sophomore running back Jaquel Edmonds rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries as Carmel took second in the CCL/ESCC White Division with a 38-24 win over Fenwick on Friday.

A 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Bess-Henning highlighted the scoring plays for the Corsairs (7-2, 2-1 CCL/ESCC White). For Fenwick (6-3, 1-2 CCL/ESCC White), quarterback Jamen Williams was 8 of 15 for 142 passing yards and ran for 53 yards on 12 carries. Miami (Ohio) recruit Tommy Thies rushed for a 16-yard score to aid the Friars on offense.

Brother Rice fends off St. Ignatius to finish regular season with victory

Army recruit C.J. Gray accounted for two touchdowns as Brother Rice ended the regular season with a 21-13 victory against St. Ignatius on Friday night.

The senior quarterback posted 111 passing yards as well as 55 rushing yards on nine carries to lead the Crusader offense. Running back Jaylin Green added 77 yards on 17 carries, while wide receivers Jovan Green Jr. and Lucas Strang combined for 72 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Linebackers Charlie Barkmeier (11 tackles) and Sean McGann (10 tackles) spearheaded the defensive effort for Brother Rice (8-1, 2-1 CCL/ESCC Blue). Defensive linemen Michael Fitzgerald and Brayden Parks each had nine tackles for the Crusaders, who are on a three-game winning streak.