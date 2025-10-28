2025 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 2A first-round analysis

Wilmington's Hunter Kaitschuk, right, carries the ball on a play as Coal City's Cooper Morris, left, follows in a game on Friday, October 24, 2025. Wilmington rested on the 2A/3A bubble all season and landed in the 2A field as the largest school hoping to some damage in that class. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Just 26 teams statewide got through the regular season without a loss.

That’s a relatively routine number.

What isn’t routine is that seven of those 26 ended up in the Class 2A bracket, easily the largest contingent of them in any classification.

On top of that there are several other teams in the draw with one or two losses that have to be considered serious threats as well.

One thing is fairly certain: you won’t have to look very far or wait very long for a big game in Class 2A.

First-round matchups

Rockridge vs. Illini West: Rockridge has had a relatively easy time of it in the regular season with only one opponent staying within 20 points of them. The offense has also been a consistent source of strength for the Rockets as they’ve scored 45 or more points in all but three of their games and at least 26 in all of them. Illini West certainly didn’t look playoff-bound after a four-game losing streak midway through the season. The Chargers rebounded by winning their last three, but they haven’t defeated a playoff-bound team all season.

Pick: Rockridge

Chicago Richards vs. Tri-Valley: Richards is a very strange statistical case study. Although the Warriors have recorded seven victories two have come via forfeit and the Warriors have not scored 100 points on offense on all season and has only scored more than two touchdowns in one game this season. Tri-Valley is a consistent 2A powerhouse that fell off everyone’s radar a bit with narrow losses to El Paso-Gridley and Tuscola early in the season. But back-to-back resounding wins to close the season seem to point to a resurgence from the Vikings.

Pick: Tri-Valley

Seneca vs. Riverdale: Seneca has run roughshod over most of its opponents this season, but there still should be a little bit of doubt about the Fighting Irish in terms of the team’s schedule which hasn’t seen them play a single opponent with more than six wins on the year. Still, what Seneca has done inside that schedule has been very impressive and will probably be a little too much for the Tames, who surrendered nearly 40 points a game against their three playoff-bound opponents (all losses) this season.

Pick: Seneca

Wilmington vs. Hamilton West Hancock: After a Week 1 loss to Morris, Wilmington has been its typical punishing self. In its showdown game with Coal City in Week 9, the Wildcats rushed for 500-plus yards and showed they are more than ready to be a huge menace to the Class 2A field, a grouping they snuck into by being the largest enrollment school. Hamilton West Hancock is in rarified air, they haven’t been to the playoffs since 2018, which is the last time the program won more than two games.

Pick: Wilmington

El Paso-Gridley vs. Chicago Marshall: It’s hard to cite what has been more impressive for El Paso-Gridley, the offense or the defense. The Titans have played just two remotely competitive games this season and their 24-21 win over Tri-Valley was the only time all season any opponent scored more than two touchdowns in a game against them. Six of EPG’s games saw their opponent score either zero or six points. Chicago Marshall started the season 1-4, but earned their playoff slot by allowing just six points to opponents over their final four games.

Pick: El Paso-Gridley

Newman Central Catholic vs. Ridgeview: While Newman Central Catholic struggled in losses to the two strongholds on their schedule in Rockridge and Monmouth, the Comets have flexed their muscles early and often against other foes which included a trio of teams that all finished 6-3. Ridgeview rambled through their first seven games of the season, all victories, allowing just 42 points over that stretch of contests. However, a two-game losing streak at the end of the season has to give some pause especially the 55 points they surrendered in a Week 9 loss to GCMS.

Pick: Newman Central Catholic

Farmington vs. Eastland-Pearl City: Farmington has just been doing Farmington things this season, scoring 30-plus points in each one of its games this season and has eclipsed the 50-point barrier four times. A Week 6 matchup against Macomb provided the only contest where an opponent was within two touchdowns. Eastland-Pearl City is a dangerous 5-4 team and there’s no doubting the quality of competition has prepared them well to try to topple a higher seed.

Pick: Farmington

Aurora Christian vs. Erie-Prophetstown: Offense has simply not been a problem for the Eagles as they even scored 40-plus points in both of their losses (Hope Academy and Bishop McNamara). Defense, however, has been a little bit more all over the map. The Eagles have tossed three shutouts, but in their more competitive games teams haven’t been deterred as easily. Erie-Prophetstown had a four-game winning streak snapped with a lopsided loss to Princeton in Week 9 and it has gone just 1-3 against playoff-bound teams this season.

Pick: Aurora Christian

Johnston City vs. Trenton Wesclin: Johnston City ran through the Black Diamond Conference without a loss which marked the fifth consecutive season that the Indians have gotten through a regular season with no more than one loss. Trenton Wesclin didn’t look like a playoff team early in the season as it started 1-4, but closed the season on a four-game winning streak and a 70-point eruption against Madison in Week 9.

Pick: Johnston City

Chester vs. Maroa-Forsyth: Chester is riding a six-game win streak which included handing Dupo its only loss of the season. The Yellow Jackets have had a steady stream of offensive success, scoring at least four touchdowns in every game this season. It seems strange to see Maroa-Forsyth in the bottom half of the seed lines but an upset loss to Olympia and another setback against long-time rival Williamsville puts the Trojans in unfamiliar territory. Maroa, a Class 2A finalist last season, has only lost two regular season games one other time since 2015.

Pick: Maroa-Forsyth

Flora vs. Nashville: Flora is already in the midst of the school’s best season in quite some time as its eight victories haven’t been equaled since 1973. The Wolves have had a number of close calls, but were able to come out on top in every matchup other than their Week 5 loss to Johnston City. Nashville hasn’t had its typically strong regular season, but in fairness to the Hornets its four losses come to teams with a combined record of 34-2. While Nashville certainly doesn’t like going into the postseason having lost three of four, no one would be wise to look past this program once the calendar flips to the postseason.

Pick: Nashville

Pana vs. Bismarck-Henning: Pana dropped its Week 3 showdown against undefeated Vandalia, but instead of allowing that to slow them down it seemed only to energize them. The Panthers would win their next six games, four of them by 40 points or more and appear to be heading into the postseason on the right foot. Bismarck-Henning started the season 0-2 and allowed 83 points in those two losses. They only allowed 56 points in their final seven games, going 6-1 over that stretch.

Pick: Pana

Westville vs. Shelbyville: The 500-point barrier is tough to clear even if you have the full complement of 14 games to play by reaching a state championship, Westville did it in nine games. Only one opponent (Clifton Central) held Westville under 40 points all season as the Tigers went over 50 points seven times. Shelbyville was 1-4 against playoff-bound teams this season and it doesn’t bode well that they head to the playoffs on back-to-back losses and having surrendered 87 points in those two games.

Pick: Westville

DuQuoin vs. Carlinville: DuQuoin had a momentary offensive lapse in its Week 4 loss to Benton (17-7) but other than the Indians have proved difficult to contain. Seemingly focused on simply managing to outscore the opponent it’s a philosophy that seems to be working rather well. Carlinville’s season has bookends, a loss to Vandalia to start the season and a loss to Pana to close it with seven consecutive, largely lopsided, wins sandwiched in between.

Pick: DuQuoin

Arthur vs. Marshall: Sometimes it is hard to get a read on teams that play in locked conferences, but it is hard to not acknowledge the sound play of Arthur’s defense. The Knights have allowed a touchdown or less to four opponents and also received a forfeit victory which kept opponent scoring under 100 points for the season. Marshall used to be a playoff regular, but has been kept out of the field since 2017. They also hadn’t manage to win more than two games since 2019 so program progress is marked by simply making the postseason field and hoping to play spoiler.

Pick: Arthur

Cumberland vs. Sullivan: Cumberland heads into the playoffs riding a six-game winning streak which included a forfeit win in Week 9 so they enter the postseason against a very familiar foe in a conference rival. Cumberland claimed a 35-21 win over Sullivan in Week 7 and hopes to repeat that feat three weeks later. Sullivan is hoping to make some defensive adjustments as that 35 Cumberland posted on it was the high-water mark for any opponent this year.

Pick: Cumberland